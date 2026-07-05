Alabama's City Park With The 'World's Largest Man-Made Natural Stone Waterfall' Has Old-Fashioned Charm

Established around Tuscumbia's Big Spring in 1919, according to the Historical Marker Database, the park sits at the site of the city's early settlement. No frontier structures are left in the park, but there is something distinctly old-fashioned about its atmosphere. Sights include a stone bridge (built by the Works Progress Administration of the 1930s and '40s) and water wheels. Though the latter aren't documented as historical remnants, together they lend the park the air of an old village green.

On a different note, Spring Park leans into a nostalgic amusement aesthetic. It has a couple of classic rides you might expect to find at a fairground — namely, a miniature train and a carousel. In the evenings, a fountain show takes place, with water jets synced to music and the stone waterfall illuminated. If you're looking for more fun after the fountain show, you could drive 20 minutes away for a unique western saloon experience at the Rattlesnake Saloon.

Beyond its regular fountain shows, Spring Park also hosts festivals. At the end of June, you can visit for the Helen Keller Festival, honoring the famed Tuscumbia native. The festival fills Spring Park with live music and a marketplace. Meanwhile, the Oka Kapassa Native American Festival takes place at the park in September, bringing cultural performances, Native American crafts, and traditional food. Whether you're traveling in for a festival or just to check out the park and town, you can fly into the Northwest Alabama Regional Airport and drive about 15 minutes to reach Tuscumbia. While in the area, you can also check out Tuscumbia's neighboring city of Muscle Shoals, the self-proclaimed "Hit Recording Capital of the World."