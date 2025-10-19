A City Sandwiched Between Montana's Badlands And Yellowstone River Is A Lovely, Overlooked Spot Full Of Art And Hikes

Avid American overland travelers will know that no journey along the Interstate is complete without a funky roadside attraction or two. South Dakota's Wall Drug Store advertises for miles and miles along I-90, for example, and starting at Exit 72 along I-94, you'll find North Dakota's most unique stretch of road with one-of-a-kind art. Situated just an hour and a half further west from this drive, which is known as the Enchanted Highway, is the small city of Glendive, Montana — a stop you won't want to leave off the list the next time you're planning the most unique roadside stops for your next long drive.

Glendive (pronounced "glen-dyve") is located in Montana just 35 minutes west of the North Dakota border. For a small town with less than 5,000 residents, it has a strong local arts scene, which you can appreciate by popping into The Gallery, an entirely volunteer-based organization that promotes all forms of artistic expression throughout eastern Montana, from drawing, painting, and sculpture to crafts, dance, drama, poetry, and literature. At The Gallery, you can admire local artists' work and also take art classes, attend special events, and more. For more creative inspiration, as you walk through downtown, keep an eye out for a number of bronze sculptures by Montanan artist Pamela Harr, including the newest addition, entitled "Library Cat," installed outside the Glendive Public Library in early 2025.

Besides art in all its glory, there's a lot more to discover in Glendive's quaint downtown. Head over to Hell Creek Music, more than just a music store thanks to a 38-foot-tall T-Rex skeleton in addition to the state's largest selection of guitars, a comic book shop, rocks and minerals, and a variety of collectibles, toys, and memorabilia. And no trip to Glendive is complete without a wander through the Frontier Gateway Museum to see displays highlighting what life was like for residents around the time the city was founded in 1881, thanks to the arrival of the Northern Pacific Railway. Along with examples of machinery, vehicles, and clothing that characterized life long ago, the museum also looks back millions of years to the age of dinosaurs — it's actually a stop on the Montana Dinosaur Trail — with displays of numerous dinosaur and plant fossils uncovered in the Glendive area.