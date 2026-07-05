Between Charlotte And Athens Is South Carolina's Once-Thriving Plantation That's Now A Historic State Park

South Carolina has many historic plantations open to visitors, and each has preserved something unique in addition to the important history that they all share. Maybe it was the home of a famous colonial politician. Maybe it was the unique crops they grew. Or maybe it was how the plantation changed after the Civil War and the emancipation of enslaved persons.

In South Carolina's Midlands, between Charlotte and Athens, is one of the best-preserved plantations in the South, Rose Hill, but that's not what makes it special. It's unique because it was the once-thriving plantation and home of South Carolina's "Secession Governor" William Henry Gist. Today, Rose Hill Plantation Historic State Park is a 44-acre state park primarily focused on preserving the remaining original buildings. At its peak, though, it was a 2,000-acre cotton plantation with as many as 178 enslaved workers producing around 300 bales of cotton and 4,000 bushels of corn annually.

Unlike the Charleston area plantations along the Ashley River, Rose Hill escaped damage during the Civil War because it was too far from any of the battles or invading armies. After emancipation and the end of the war, Gist returned and continued to live in the house. Many of the newly freed enslaved families chose to stay on as tenant farmers, a common situation during the Reconstruction era. William Henry Gist died in 1874, and the plantation fell into disrepair, eventually being largely reclaimed by the surrounding forest. In the 1940s, Rose Hill was bought by Clyde Franks. He then restored the main house and gardens before selling it to the state in 1960. It's been maintained and operated as a state park ever since.