Kansas' Underrated City 'Where The Rails Meet The Trails' Has Endless Outdoor Fun And Lake Access

Kansas is a state with a long railroad history. The first piece of track was laid in the 1860s, as part of the Kansas Pacific Railway, which was established under the Pacific Railway Act and connected Kansas to the broader national rail network. The act opened new opportunities for trade, travel, and settlement, and once the railroad was built, many towns along the line experienced a boom, including Herington, which sits in central Kansas, just over an hour north of Wichita.

While the trains still pass just to the east of its quaint downtown, Herington is now known as the town "Where the Rails Meet the Trails." Listening to the trains as they pass by is a favorite pastime, but the town is also becoming known as the western starting point for a massive hiking trail that runs through one of the last remaining tallgrass prairies in the world. In addition to rails and trails, Herington has also been recognized as one of the state's best lake communities, due to a lake and reservoir that serve as the recreational centerpieces of the town.