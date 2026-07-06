Alabama's Lovely Town Between Birmingham And Atlanta Has One Of America's Best Glamping Spots And Lake Views

Although the bigger cities often get the most attention, the little hidden spots in between the metro areas sometimes end up being just as cool — or even cooler. Case in point — Dadeville, Alabama, a little town located between Birmingham and Atlanta. Mayor Chuck Ledbetter described some of the things that make his town so lovely on the city's website, saying, "Dadeville offers the kind of friendly, easygoing atmosphere that is rare in today's world. Neighbors wave from the front porch, shopkeepers know your name, and community events bring everyone together like family."

This charming town has less than 3,000 residents, but visitors can enjoy it, too. Dadeville sits on the shoreline of Lake Martin — Alabama's top lake paradise and perfect summer vacation destination. The lake is a popular spot for boating, skiing, and fishing, but everyone enjoys the waterside vibes in their own way. Some are just happy to take in the waterfront views — and visitors will find places to do that in Dadeville. Some lake views are available to adventurers willing to take a little hike, but other spots allow you to kick back and take it all in with a cold drink in your hand. Some visitors also enjoy seeing the sun as it sets over the lake, as Lake Martin Life shared on Facebook.

Dadeville is also home to one of America's best glamping spots. The Destination Glamping Resort was ranked as one of the best places for glamping in the country in the 2026 USA Today 10Best Readers Choice Awards – and was the only one in Alabama to make the list. These unique accommodations have held a spot on that list since 2022.