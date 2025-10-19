A City Sandwiched Between Montana's Badlands And Yellowstone River Is A Lovely, Overlooked Spot Full Of Art And Hikes
Avid American overland travelers will know that no journey along the Interstate is complete without a funky roadside attraction or two. South Dakota's Wall Drug Store advertises for miles and miles along I-90, for example, and starting at Exit 72 along I-94, you'll find North Dakota's most unique stretch of road with one-of-a-kind art. Situated just an hour and a half further west from this drive, which is known as the Enchanted Highway, is the small city of Glendive, Montana — a stop you won't want to leave off the list the next time you're planning the most unique roadside stops for your next long drive.
Glendive (pronounced "glen-dyve") is located in Montana just 35 minutes west of the North Dakota border. For a small town with less than 5,000 residents, it has a strong local arts scene, which you can appreciate by popping into The Gallery, an entirely volunteer-based organization that promotes all forms of artistic expression throughout eastern Montana, from drawing, painting, and sculpture to crafts, dance, drama, poetry, and literature. At The Gallery, you can admire local artists' work and also take art classes, attend special events, and more. For more creative inspiration, as you walk through downtown, keep an eye out for a number of bronze sculptures by Montanan artist Pamela Harr, including the newest addition, entitled "Library Cat," installed outside the Glendive Public Library in early 2025.
Besides art in all its glory, there's a lot more to discover in Glendive's quaint downtown. Head over to Hell Creek Music, more than just a music store thanks to a 38-foot-tall T-Rex skeleton in addition to the state's largest selection of guitars, a comic book shop, rocks and minerals, and a variety of collectibles, toys, and memorabilia. And no trip to Glendive is complete without a wander through the Frontier Gateway Museum to see displays highlighting what life was like for residents around the time the city was founded in 1881, thanks to the arrival of the Northern Pacific Railway. Along with examples of machinery, vehicles, and clothing that characterized life long ago, the museum also looks back millions of years to the age of dinosaurs — it's actually a stop on the Montana Dinosaur Trail — with displays of numerous dinosaur and plant fossils uncovered in the Glendive area.
Explore the badlands at nearby Makoshika State Park
A natural jewel of Glendive, Makoshika State Park sits at the southern edge of town, drawing more than 100,000 visitors annually to see eastern Montana's stunning, ancient landscape. The Treasure State's largest state park, Makoshika boasts beautiful badlands that rival the sandy slopes and hoodoos of places like North Dakota's Theodore Roosevelt National Park, one of the best parks where you can see bison roam, and South Dakota's aptly named Badlands National Park. Unfortunately, a wildfire broke out in Makoshika State Park in July 2025, possibly due to lightning, which affected some of the camping and picnic areas. Thankfully, the park has fully reopened as of this writing.
Makoshika is part of the geological region known as the Hell Creek Formation, revered especially among paleontologists for its wealth of dinosaur fossils. Stare down a Tyrannosaurus Rex and a Triceratops at the visitor center, then head out on a hike around the park's miles of trails, which slice through much of its 11,538 acres.
One popular, quick, and easy hike is the Cap Rock Trail, a .5-mile loop that highlights a striking rock bridge. Another quick route, this time an out-and-back path known as Twin Sisters, leads you about .2 miles toward a pair of striking hoodoos, then back again. For something that will take you a little longer — and a little farther out there — head out on the Hungry Joe Trail, which covers 4.6 miles out-and-back and takes about 2 hours to complete. On this adventurous and moderately challenging hike, you'll gain a little more than 600 feet in elevation and be rewarded with epic, panoramic views. Note that trekking poles could be useful on this trail, which may be steep and slippery in places.
Walk through history across the Yellowstone River
Glendive has been indelibly shaped over time by the winding Yellowstone River that courses through town on its way toward the Missouri River. Walk across the river on the 1,300-foot-long Bell Street Bridge, which was constructed in 1926 and is designated as a landmark on the National Register of Historic Places, to admire its century-old architecture. While cars stopped using the bridge in 1992, it's now open as a pedestrian and bike connection between Glendive, which sits on the east side of the river, and neighboring West Glendive.
Glendive is still distinguished to this day by the numerous cross-country trains that roll through the center of town, their rumbling engines and occasional whistles a constant backdrop for its charming downtown. Whether you're looking to get your morning off on the right foot or wind down at the end of a great day spent outdoors, stop by Bloom & Vine (formerly Bloom Coffeehouse & Eatery) for delicious coffee and breakfast in a charmingly converted greenhouse, or wait until the evening, when you can enjoy a glass of wine in the stylish, inviting courtyard.
As it's located conveniently along the Interstate, it's not too surprising that Glendive has a handful of recognizable chain hotels to choose from, making it a great spot to rest even if you're just passing through. Holiday Inn Express and La Quinta Inn & Suites are two of the most popular choices. But to really make the most of a stay here, book a home rental for Yellowstone River access literally in the backyard or park a camper at Riverview RV Park, where your access to both Makoshika State Park and downtown Glendive couldn't be easier.