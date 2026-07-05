Kansas' Underrated City 'Where The Rails Meet The Trails' Has Endless Outdoor Fun And Lake Access
Kansas is a state with a long railroad history. The first piece of track was laid in the 1860s, as part of the Kansas Pacific Railway, which was established under the Pacific Railway Act and connected Kansas to the broader national rail network. The act opened new opportunities for trade, travel, and settlement, and once the railroad was built, many towns along the line experienced a boom, including Herington, which sits in central Kansas, just over an hour north of Wichita.
While the trains still pass just to the east of its quaint downtown, Herington is now known as the town "Where the Rails Meet the Trails." Listening to the trains as they pass by is a favorite pastime, but the town is also becoming known as the western starting point for a massive hiking trail that runs through one of the last remaining tallgrass prairies in the world. In addition to rails and trails, Herington has also been recognized as one of the state's best lake communities, due to a lake and reservoir that serve as the recreational centerpieces of the town.
The Rails and Trails of Herington
Herington was founded in 1884, and rose in prosperity when the railroad came to town. It was a major junction for the Chicago, Kansas, and Nebraska railroads, and the town is home to a major railyard east of downtown that's still in operation. For visitors, Herington attracts train enthusiasts, who can watch trains arrive and depart town from its railyard. Herington is still a major rail town, but visitors also come to use the Flint Hills Trail, one of the longest rail trails in America. Herington is the western terminus of the trail, which stretches 118 miles through central Kansas and connects many of the towns that the railroad helped bring to prosperity.
The trail traverses the Flint Hills, a large tallgrass prairie and one of the last of its kind. The trail came to fruition after the Missouri Pacific Railroad (MoPac) was discontinued. In 1995, the Rails-to-Trails Conservancy acquired the dormant railroad corridor and converted it into a trail. Along the way, you'll pass some of the state's most important historical sites, such as Rattlesnake Hill, a former lookout and rendezvous spot for the Sac and Fox Indians, and the Last Chance Store, the last general store where travelers heading to Santa Fe could pick up supplies. However, it's important to note that the segment of the trail between Herington and Council Grove is not open to the public.
The lakes of Herington
In addition to listening to trains and exploring trails, you can also visit the lake and reservoir located just east of town. The first body of water you'll come across is Lake Herington, which was built in 1929 by the Civilian Works Administration as a way to develop the park surrounding it. The lake offers opportunities for swimming and fishing, with anglers finding a variety of stocked species, from walleye to catfish. To the east is the Herington Reservoir, a 555-acre lake constructed six years earlier that offers similar amenities, along with camping opportunities on its shores.
After checking out the lake and reservoir, consider spending some time exploring the town itself. West Main Street is the main spine of downtown Herington, with small businesses lining the street. An interesting site sits at the corner of Main and 1st: an old Coca-Cola Mural, which advertises a historic general store and has a certain charm that you will only find in a Midwestern small-town. While not as lively or eclectic as the small Kansas city of Hays, downtown Herington offers the same character that you will find in the town that sits to its west. Just south of Herington is the historical marker for Dwight D. Eisenhower, who grew up in Dickinson County, where Herington is located.
If you want to explore more of small-town Kansas, consider visiting Larned, a town surrounded by historical sites. Or, if you want to experience "ancient Kansas," take a drive along the Flint Hills National Scenic Byway.