7 Fast-Growing Florida Cities Near Tampa With Bustling Boomtown Vibes
Tampa, Florida, has been gaining momentum as a destination for both businesses and new residents. Nestled on Florida's Gulf Coast, Tampa has been going through a renaissance, and doing so with a string of accolades to back it up. Its economic growth ranked second in workspaces directory CoWorkingCafe's rising mid-sized economic powerhouses list, and it took the fifth spot in Wallethub's Best Cities for Recreation in 2026.
That promise of a balanced life — where career opportunities match its outdoor offerings — is bringing millennials to Tampa. Florida's appeal to a younger crowd is backed by data: according to a 2024 study published on SmartAsset, the state saw the largest influx of young, high-earning households in the U.S. — and these seven cities around Tampa are feeling those boomtown vibes most.
Part of the strategy for picking these cities is taking into account World Population Review's annual population growth rate between 2020 and 2026, keeping those within driving distance of Tampa. Along with population growth, each city's economic momentum, major developments, and unique attractions were also taken into account. From a city boasting Frank Lloyd Wright's largest architectural collection to one landing major employers, here are locales that certainly aren't shying away from growth.
Zephyrhills
Zephyrhills may be small, but it punches above its weight in terms of community, affordability, and potential. Nabbing 7th place on U.S. News' list of fastest-growing cities in America in 2026, expect Zephyrhills to thrive even more with the recent opening of Bauducco's largest U.S. manufacturing facility. Warm weather pairs perfectly with all the activities that await Zephyrhills locals and visitors — not the least of which is some gnarly skydiving courtesy of Skydive City. The city's marketing catchphrase, "Jump Right In," has never been more fitting.
North Port
It took some time for North Port to grow in size, but grow it did — from fewer than 200 locals in 1959 to a nearly 95,000-strong community today. Ranking third in LendingTree's America's Biggest Boomtowns list, the city's rise is anchored by the peacefulness of its surrounding nature — the opportunity to dip into healing mineral spring waters or escape to the lush Myakka State Forest is at one's fingertips. "I just hope that we get a handle on the growth and find a balance," longtime North Port resident and former City Commissioner Debbie McDowell told WUSF.
Lakeland
If moveBuddha's forecast is any indication, expect even more residents to put their bags down in Lakeland. The moving analytics company named Lakeland the fastest-growing boomtown in America, a claim supported by its 34.4% population growth over the past decade. Job opportunities — which are growing despite a cooling economy — are just the beginning: Lakeland teems with entertainment and cultural offerings, from a display of Frank Lloyd Wright's architectural works to a downtown of craft breweries, boutiques, and public art trails. Bonnet Springs Park was also named the best city park in America by USA Today in 2025.
Winter Haven
Between Orlando and Tampa, Winter Haven is a Florida city where blooming beauty meets theme park thrills — the theme park being LEGOLAND. Together with Lakeland, it consistently ranks among the fastest-growing metro areas in America, per the U.S. Census Bureau. Just like Lego, Winter Haven has stacked the odds in its favor, courting a community with its network of 50 lakes, a prolific theatrical calendar, and lakeside trails. "We now have a very large population of adults between 25 and 50," realtor and Winter Haven resident Kim Davis tells Homes.com. "We're definitely growing in the family-producing age group."
Auburndale
Though it channels Old Florida charm, don't mistake Auburndale's laid-back atmosphere for a sleepy little city. Its population has increased by 43.6% since 2020, making it the tenth fastest-growing city in Florida. This growth is fueled in part by the presence of the state's sole polytechnic school, Florida Polytechnic University. Nature lovers aren't left wanting either: several lakes within easy reach make weekends an opportunity to try your hand at fishing or an assortment of water sports. With the Florida State Road 570 connecting Auburndale to Tampa, residents enjoy big-city access and small-town charm.
Ocala
Ocala is known for its thoroughbred farms, earning it the title of "Horse Capital of the World." But the city has galloped toward something even more impressive: a top spot among the fastest-growing metro areas in the country, with a 3.4% population growth rate. Its walkable downtown has a charming Victoria-era slant, with certain buildings dating back to the late 19th century. While you're at it, stroll along South Magnolia Avenue and SE Broadway Street to see the honorary bronze plaques of Ocala's most famous residents — its horses.
Wildwood
Wildwood has been nudged into boomtown status by neighboring The Villages — one of America's best retirement communities just 7 miles away — earning it the title of U.S. News' #1 fastest-growing place in the country. "Wildwood is an extension of The Villages, which has expanded beyond its borders," realtor Dava Peters tells Homes.com. Though its association has helped spur nearly 20% population growth, it's Wildwood's offerings that are keeping its residents happily settled in. The city offers affordable homes, a lively downtown scene, and outdoor entertainment — think green parks, waterways for boating, and golf courses.