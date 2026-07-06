Between San Francisco And Modesto Is A Scenic Wildlife Refuge With River Views, Wetland Hiking, And Birding
The San Joaquin River is one of the longest waterways in all of California. It runs for more than 360 miles, flowing from high up in the Sierra Nevada mountains through the central part of the state and into the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta, before eventually emptying into the San Francisco Bay. If you're looking for a scenic recreation area to admire the waters, the San Joaquin River National Wildlife Refuge is a pretty great place to start. As you probably guessed from the name, this patch of wild sits rights along the banks of the San Joaquin River.
But the refuge also hugs two of the waterway's main tributaries – the Tuolumne and Stanislaus rivers — as it stretches for about 7,500 acres across the San Joaquin Valley. The nature preserve is quite remote, situated in the countryside of Stanislaus County. But it's still pretty easy to get to, located right off State Route 132. The city of Modesto is about 20 miles to the east, while San Francisco is roughly 80 miles in the opposite direction by way of Interstate 580.
Aside from all the river panoramas, the wildlife refuge's wetlands make a peaceful getaway for hiking and birdwatching. As one visitor shared in a Tripadvisor review, it's a "beautiful place for people who love nature." There are even covered picnic tables if you want to enjoy a good meal with a great view.
Trudge along the waters of the San Joaquin River National Wildlife Refuge
Bordered by water, the San Joaquin River National Wildlife Refuge's riparian habitats include marshy wetlands, lush grasslands, and thickets of forests. The preserve doesn't have a very extensive trail network, presumably in an effort to safeguard the fragile terrain. However, you can still cover some ground with a scenic hike along the Pelican Nature Trail. The trailhead's parking area is right off Dairy Road. There, you'll find a restroom and picnic tables, as well as a little kiosk with a helpful trail map and highlights of what you can expect during your romp through the preserve.
The trail spans just over 4 miles and features three connected looped paths that take you further into the refuge's beautiful wilds. From the parking lot, you'll pass the Wetland Loop first, which circles through the marshy landscape for just over half a mile. Just keep in mind that the water levels in the seasonally flooded wetlands can fluctuate throughout the year. Next is the Riparian Loop, which covers about ¾ of a mile along the water and surrounding woodlands. You can see more of the San Joaquin, one of California's longest rivers, via the River Bend and River Loop, which spans over a mile.
The Pelican Nature Trail is incredibly flat, with less than 70 feet of elevation gain, and is partly dirt and gravel. Be sure to dress for the elements and pack ample water, especially during the summertime, when temperatures can soar upward of 100 degrees Fahrenheit. You may also want to spritz on some bug spray, because the mosquitoes around these parts can be vicious and have been known to carry the West Nile virus.
See the critters of the San Joaquin River National Wildlife Refuge
Keep your eyes peeled above and below as you mosey through the San Joaquin River National Wildlife Refuge. The preserve could easily rank among the best birdwatching destinations in the United States, with more than 240 kinds of birds recorded in the park, according to eBird. Some of the previously spotted species include Eastern phoebes, Eurasian wigeons, roseate spoonbills, short-eared owls, and swamp sparrows. The Beckwith wildlife observation area on Beckwith Road overlooks the wetlands and is a great place to hunker down and watch the birds. Just note that it's only open seasonally, typically from around mid-October through the middle of March.
As one visitor shared in a Tripadvisor review, the preserve is an especially "spectacular place" for birding in the winter months, when the place teems with a bevy of migratory species. Of course, you can see birds throughout the refuge year-round, even during the sweltering summertime. Though, on the warmer days, the best time to spot birds is usually in the cooler hours of the morning or later in the day. A variety of other wildlife call the refuge home, including coyotes, rabbits, turtles, beavers, and snakes. There are more wild critters to see nearby. Spot endangered animals at California's Caswell Memorial State Park, which is just north of the San Joaquin River National Wildlife Refuge along the Stanislaus River.