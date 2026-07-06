Between San Francisco And Modesto Is A Scenic Wildlife Refuge With River Views, Wetland Hiking, And Birding

The San Joaquin River is one of the longest waterways in all of California. It runs for more than 360 miles, flowing from high up in the Sierra Nevada mountains through the central part of the state and into the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta, before eventually emptying into the San Francisco Bay. If you're looking for a scenic recreation area to admire the waters, the San Joaquin River National Wildlife Refuge is a pretty great place to start. As you probably guessed from the name, this patch of wild sits rights along the banks of the San Joaquin River.

But the refuge also hugs two of the waterway's main tributaries – the Tuolumne and Stanislaus rivers — as it stretches for about 7,500 acres across the San Joaquin Valley. The nature preserve is quite remote, situated in the countryside of Stanislaus County. But it's still pretty easy to get to, located right off State Route 132. The city of Modesto is about 20 miles to the east, while San Francisco is roughly 80 miles in the opposite direction by way of Interstate 580.

Aside from all the river panoramas, the wildlife refuge's wetlands make a peaceful getaway for hiking and birdwatching. As one visitor shared in a Tripadvisor review, it's a "beautiful place for people who love nature." There are even covered picnic tables if you want to enjoy a good meal with a great view.