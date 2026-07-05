Between Madison And Green Bay Is Wisconsin's 'Electric City' With Fox River Fun And Small-Town Charm
Usually, travel destinations create an either-or proposition, often pitting nature against progress. Few strike a balance that allows both to thrive. Kaukauna, a small town about half an hour along the drive from Green Bay to Madison, manages to strike that balance. Progressive enough to earn the nickname "The Electric City," it still offers plenty of fun along the adjacent Fox River without losing any of its small-town charm.
The town's history predates its establishment, with the Menominee and other Indigenous peoples calling the area home for centuries. The fur trade encouraged a semi-permanent European settlement, setting the groundwork for the Fox River valley's eventual transformation. A continuous influx of settlers from various nationalities and regions created a riverside haven for traders and, eventually, for railroads and industry. Later, the construction of five hydroelectric power plants earned Kaukauna its current moniker, "The Electric City."
The small, riverfront town of 18,000 now blends that complex history with an open-minded approach to urban planning and conservation. It strikes a balance between the Midwestern simple life and modern riverfront development. The resulting area offers a surprisingly potent destination, packed with things to do and experience. It's worthy of a weekend outing, or perhaps even more if paired with its sibling towns along the Fox River.
Enjoy the Fox River and small town life
The Fox River is Kaukauna's heart and central artery. It's also the town's main source of fun. The 1000 Islands Environmental Center offers a well-regarded, 350-acre habitat for the Fox River's native wildlife — owls, ducks, eagles, and a bevy of other critters. The learning center adds depth and context with interactive displays. It's also home to 7 miles of trails ideal for hiking or, for winter-loving travelers, snowshoeing either along the Fox River or within the woods. The center is open to visitors for free. Kaukauna also boasts a 450-acre park system that makes the most of its riverside location and green space across 35 locations throughout town. From kid-friendly parks to an aquatic center, travelers will have their pick of relaxing, fun green spaces. That dedication to green spaces is coupled with all the charms of small-town life.
Looking at Kaukauna's community calendar feels like a portal into a world where "Leave it to Beaver" came to life. How about small-town treats like an annual Pancake and Porkie Breakfast? Or check out the weekly Farmers Market, which opens in June. With memorial car shows, spring art fairs, fall festivals, Christmas parades, and more, nearly every month offers a glimpse of small-town life. It all culminates with the Electric City River Jam music festival in June. The four-day celebration includes carnival rides, kid-friendly fun, and live music. The small-town charm wouldn't be complete without the requisite historic site.
The Grignon Mansion fulfills that role. The imposing Greek Revival home was originally a wedding gift for the prominent fur trader Charles Grignon's fiancée, May Elizabeth Meade. It dates back to Kaukauna's early roots as a fur-trading post, when Grignon's family enjoyed good economic standing in a frontier outpost slowly transforming into a more modern industrial and agricultural economy.
How to visit Kaukauna
Kaukauna is a slam-dunk road trip stop, so hop in the car if you're within driving distance. But it shouldn't be your only destination. Kaukauna sits in the Fox Valley, which connects a slew of charming small towns with outdoor recreation and exciting events. You can throw Appleton, a riverfront gem with a vibrant arts scene, into the itinerary. Or stop by Wrightstown, one of Wisconsin's fastest-growing communities, enjoying its small-town charm and outdoor recreation. Both towns are within 20 minutes of Kaukauna.
If that Wisconsin deep dive sounds appealing, a Fox Valley trip could merit a flight. The closest commercial airport, Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport (GRB), is a mere 25 minutes away in Green Bay. Your accommodations will be quite limited in Kaukauna, which only has two hotels. Fortunately, the aforementioned Appleton along the Fox Valley makes up for the lack of options.
There's technically no wrong time to visit the town. It's all a matter of what climate suits you best. The weather in Kaukauna covers the full spectrum of all four seasons, from winters that regularly stay below freezing to pleasantly warm summers.