Arkansas' Scenic Trail State Park Along The Mississippi Border Has Outdoor Amenities And Quiet Towns
State parks are absolute treasures, keeping land available to the public for recreation and time in nature. If you're looking for a charming and unique state park in the southern U.S., Arkansas has one that is perfect for both a quiet stroll, and an epic bike ride, and it centers around a trail that will ultimately span 84.5 miles along the Mississippi River. The Delta Heritage Trail State Park begins on the northern end in Lexa, Arkansas, and runs south to the town of Arkansas City. While there is still one unfinished section between Snow Lake and the White River, it's on the way to completion. Along the route, you'll pass through small, quiet towns like Lick Creek, Mellwood, and Rohwer, as well as forests, farmland, wetlands, and historic areas.
The trail also has lots of amenities, including guided hikes, restrooms at some stops, fishing in the river, and more. The closest airport to the northernmost trailhead in Lexa is the Memphis International Airport (ranked the most family-friendly in America in 2025), around 1.5 hours away, so it's a good idea to rent a car if you're flying in. According to Arkansas Outside, as of June 8, 2026, the trail is close to completion, with the final leg, the White River "Benzal" Bridge section, set to connect the north and south portions of the trail. At the time of this writing, it's looking at a mid-December completion date, but check the official website for updated information.
All about the Delta Heritage Trail State Park and some of the small towns on the way
The Delta Heritage Trail State Park land runs along a former railroad corridor, and was acquired by Arkansas State Parks in 1993. The rail-to-trail conversion is largely flat and ADA-compliant, so it's accessible to most park-goers. Along the route, you may spot animals like white-tailed deer, muskrats, bobcats, mink, beaver, and wild turkeys, so make sure you bring binoculars. You can see the most current map of the trail here, allowing you to select the segment(s) you want to do. While the trail is along the Mississippi River, it's not always right alongside it outside of the towns of Elaine, Mellwood, and on the route between Rohwer and Arkansas City. There are also a few river crossings over bridges, giving you some lovely scenery.
You'll pass through pretty farmland and small, quiet towns like Lick Creek, with a population of under 600, as of 2024, or the tiny agricultural community of Mellwood, with a population of under 25 people. If you start at the Barton Trailhead and ride or hike the segment to Lick Creek, you'll find a small marker for a Civil War skirmish that you can visit. You can also hit the trailhead in Yancopin, a place author Ernest Hemingway spent time in back in 1932. In Rohwer, you can stop and pay respects at the Rohwer Relocation Center Memorial Cemetery, a place where thousands of Japanese Americans were forcibly incarcerated during WWII.
The amenities on the Delta Heritage Trail
If you start your trip along the Delta Heritage Trail at the trailhead in Barton, Arkansas, you'll find the park's visitor center, which features five primitive tent campsites with grills, picnic tables, and available water. You can also hit the gift shop, and even rent a bike. Additionally, you can take the 20-mile roundtrip Pedal & Bike Tour from Barton to Lake View, which features kayaking on Old Town Lake halfway through, if you're looking to combine different outdoor activities. At the southern end in Arkansas City, you'll find picnic spots, a bike repair station (which is great if you run into any bike issues along the way), and a water fountain to refill your water bottle.
Once the trail is done, there will be even more amenities. Arkansas State Parks Deputy Director Jeff King told Arkansas Outside, "Once the trail itself is complete, our next focus will be improvements at Yancopin Trailhead. Plans include camper cabins, additional primitive campsites, and bathhouse improvements. Those facilities will be operated by Arkansas State Parks." If you're starting at the northern end of the trail and you're looking for more to do, it's right near Helena, a city with historic southern charm that is well worth a visit. Finally, if you're itching to explore more of the outdoors in Arkansas, check out these four scenic and historic heritage trails in the state.