An Hour From Vancouver, This Forest-Filled Park Is The Perfect Spot For Camping, Swimming, And Lake Fun

If there's one thing British Columbia doesn't lack, it's breathtaking natural beauty. Canada's vast, westernmost province is sprawling with incredible woodland, waterside, and mountain landscapes, from the unspoiled coastal marvel of Pacific Rim National Park Reserve on the edge of Vancouver Island to the spectacular, alpine-filled Glacier National Park deep in the southeast. These bucket-list wonders are not to be missed, but British Columbia's smaller parks are great for hitting the spot for a daytime or overnight getaway. One great escape less than an hour outside of Vancouver is the forest-filled Rolley Lake Provincial Park, a year-round retreat for swimming and tranquil lake fun. Also ensconced inside this verdant oasis is a popular area campground, making for a starry, overnight respite from the hustle and bustle of Vancouver.

Nestled in the Fraser Valley near the town of Mission, Rolley Lake Provincial Park is an emerald wonderland heavily forested in towering, second-growth conifer trees. Among these and other shady trees like Douglas and Pacific Silver Firs, park-goers just might glimpse fascinating wildlife such as black-tailed deer, Douglas squirrels, and pileated woodpeckers.

This laid-back, woodsy haven boasts 62 campsites and a scenic lake fronted by an inviting swath of beach. There's also a pair of flat trails perfect for relaxed nature walks and cycling. These amenities, along with the park's appealing location close to Vancouver, have made it a local favorite. "Close to the city and amenities," shared one commenter in r/BritishColumbia on Reddit. "It's not a huge, sprawling, noisy campsite, so it feels quiet and calm. The lake has a nice beach. Good walks. I always enjoy camping there."