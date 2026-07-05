Arkansas' Scenic Trail State Park Along The Mississippi Border Has Outdoor Amenities And Quiet Towns

State parks are absolute treasures, keeping land available to the public for recreation and time in nature. If you're looking for a charming and unique state park in the southern U.S., Arkansas has one that is perfect for both a quiet stroll, and an epic bike ride, and it centers around a trail that will ultimately span 84.5 miles along the Mississippi River. The Delta Heritage Trail State Park begins on the northern end in Lexa, Arkansas, and runs south to the town of Arkansas City. While there is still one unfinished section between Snow Lake and the White River, it's on the way to completion. Along the route, you'll pass through small, quiet towns like Lick Creek, Mellwood, and Rohwer, as well as forests, farmland, wetlands, and historic areas.

The trail also has lots of amenities, including guided hikes, restrooms at some stops, fishing in the river, and more. The closest airport to the northernmost trailhead in Lexa is the Memphis International Airport (ranked the most family-friendly in America in 2025), around 1.5 hours away, so it's a good idea to rent a car if you're flying in. According to Arkansas Outside, as of June 8, 2026, the trail is close to completion, with the final leg, the White River "Benzal" Bridge section, set to connect the north and south portions of the trail. At the time of this writing, it's looking at a mid-December completion date, but check the official website for updated information.