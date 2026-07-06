Alabama's Lovely Town Between Birmingham And Atlanta Has One Of America's Best Glamping Spots And Lake Views
Although the bigger cities often get the most attention, the little hidden spots in between the metro areas sometimes end up being just as cool — or even cooler. Case in point — Dadeville, Alabama, a little town located between Birmingham and Atlanta. Mayor Chuck Ledbetter described some of the things that make his town so lovely on the city's website, saying, "Dadeville offers the kind of friendly, easygoing atmosphere that is rare in today's world. Neighbors wave from the front porch, shopkeepers know your name, and community events bring everyone together like family."
This charming town has less than 3,000 residents, but visitors can enjoy it, too. Dadeville sits on the shoreline of Lake Martin — Alabama's top lake paradise and perfect summer vacation destination. The lake is a popular spot for boating, skiing, and fishing, but everyone enjoys the waterside vibes in their own way. Some are just happy to take in the waterfront views — and visitors will find places to do that in Dadeville. Some lake views are available to adventurers willing to take a little hike, but other spots allow you to kick back and take it all in with a cold drink in your hand. Some visitors also enjoy seeing the sun as it sets over the lake, as Lake Martin Life shared on Facebook.
Dadeville is also home to one of America's best glamping spots. The Destination Glamping Resort was ranked as one of the best places for glamping in the country in the 2026 USA Today 10Best Readers Choice Awards – and was the only one in Alabama to make the list. These unique accommodations have held a spot on that list since 2022.
Dadeville is home to one of the best glamping spots in the country
In addition to multiple years of recognition from USA Today, The Destination Glamping Resort also comes highly recommended by those who have stayed there. These Dadeville, Alabama accommodations have a perfect five-star Google rating. Many reviewers spoke highly of the location, customer service, and the amenities. This visitor said, "Our glamp was spacious, luxurious inside and out. The views couldn't be beat. Sitting in the hot tub and looking at the stars through the bare tree tops was magical. The fire pit had everything we needed to easily start and enjoy a fire! We even got breakfast delivered on Sunday morning with mimosas as a surprise treat!"
Even though you'll technically be sleeping in a large tent, this isn't your typical camping experience. One of the common camping rules that change when you go glamping is that you'll actually get good sleep — and multiple reviews talk about the incredibly comfortable beds at The Destination Glamping Resort. Several other perks that make this one of America's best glamping spots. Each of the units has air conditioning and heat, a private bathroom with a shower, and a hot tub on the outside deck. You can also add on a massage or a dinner at the onsite private dining wine cellar.
Visitors will find four one- and two-bedroom glamping tents there, each with varying themes and designs. This reviewer raved about one in particular, saying, "We stayed at the Music Loft and couldn't be more happy!" That particular one has walls adorned with signed guitars and other collectibles. It also has a giant guitar hanging from the wrap-around deck.
The best places to go in Dadeville for lake views
The lake views also contribute to the loveliness of Dadeville, Alabama. At Overlook Park, you can take in the views of Lake Martin from a viewing deck, and that's also where you can embark on some of the area's popular hiking trails. Multiple reviews on AllTrails mention the nice lake views that can be found along those trails. Hardcore adventurers who want a harder hike with waterfront views can hike the James M. Scott Deadening Alpine Trail. For an entirely different vantage point, check out the Jimmy K. Lanier Fire Lookout Tower. The renovated 1930s tower was opened to the public in 2025, and its height provides lake views from 110 feet in the air.
If you want to grab food or drinks by the water, you can do that, too. Chuckwalla's Pizza at Chuck's Marina is a popular waterfront restaurant, and this Tripadvisor reviewer shared, "This is our family's favorite eating place in Dadeville! Of all the times we have been, we have always had quick friendly service, the food was delicious, and the atmosphere is unmatched." Just make sure you time your trip appropriately, as this lakeside spot is only open April through September.
Since Dadeville is located between Birmingham and Atlanta, you can book a flight to either city and rent a car. If you fly into Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport (BHM), you can drive to Dadeville in about two hours. Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) is about the same distance. Atlanta's is the world's busiest airport. It shouldn't be a problem to book a flight, since it has nonstop flights coming and going.