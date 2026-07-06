Colorado's Lake Oasis In White River National Forest Is A High-Elevation Gem With Crystal-Clear Waters
When visitors head to the White River National Forest in Colorado, it's usually to hit the slopes at one of the famed ski resorts in nearby Aspen. But further into the forest — and upward — is a gin-clear lake that acts as a mirror to its surroundings. Snowmass Lake glistens at the foot of Snowmass Mountain, which towers at over 14,000 feet in elevation. But the lake itself is nearly as lofty, sitting just shy of 11,000 feet.
This remote lake can't be reached directly by road — scenery this good must be earned. To reach it from Aspen, drive west for about 30 minutes until you hit the Maroon Snowmass Trailhead. Make sure you are geared up as you now face a challenging 8-mile hike up to the lake. This is a journey meant for experienced hikers and backpackers.
Considering the journey, it's common for people to want to camp overnight in the area, which requires an overnight permit, available on Recreation.gov. Due to the high elevation and heavy snow in winter, it is advised to visit between July and September, according to the U.S. Forest Service. Experienced hikers often stop in this area as part of the nearly 27-mile Four Pass Loop, a multi-day adventure that starts nearby at one of Colorado's most photographed places, Maroon Lake.
High-altitude wilderness adventures to Snowmass Lake
Snowmass Lake's water is so calm and reflective that it looks like a solid surface one might be able to walk on. Cutbow and rainbow trout call this lake home, according to Fishbrain, and the clarity of the water might have you and the fish looking eye-to-eye. One Redditor remarked, "Camped at Snowmass Lake this past weekend and it couldn't have been more beautiful. The lake was so still the next morning, it was like a mirror."
This stunning lake sits at 10,980 feet, which is only about 2,500 feet lower than the highest named lake in the U.S., Pacific Tarn, according to the Denver Gazette. That lake is also close to Aspen, about 77 miles east of town. At these altitudes, the CDC warns of altitude sickness if not traveled slowly, so be sure to prepare for thin air and take frequent breaks while ascending the trails.
The White River National Forest sees over a quarter of a million people each year and is a backpacking hotspot. Snowmass Mountain is one of 10 peaks that surpass 14,000 feet — locally known as 14ers. Its 2 million-plus acres provide dozens of camping areas and nearly endless trails to explore. On your way in and out, stop in for supplies at a town seemingly hidden in Aspen's shadow, the underrated village of Snowmass.