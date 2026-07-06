Montana's Southeast Gem Is A State Park With Starlit Camping, Unique Rock Formations, And Diverse Wildlife

While Montana's two national parks, Yellowstone and Glacier, get the most attention, its 55 state parks also offer remarkable landscapes and fewer crowds. In fact, Montana's state parks saw a cumulative 3.3 million visitors in 2025, while Yellowstone alone received 4.7 million visitors in the same year. In the remote southeastern corner of the state, about 250 miles from Billings, lies Medicine Rocks State Park, whose Great Plains terrain is marked by unique rock formations. Rising up to 80 feet tall, these ancient sandstone compositions are renowned for their surrealist shapes and gaping caves. According to Project Archaeology, these rocks were originally a meeting place for Native Americans, whose paintings and petroglyphs still remain on the rocks today. By the late 19th century, the rocks had become a destination for intrepid tourists, such as the future president Theodore Roosevelt, who said it was "As fantastically beautiful a place as I have ever seen."

However, Medicine Rocks State Park didn't become a state park until the land was acquired in 1957, and the park was then listed on the National Register of Historic Places exactly 60 years later. In 2020, the park was designated as an International Dark Sky Sanctuary due to its incredibly dark skies and lack of light pollution. Today, the 330-acre park draws travelers to its secluded setting to explore these prehistoric rock formations, hike on trails, spot diverse wildlife, and camp year-round beneath starlit skies.

Medicine Rocks State Park is located in Ekalaka, Montana, and is open year-round from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. There is parking in the park, and fees are $9 per car. If you're flying in, the park is a 3.5-hour drive from Billings-Logan International Airport (BIL). You can also fly from Billings into Glendive's Dawson Community Airport (GDV), which happens to be America's smallest airport, and then make the 1.5-hour drive to the park.