An Hour From Vancouver, This Forest-Filled Park Is The Perfect Spot For Camping, Swimming, And Lake Fun
If there's one thing British Columbia doesn't lack, it's breathtaking natural beauty. Canada's vast, westernmost province is sprawling with incredible woodland, waterside, and mountain landscapes, from the unspoiled coastal marvel of Pacific Rim National Park Reserve on the edge of Vancouver Island to the spectacular, alpine-filled Glacier National Park deep in the southeast. These bucket-list wonders are not to be missed, but British Columbia's smaller parks are great for hitting the spot for a daytime or overnight getaway. One great escape less than an hour outside of Vancouver is the forest-filled Rolley Lake Provincial Park, a year-round retreat for swimming and tranquil lake fun. Also ensconced inside this verdant oasis is a popular area campground, making for a starry, overnight respite from the hustle and bustle of Vancouver.
Nestled in the Fraser Valley near the town of Mission, Rolley Lake Provincial Park is an emerald wonderland heavily forested in towering, second-growth conifer trees. Among these and other shady trees like Douglas and Pacific Silver Firs, park-goers just might glimpse fascinating wildlife such as black-tailed deer, Douglas squirrels, and pileated woodpeckers.
This laid-back, woodsy haven boasts 62 campsites and a scenic lake fronted by an inviting swath of beach. There's also a pair of flat trails perfect for relaxed nature walks and cycling. These amenities, along with the park's appealing location close to Vancouver, have made it a local favorite. "Close to the city and amenities," shared one commenter in r/BritishColumbia on Reddit. "It's not a huge, sprawling, noisy campsite, so it feels quiet and calm. The lake has a nice beach. Good walks. I always enjoy camping there."
Outdoor activities at Rolley Lake Provincial Park, British Columbia
Make the most of your visit by grabbing one of the campsites scattered throughout the verdant wilderness. All guests need reservations from the end of March through mid-October, unless the plan is to stay at one of the park's 17 walk-in campsites. Campers with reservations can bring campers, RVs, and the like, with a two-vehicle maximum, while walk-in campers are tent-only. There's no need for reservations at all in winter. Picnic tables, hot showers, toilets, a playground, and sani-stations are all on-site. If you're fixing for s'mores over the campfire, firewood is available to purchase.
Similar to Boya Lake, famous for trails, camping, and water activities, Rolley Lake Provincial Park promises waterside fun. The park's temperate lake boasts a pretty waterfall and is perfect for cooling off with a refreshing dip — if you don't mind sharing the lake with the coastal cut-throat and rainbow trout swimming in the water. If swimming with fish isn't your thing, sprawl out in the sun and enjoy the breeze on the sandy lakeside beach. Anglers who happen to have a British Columbia fishing license can also opt to cast a line. Whether fishing or rowing out for tranquil exploration, canoeing and kayaking are welcome on the water, too. Bring your own craft, as there aren't any rentals within the park, and make sure it isn't motorized as motors are prohibited on the water.
The closest airport to the park is Abbotsford International Airport (YXX), located about 25 miles south. Unless you're planning to explore plenty of places in the area like Chilliwack, the "Soul of Fraser Valley," it might prove easier to make the hour drive from Vancouver, the "Greenest City in the World."