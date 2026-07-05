Alabama's City Park With The 'World's Largest Man-Made Natural Stone Waterfall' Has Old-Fashioned Charm
Built around a natural spring, Tuscumbia's Spring Park brings water features and a touch of old fairground nostalgia to the Alabama city. An enchanting destination on the Tennessee River, Tuscumbia has long been tied to the waterway and the spring off of Spring Creek. While the spring dominating a large area of the city park is natural, much of the surrounding features are anything but. There's a splash pad, a fountain show, and a carousel (which is under repair as of this writing). The centerpiece of these eclectic attractions, though, is the park's Coldwater Falls, a human-made stone waterfall you can get up close to.
The Coldwater Falls at Spring Park is the "world's largest man-made natural stone waterfall," according to Muscle Shoals National Heritage Area, a claim that's supported by an entry published by Auburn University. Per the latter, the waterfall rises 40 feet high and 80 feet wide, with over 4 million gallons of water tumbling over it into the spring each day. The stone underlying the cascade was made with 2,000 tons of locally sourced sandstone, the Alabama Tourism Department website states. In front of the waterfalls, a statue of a Native American woman stands as a memorial to the people who were forcibly displaced through the area on the Trail of Tears, making this both a visually striking and reflective spot to visit.
The old-school atmosphere of Spring Park
Established around Tuscumbia's Big Spring in 1919, according to the Historical Marker Database, the park sits at the site of the city's early settlement. No frontier structures are left in the park, but there is something distinctly old-fashioned about its atmosphere. Sights include a stone bridge (built by the Works Progress Administration of the 1930s and '40s) and water wheels. Though the latter aren't documented as historical remnants, together they lend the park the air of an old village green.
On a different note, Spring Park leans into a nostalgic amusement aesthetic. It has a couple of classic rides you might expect to find at a fairground — namely, a miniature train and a carousel. In the evenings, a fountain show takes place, with water jets synced to music and the stone waterfall illuminated. If you're looking for more fun after the fountain show, you could drive 20 minutes away for a unique western saloon experience at the Rattlesnake Saloon.
Beyond its regular fountain shows, Spring Park also hosts festivals. At the end of June, you can visit for the Helen Keller Festival, honoring the famed Tuscumbia native. The festival fills Spring Park with live music and a marketplace. Meanwhile, the Oka Kapassa Native American Festival takes place at the park in September, bringing cultural performances, Native American crafts, and traditional food. Whether you're traveling in for a festival or just to check out the park and town, you can fly into the Northwest Alabama Regional Airport and drive about 15 minutes to reach Tuscumbia. While in the area, you can also check out Tuscumbia's neighboring city of Muscle Shoals, the self-proclaimed "Hit Recording Capital of the World."