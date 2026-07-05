Between Madison And Green Bay Is Wisconsin's 'Electric City' With Fox River Fun And Small-Town Charm

Usually, travel destinations create an either-or proposition, often pitting nature against progress. Few strike a balance that allows both to thrive. Kaukauna, a small town about half an hour along the drive from Green Bay to Madison, manages to strike that balance. Progressive enough to earn the nickname "The Electric City," it still offers plenty of fun along the adjacent Fox River without losing any of its small-town charm.

The town's history predates its establishment, with the Menominee and other Indigenous peoples calling the area home for centuries. The fur trade encouraged a semi-permanent European settlement, setting the groundwork for the Fox River valley's eventual transformation. A continuous influx of settlers from various nationalities and regions created a riverside haven for traders and, eventually, for railroads and industry. Later, the construction of five hydroelectric power plants earned Kaukauna its current moniker, "The Electric City."

The small, riverfront town of 18,000 now blends that complex history with an open-minded approach to urban planning and conservation. It strikes a balance between the Midwestern simple life and modern riverfront development. The resulting area offers a surprisingly potent destination, packed with things to do and experience. It's worthy of a weekend outing, or perhaps even more if paired with its sibling towns along the Fox River.