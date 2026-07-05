Between Buffalo And Pittsburgh Is Pennsylvania's 'Valley That Changed The World' With State Park Fun And Restaurants

There's a historic valley between Pittsburgh and Buffalo, New York, that initiated the massive global thirst for oil, survived it, and then became a place with natural beauty, outdoor fun, and tasty food. The Oil Creek Valley and its largest city, aptly named Oil City, got its start when, in 1859, Colonel Edwin Drake struck oil 69.5 feet down. From there, the commercial oil industry began in earnest.

During the boom times of the 1860s, thousands of oil wells were dug in the area and later abandoned. Entire towns sprang up and faded just as quickly as black gold hunters moved on. Many remnants of this era can still be seen today. Though natural gas is now the main product here, there are still a few newer oil wells. Today, you can see some of them at Oil Creek State Park, a spot that also brings the fun with creeks, hiking trails, waterfalls, and wintertime cross-country skiing.

The Oil Creek area is often called "the valley that changed the world," and visitors enjoy the friendliness of Oil City, which is full of shops and restaurants. It's about a 2.5-hour drive south from Buffalo and a 1.5-hour drive north from Pittsburgh.