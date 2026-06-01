These Are The 10 Fastest-Growing Cities In America In 2026
What do the fastest-growing cities in the U.S. all have in common? For starters, they're warm. Some are in the desert, while others are nestled right on the ocean. They're not all suburbs, either. The Wall Street Journal observes that people are moving from urban centers and into master-planned communities up to an hour or two away from the nearest major hub. These are often referred to as exurbs, which, according to the American Communities Project, are populous residential areas that exist on the edge of metro areas and can often feel semirural. Many on the list, though, are also well-known holiday destinations, such as Naples, Florida, or Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, where you can experience a historic East Coast culture around the Gullah Geechee Corridor.
Drawn from U.S. News' roundup of the top 25 fastest-growing cities for 2026-2027, the 10 communities listed below reflect a range of places across the American South and Southwest, from Arizona and Texas to Florida and South Carolina. To create its list, the media outlet measured net migration over a period of five years, analyzing the population growth or decline during that time in 859 cities. Those with the largest percentage increase made it onto the list. So, we're diving even further into what makes these places worth a visit.
In addition to U.S. News' list, we've focused on regional and local tourism resources, plus visitor reviews of places and attractions on Tripadvisor and Google to make sure we're sharing the best spots to check out. For current population data, we averaged estimated current figures using data published by the U.S. Census Bureau, World Population Review, and local sources. From championship golf courses and white-sand beaches to spectacular nature oases and local history, explore the experiences that await in these 10 warm-weather destinations.
10. Bonita Springs, Florida
About 30 miles south of downtown Fort Myers, Florida, Bonita Springs is a small coastal city with around 58,000 residents, and its barrier islands boast long stretches of beach along the Gulf that provide prime sunset-viewing spots. At the top of this archipelago sits Lovers Key State Park with mangrove forests, kayak tours, and majestic manatees. This portion of the Gulf shoreline isn't known as the Paradise Coast for nothing. Just south of Lovers Key is Bonita Beach Dog Park, where Rover can frolic around off-leash. Continue south, and you'll have Little Hickory Island Beach, Barefoot Beach Preserve, and Bonita Beach Park to choose from for soaking up some sun and surf.
Inland, Bonita Springs continues to serve up beautiful attractions, such as Wonder Gardens, which emphasizes environmental conservation and boasts beautiful natural habitats to explore, along with guided encounters with tortoises or vibrant parrots. For a different style of entertainment, take the family to Congo River Golf, where you can also feed alligators and mine for gems. Find shopping and dining at the Promenade at Bonita Bay, or see what treasures you can dig up at Flamingo Island Flea Market, which features more than 600 vendors, plus several foodie spots for everything from tacos to phở. Spend a sunny day at Doc's Beach House, which serves up food along with direct beach access all day, plus watersport rentals and tours in partnership with Bonita Jet Ski & Parasail.
9. Conroe, Texas
Conroe, Texas, has grown at a very fast pace over the past several years. In 2010, it had a population of a little more than 56,000, and today, it's well over double that and still growing. About 40 miles north of Houston, the city is an exurb that boasts great access to nature, with the nation's fourth-largest city less than an hour's drive away.
Conroe's western boundary skirts the edge of the scenic and aptly named Lake Conroe, nestled up against Sam Houston National Forest. You'll find sunny shores, smooth waters, and slow-paced fishing, plus ample hiking trails, including the Lone Star Hiking Trail, which extends about 128 miles in total and is almost entirely encompassed by the national forest. Just make sure to check local updates from the U.S. Forest Service regarding heavy rain, as the area sometimes closes temporarily due to flooding.
Conroe is a great spot to take in some local entertainment and grab a bite to eat, including at local craft beer spots like Southern Star Brewing and B52 Brewing. Take the family or a group of friends to That Escape Place for an exhilarating escape room experience, or catch a stage production at the historic Crighton Theatre, built in 1934. You'll find concerts, tribute bands, all-ages plays, musicals, and more. The kids or grandkids will also love a stop at 7 Acre Wood, which features adventure activities like zip lines, a scooter track, mini golf, a giant sandbox, and much more, plus a petting zoo. For a slightly more relaxing cultural experience, wander through the exhibits at the Heritage Museum of Montgomery County.
8. San Marcos, Texas
Another Texas gem with a population nearing 78,000 residents is the city of San Marcos, tucked roughly halfway between Austin and San Antonio. It's about a 40-minute drive to downtown Austin and just shy of an hour to central San Antonio, making it a riverside getaway for floaters, foodies, and free spirits. The city is dotted with a series of six nature areas, designed to preserve delicate ecosystems and valuable watersheds, known collectively as the San Marcos Greenbelt. Together, they consist of more than 1,200 acres with over 20 miles of hiking trails. Depending on conditions, swimming may be allowed in some areas, and each nature area has its own features. You can even join a guided tour, such as a birdwatching walk, presented by the San Marcos Greenbelt Alliance.
San Marcos is home to a Texas State University campus, so you'll find some unique arts and culture spots in town. Visit The Wittliff Collections to experience the vibrant history of the West and Southwest through the lens of photographers, musicians, screenwriters, and other creatives, including a permanent exhibition about the miniseries "Lonesome Dove." Then head to the LBJ Museum to trace the student life and early career of Lyndon B. Johnson, the U.S. 36th president.
If it's natural phenomena you're after, head to Wonder World Cave & Adventure Park, where the cavernous tourist attraction has drawn visitors since 1903 and today includes a wilderness park, train ride, and more. When you're ready to refuel with some good grub, you'll find tons of choices in San Marcos. Roll up to riverside vibes at Ivar's River Pub, grab a scratch-made sandwich at Twin Peaks, or dig into some classic Texas barbecue at Black's, a regional favorite that's been serving since 1932.
7. Zephyrhills, Florida
Zephyrhills is located in west-central Florida, just about 30 miles northeast of Tampa and about 50 miles from Clearwater and the Gulf Coast. Between 2020 and 2025, its population grew more than 30%, but an estimated population of around 22,250 to 24,800 is also a bit misleading, as the area technically comprises additional census-designated areas known as Zephyrhills North, South, and West. Military enthusiasts will enjoy a trip to the Zephyrhills Museum of Military History in a former infirmary on the grounds of the decommissioned Zephyrhills Army Airfield. The complex, which is now a park, is also home to a skatepark and Z-Hills Skydive City, where thrill-seekers can tick off a bucket-list item with a parachute jump from a plane.
A 15-minute drive down U.S. Highway 301 will land you at Hillsborough River State Park, a natural oasis for picnics, fishing or paddling in the river, or hiking or biking along 7 miles of trails. Back in town, when you're angling for a chilled brew and to catch a game, head to The Dogpound Sports Bar & Arcade, where you'll find vintage video games and big-screen TVs, plus comfy loungers for a kind of living-room-at-the-bar experience. And if you fancy a fun, family-friendly trip back in time during the spring, don't miss a visit to the annual Bay Area Renaissance Festival in nearby Dade City, which runs from early February to late March and includes themed performances, games, food, artisan stalls, jousting tournaments, and more.
6. Casa Grande, Arizona
Casa Grande is a desert oasis about 48 miles south of Phoenix and 70 miles northwest of Tucson, with a population of more than 70,000 residents. You'll find true Southwest vibes here, with distant mountains dotting the horizon, including Picacho Peak, about a half-hour's drive south of town, which is home to a namesake state park. The mountain rises to an elevation of 1,500 feet, where you can enjoy hiking opportunities — especially popular in spring when the ground is cloaked in vibrant wildflowers — plus a campground and picnic spots. A half-hour's drive to the northeast will land you at Casa Grande Ruins National Monument, an underrated desert landmark full of history.
Heritage, adventure, and family fun are easy to find in Casa Grande, from a local museum in a historic mission church to aerial adrenaline rushes via Phoenix Skydive Center. Get the day started with breakfast at the charmingly retro Cook-E-Jar Bakery & Cafe downtown, then tee off at Dave White Municipal Golf Course or Mission Royale Golf Club. You'll also find the unique Neon Sign Park in the vein of the Neon Museum in Las Vegas (much more than a casino city), which features an eclectic range of historic business signage, from motels to a bank to a shoe store. At the end of the day, wind down with a bite and tasty brew at Casa Collective, which features local food vendors and a pleasant, dog-friendly outdoor patio with a full bar and occasional live music.
5. Naples, Florida
Another picturesque community along Florida's western Paradise Coast, Naples is a prime beachside destination for warm waters and a hidden, lush eco-haven in the heart of town. The Gordon River Greenway carves a 2.5-mile paved trail through a 140-acre nature park. The city currently has around 20,000 residents, forming a southern extension of the Fort Myers metro area.
Naples is certainly characterized by its water, with marinas, waterfront attractions, and restaurants throughout. Window shop along Fifth Avenue South, and for views while you browse for gifts or apparel, check out The Village Shops on Venetian Bay, where you'll also find surf 'n' turf and happy hour specials at spots like Miramare Ristorante and Bayside Seafood Grill & Bar. For a slice of history, check out Revs Institute, a must-visit for automobile enthusiasts with a meticulously cared-for and restored collection of vintage commercial and racing cars. See rare European models by Porsche, Fiat, Lotus, Alfa Romeo, and many more.
If getting beachy is at the top of your list, you'll find plenty of saltwater access at beautiful spots like Clam Pass Park on the north end of town, marking the start of nearly 9 miles of coastal beauty with 40 beach access points. Walk out onto the historic Naples Pier to take in great Gulf Coast views, which are especially stunning at sunset. And if more nature is your thing, you won't be disappointed with a visit to Naples Botanical Garden, which spans 170 acres and highlights a huge variety of tropical plants, the unique Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary with its beautiful boardwalk paths through a stunning ecological treasure that's ideal for birdwatching, or a day trip to Everglades National Park, which is a 50-minute drive to the southeast.
4. Palm Desert, California
Palm Desert, a small city in California's Coachella Valley, is a gem for sunny desert vibes, mountains, museums, great golf, local breweries and distilleries, and much more. It's also only a 2-hour drive to Los Angeles and about 2.5 hours to San Diego, putting it within easy reach of the Pacific Ocean for a day trip or weekend getaway. Palm Desert is currently closing in on 54,000 residents. The area feels larger as Palm Desert is one in a chain of inviting communities, including nearby Rancho Mirage, Cathedral City, and Palm Springs, the latter of which is renowned as California's mid-century modern vacation destination.
Palm Desert is an easy 20-minute drive southeast of Palm Springs, nestled at the base of the beautiful Santa Rosa and San Jacinto Mountains. Explore the titular national monument that encompasses nearly 280,000 acres, exploring scenic trails, wildlife viewing opportunities, and spectacular views from more than 10,800 feet. Back in the valley, get your nature fix with a scenic Jeep tour of the Mojave Desert with an outfit like Red Jeep Tours, or wander through diverse habitats and arid landscapes at the Living Desert Zoo and Gardens, where the kids can feed a giraffe or cool off at the splash pad.
If you have your clubs along and seek some great views as you look down the fairway, book a tee time at Desert Willow on one of its two courses or The Golf Center at Palm Desert, among many other local clubs, many of which are private. You'll also find plenty of great dining spots to sate your appetite after a day well spent, like Pacifica Seafood Restaurant with its inviting outdoor seating area. For something more casual, Keedy's Fountain & Grill offers a timeless take on American favorites.
3. Leander, Texas
According to World Population Review, Leander, Texas' population has skyrocketed more than 60% since the 2020 U.S. Census, with a current population estimated at well over 90,000. This Hill Country suburb of Austin, located about a half-hour's drive north of downtown, is ideal for access to the big city but also fantastic for getting out into nature and enjoying the inviting energy of a smaller community. Leander is only a half-hour's drive east of Balcones Canyonlands National Wildlife Refuge, which sits just north of the Colorado River and the recreational oasis of Lake Travis. Take the whole family to Valente Beach Resort for its waterpark, drinks and eats at Beachside Billy's, and an inviting sandy swim area.
In October, Leander's Texas Pumpkin Fest makes for another great family-friendly outing, with the state's largest patch and live music on the weekends. Get the day started at Casa Costa Bakeshop for artisan coffees, pastries, and savory bites, where shade trees provide a lovely spot to get some fresh air. The kids will love Cedar Rock Railroad, which features a miniature train ride through a serene park, plus a miniature Old West-style town and other train-related activities. Or, to get the creative juices flowing, head to The Spinning Wheel Atx, an arts and crafts studio where you can make a mosaic, pottery, paintings, and more during a wide range of workshops. Then, find sizzling fajita platters and tacos to pair with ice-cold margaritas at Conejos Tex-Mex Cantina.
2. Hilton Head Island, South Carolina
Ideal for beach lovers, Hilton Head Island is an Atlantic oasis with plenty of them. Its boundary encompasses its namesake island, which is a 50-minute drive northeast of Savannah, Georgia, and about 2 hours southwest of Charleston. Visit Coligny Beach Park for beautifully manicured pedestrian paths and sandy stretches along the Atlantic Ocean, or head up to the slightly less crowded Burkes Beach, among others.
Hilton Head Island is home to nearly 40,000 people, making it a pleasant size for enjoying local attractions, restaurants, and activities. There's certainly a vibe of "island time" here, making it ideal for relaxing waterfront vacations. One of the most popular ways to get around is by bike, thanks to more than 64 miles of public pathways that crisscross the island. Some of these are pedestrian-only, and golf carts and e-bikes are required to use streets, so it's a truly relaxing way to hit the beach or just get around town.
For a relaxing stop during the afternoon or a souvenir to take home, head to Hilton Head Distillery, which specializes in rum in numerous flavors, from extra dark to toasted coconut to espresso. Grab the camera and head to The Harbour Town Lighthouse & Museum to take in the island's iconic light and climb to the top for a stunning view. Learn about the area's unique cultural heritage with a visit to The Gullah Museum, then get your nature fix amid this beautiful landscape at Pinckney Island National Wildlife Refuge or Sea Pines Forest Preserve.
1. Wildwood, Florida
Less than an hour's drive from downtown Orlando to the southeast and about an hour to the Gulf Coast toward the west, Wildwood has a population of around 20,000 residents and is the southernmost community in a hub of fast-growing towns known collectively as The Villages. A visit here boasts plenty of outdoor recreation opportunities, from playing golf on one of the local public courses like Continental Country Club or Southern Oaks Golf Club to fishing on numerous surrounding lakes. Wildwood is also actively working on expanding its public bike trail network, and in the meantime, you can explore the town on a rented bicycle or e-bike from Village Cycles.
Lake Panasoffkee, which sits within a half-hour's drive southwest of town, is ideal for exploring via boat with Swamp Fever Airboat Adventures, introducing you to the area's unique wetlands on a swamp tour and its reptilian denizens on an "alligator adventure." Back in town, shop to your heart's content for unique vintage items at local antique stores like Traditions Antique Mall and Wildwood Antique Mall, or scout out apparel, confections, furnishings, gifts, and more at Brownwood Paddock Square. The Old Florida-themed complex is full of shops and eateries, plus a Saturday farmers market and daily live music. When you're ready to take a load off, drop in at Miz Kathi's Southern Cafe & Sweetery for buttery biscuits and specialties like "voodoo mac" and pulled pork that's smoked for 12 hours.