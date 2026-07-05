Between Buffalo And Pittsburgh Is Pennsylvania's 'Valley That Changed The World' With State Park Fun And Restaurants
There's a historic valley between Pittsburgh and Buffalo, New York, that initiated the massive global thirst for oil, survived it, and then became a place with natural beauty, outdoor fun, and tasty food. The Oil Creek Valley and its largest city, aptly named Oil City, got its start when, in 1859, Colonel Edwin Drake struck oil 69.5 feet down. From there, the commercial oil industry began in earnest.
During the boom times of the 1860s, thousands of oil wells were dug in the area and later abandoned. Entire towns sprang up and faded just as quickly as black gold hunters moved on. Many remnants of this era can still be seen today. Though natural gas is now the main product here, there are still a few newer oil wells. Today, you can see some of them at Oil Creek State Park, a spot that also brings the fun with creeks, hiking trails, waterfalls, and wintertime cross-country skiing.
The Oil Creek area is often called "the valley that changed the world," and visitors enjoy the friendliness of Oil City, which is full of shops and restaurants. It's about a 2.5-hour drive south from Buffalo and a 1.5-hour drive north from Pittsburgh.
Oil Creek Valley: year-round fun and recreation
The 6,250 acres of Oil Creek State Park are a whole new world compared to what it looked like during the 1860s. During that period, the nearby town of Titusville boomed from 250 to 10,000 residents, eight oil refineries were built, and the hills were clear-cut of trees during the following years. Pollution from spilled oil was rampant. Restoration efforts began on the forests and streams during the Depression era, thanks to the Civilian Conservation Corps. Now the creek is clean enough that the fish populations have replenished, and you can catch bass and trout in Boughton Run, Jones Run, and Toy Run.
Oil Creek provides an easy, scenic spot for kayaking and canoeing, which is reportedly best from March until early June. Wintertime brings sledding, snowshoeing, and cross-country skiing. Many areas, including picnic spots, pavilions, a playground, and an amphitheater, are ADA-accessible. Hunting is permitted, and tent campers may stay overnight at two Adirondack shelter spots.
Several hiking trails in this historic state park will bring you past waterfalls, scenic overlooks, and oil well remnants. There are quick and easy interpretive trails and multi-day backpacking routes. A nearly 10-mile bike trail brings scenic views, and the option to ride the Oil City & Titusville Railroad. A 45-minute Petroleum Center walking tour will take you through what was once known as the "wickedest town east of the Mississippi."
Oil City's historical sites, shops, and restaurants
The birthplace of the oil industry, known as Oil City, became home to major oil companies like Pennzoil and Quaker State. But it has evolved quite a bit since the 1870s, when millions of barrels of oil were shipped from here. Three of its districts are listed on the National Register of Historic Places, and early buildings like the National Transit Building, the Oil City Library, and the St. Joseph Church still stand. Now, modern residences and businesses sit alongside these historic buildings.
Even the shops blend the historic and modern together, like the Oil City Warehouse Mall, which offers antiques and furniture alongside second-hand goods. Cottage Hill Fudge offers at least 17 flavors of homemade fudge, and the Oil City Curb Market has locally handcrafted goods, art, and fresh produce, bringing the talents and passions of the community together.
For a small city, there are several restaurants, like Exchange Oil City, which is a brewery, distillery, and restaurant serving Southern cuisine. One Tripadvisor reviewer said, "Fantastic place to have delicious food and drink and take in some interesting and important history while you're at it." There's also the Open Door Café, known for its hospitality, soups, and sandwiches. Visitors who enjoy historic towns will also want to check out the charming river city of Warren, with antique shops and more trails, just an hour away.