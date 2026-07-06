Colorado's Lake Oasis In White River National Forest Is A High-Elevation Gem With Crystal-Clear Waters

When visitors head to the White River National Forest in Colorado, it's usually to hit the slopes at one of the famed ski resorts in nearby Aspen. But further into the forest — and upward — is a gin-clear lake that acts as a mirror to its surroundings. Snowmass Lake glistens at the foot of Snowmass Mountain, which towers at over 14,000 feet in elevation. But the lake itself is nearly as lofty, sitting just shy of 11,000 feet.

This remote lake can't be reached directly by road — scenery this good must be earned. To reach it from Aspen, drive west for about 30 minutes until you hit the Maroon Snowmass Trailhead. Make sure you are geared up as you now face a challenging 8-mile hike up to the lake. This is a journey meant for experienced hikers and backpackers.

Considering the journey, it's common for people to want to camp overnight in the area, which requires an overnight permit, available on Recreation.gov. Due to the high elevation and heavy snow in winter, it is advised to visit between July and September, according to the U.S. Forest Service. Experienced hikers often stop in this area as part of the nearly 27-mile Four Pass Loop, a multi-day adventure that starts nearby at one of Colorado's most photographed places, Maroon Lake.