Between Pittsburgh And Columbus, Ohio's Former Mining Site Turned Scenic Park Has Camping, Hiking, And Lake Fun

Friendship Park, which isn't far from the village of Smithfield, is just over an hour's drive from Pittsburgh and about 2.5 hours by car from Columbus. It may not be the only place in Ohio where you'll find outdoor adventure — King's Island is home to the longest wooden rollercoaster — but its history makes it a unique and unexpected spot to find lakes for outdoor recreation. The park's main lake takes up 89 of the park's 1,320 acres and offers activities like paddleboarding, kayaking, and canoeing. Boating is allowed for electric boats with only one motor and gas boats with a maximum of 9.9 horsepower. In 2024, the park added an adaptive paddle craft launch to make the lake fully accessible for kayakers and canoers. For fishing enthusiasts, the lake is stocked with plenty of fish, like catfish, carp, trout, and bass, and night fishing is allowed for registered campers. However, the only fish you can keep for food or trophy is carp — all other fish must be immediately released back into the lake.

In addition to the main lake, there are numerous smaller lakes and wetlands interspersed throughout the park. To best experience the scenery, you'll want to explore the park by one of the many trails that weave through it. You can visit the park for a day to hike the trails or enjoy a leisurely horseback ride, a bike ride, or a picnic. Along the trails, you'll find opportunities for birdwatching and views of the lakes. By repurposing the land to create these natural areas and scenic landscapes, Friendship Park has become a place of serenity and biodiversity where everything from fish to birds can survive in a natural habitat.