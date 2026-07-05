Forget Yellowstone, Bison Roam Wild In Illinois' Hugely Underrated Prairie Preserve Just Over An Hour From Chicago

We're fortunate to be able to see bison roam wild these days, since they once numbered in the tens of millions but were cut down to mere hundreds. Now, there are around 10,000 bison on public lands and another 200,000 in private herds in the U.S., thanks to the initial preservation efforts of the American Bison Society at the turn of the 20th century. You can see them at the Burlington Prairie Forest Preserve, which is just over an hour west of Chicago. While much smaller in size, the more up-close views you can get of the bison here will make you want to forget Yellowstone.

This may not be the Great Plains, yet the bison at this forest preserve enjoy life among a variety of wildflowers and grasses, including nearly 200 plant species, according to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. This preserve protects several at-risk plants among the trees and the prairie.

While Yellowstone National Park receives nearly 5 million annual visitors, you won't see such an influx of people at this wildly underrated forest preserve. The larger park has over 5,000 bison wandering about, while Burlington only had six until a recent birth brought its number up to seven. Hopes are high for an increase in visitors as Executive Director Benjamin Haberthur told Kane County Connects, "We've already had groups calling about nature programs, school field trips, and shelter reservations."