These Are The 10 Fastest-Growing Cities In America In 2026

What do the fastest-growing cities in the U.S. all have in common? For starters, they're warm. Some are in the desert, while others are nestled right on the ocean. They're not all suburbs, either. The Wall Street Journal observes that people are moving from urban centers and into master-planned communities up to an hour or two away from the nearest major hub. These are often referred to as exurbs, which, according to the American Communities Project, are populous residential areas that exist on the edge of metro areas and can often feel semirural. Many on the list, though, are also well-known holiday destinations, such as Naples, Florida, or Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, where you can experience a historic East Coast culture around the Gullah Geechee Corridor.

Drawn from U.S. News' roundup of the top 25 fastest-growing cities for 2026-2027, the 10 communities listed below reflect a range of places across the American South and Southwest, from Arizona and Texas to Florida and South Carolina. To create its list, the media outlet measured net migration over a period of five years, analyzing the population growth or decline during that time in 859 cities. Those with the largest percentage increase made it onto the list. So, we're diving even further into what makes these places worth a visit.

In addition to U.S. News' list, we've focused on regional and local tourism resources, plus visitor reviews of places and attractions on Tripadvisor and Google to make sure we're sharing the best spots to check out. For current population data, we averaged estimated current figures using data published by the U.S. Census Bureau, World Population Review, and local sources. From championship golf courses and white-sand beaches to spectacular nature oases and local history, explore the experiences that await in these 10 warm-weather destinations.