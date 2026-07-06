Sandwiched Between NYC And Philly Is New Jersey's Family-Friendly Getaway For Camping, Hiking, And Fishing
Families seeking outdoor recreation have a surplus of nature just outside New York City and Philadelphia. These aren't insignificant day trips either, where city skyscrapers still glisten across the near horizon. The 2,414-acre Turkey Swamp Park is a proper family getaway, set up for camping, fishing, hiking, archery, boating, and other outdoor pursuits. Located in Freehold, New Jersey, this tranquil lake retreat is almost entirely forest or wetland. So despite it being within 60 miles of New York City and Philly, all you'll see are trees, sky, water, wildlife, and other campers.
Turkey Swamp Park has a strong reputation among visitors. It's considered the top thing to do in Freehold on Tripadvisor and has a 4.6-star rating on Google Maps from over 1,300 reviews. Many of these testimonials highlight the 17-acre lake, hiking trails, and rustic camping, but they also mention water-based activities, such as kayaking, stand-up paddleboarding, and fishing. This rich diversity of free activities is a big part of Turkey Swamp Park's appeal with families. "This park is beautifully maintained and offers something for everyone ... The trails are peaceful, the playgrounds are a huge hit with the kids, and the campsites are spacious, clean, and well-spaced with great amenities," one visitor wrote in a Google Review.
Those campsites cater to both families and groups between April 1 and November 15. This is high season for the park, which has 64 family campsites (RVs or tents) in the woods, plus three cabins with doubles and bunk beds. Most of these can be reserved ($45 a night for campsites and $85 for cabins), while 12 campsites are set aside for walk-ins. Each campsite has access to electricity, drinking water, picnic tables, restrooms, showers, fire rings, a laundry, and dump station. Kids also love the on-site playground.
Outdoor recreation in Turkey Swamp Park
While quality camping is what makes this a viable weekend getaway, it's the outdoor activities that give Turkey Swamp Park such a strong reputation among families. Over 8 miles of hiking trails lead your through much-loved and protected woodlands, fields, and wetlands. The 1.6-mile Alder Trail is one of the easiest and best for lake views and trudging through bogs and swampland. For a riverside setting, hike the 2.5-mile Manasquan Trail along the forested Manasquan River (not to be mistaken with Manasquan Beach, one of New Jersey's best beaches) or the 1-mile Metedeconk Trail along the Metedeconk River to Nomoco.
Those who prefer spending time on the water can rent a variety of watercraft during the summer season. The cost for kayaks, rowboats, canoes, and paddleboats ranges from $16 for one hour to $37 for four hours. You can also fish from the lake's shoreline if you don't want to pay. Either way you have a chance to reel in bass, catfish, bluegill, and crappie. Whether you're fishing, hiking, camping, or using the on-site archery range, keep an eye out for white-tailed deer. You may also spot forest and lake birds, such as various owls, scarlet tanagers, kinglets, herons, and kingfisher. Despite its name, Turkey Swamp Park isn't full of turkeys, but you can see them occasionally.
The park also doesn't usually present as a swamp unless the water line rises to create bogs. Regardless of the conditions, you should always be aware of ticks and check yourself regularly. Climate change is increasing tick-borne illnesses, so it's best to be diligent. If you want to extend your family vacation after visiting Turkey Swamp Park, drive 30 minutes to Asbury Park, an underrated seaside city hidden along the Jersey Shore.