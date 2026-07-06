Sandwiched Between Knoxville And Athens Is Georgia's County With Mountain Trails, Scenic Parks, And Lake Fun
Located in the northeast of Georgia with the Blue Ridge Mountains as a backdrop, rugged Rabun County is known for its spectacular scenery and diverse outdoor recreation opportunities. Hiking trails wind their way through picturesque state parks, traversing forested mountain slopes and following trout streams. Some routes take you along high ridgelines where the views stretch for miles into neighboring North Carolina. Others meander alongside deep gorges, with suspension bridges giving close access to gushing waterfalls. Rabun County has been officially recognized as the "Waterfall Capital of Georgia", and with over 120 cascades here in the mountains, it's easy to see why.
Down in the tranquil valleys, a series of lakes offer abundant water-based adventures, from exhilarating water skiing sessions to leisurely rides in traditional wooden boats. Campgrounds and cottages sit on the lake shores, while charming settlements act as jumping-off points for wilderness exploration. This part of Georgia is ideal for immersing yourself in nature, with a variety of trails, serene lakes, and state parks waiting to be discovered.
Rabun County is a 3-hour drive from Knoxville in the north, or a 1.5-hour drive from Athens in the south. You can visit on a day trip, but to really appreciate the beauty of the area, it's best to stay for a few nights. Sitting in the center of Rabun County, the serene Georgia mountain town of Clayton makes a logical base, giving easy access to the parks and lakes.
Explore mountain trails in scenic state parks
Rabun County has three state parks, each with a comprehensive hiking trail network. Tallulah Gorge State Park is a highlight, with one Tripadvisor reviewer saying it's the "perfect place for anyone who loves nature and photography." Known as Georgia's "Niagara of the South", the 2-mile-long canyon has five waterfalls, many of which can be seen from the rim. There are over 20 miles of trails, including the short North and South Rim Trails which have scenic overlooks across the gorge. To get the heart pumping, the 2-mile Hurricane Falls Loop descends deep into the canyon, where a suspension bridge over the cascade makes this the park's most popular hike. Meanwhile, the Sliding Rock Trail leads down to Bridal Veil Falls, and with just 100 free hiking permits issued each day, you'll need to arrive early to get one.
Black Rock Mountain is Georgia's highest state park with its lofty elevations providing "beautiful views", as noted in another TripAdvisor comment. Named after the area's dark cliffs, this distinctive park has several hiking trails to explore. The easy Black Rock Lake Trail winds its way around the lake, while the 2.2-mile Tennessee Rock Trail loop takes in forests and hillsides with views stretching for 80 miles. For more of a challenge, the James E. Edmonds Trail is a steep but scenic 7.2-mile loop that ascends Lookoff Mountain for views over Wolffork Valley.
Over in the east of Rabun County, Moccasin Creek State Park is a peaceful stretch of wilderness on the shores of Lake Burton. Surrounded by the Chattahoochee National Forest, the area is one of the most accessible, with reasonably flat terrain and easy trails. The 2-mile Hemlock Falls Trail is picturesque, with a series of waterfalls flowing through the valley. Meanwhile, the 1-mile Wildlife Loop Trail is a gentle option for families wanting to spot birds at close range.
Lake fun with boating, fishing, and nature
Rabun County isn't all about the mountain trails — there are several lakes here too. The main three are Lake Rabun, Lake Burton, and Seed Lake, all of which are hotspots for aquatic recreation. Originally built to provide hydroelectric power for nearby Atlanta, today the lakes also offer water sports for visitors wanting to experience a different perspective of the park.
Covering 2,775 acres and boasting a shoreline of 62 miles, Lake Burton is the largest of the county's lakes. It takes its name from the town that was flooded to create the reservoir in 1919. You can splash around in the water with a range of activities, including kayaking, canoeing, tubing, and water skiing. Fishing is a popular pastime here too, with the cool waters being home to species like largemouth bass, walleye, yellow perch, and bluegill.
Just south of Lake Burton, Lake Rabun is a long, narrow reservoir that snakes through the wooded valley. This 835-acre man-made lake hidden in Georgia's Blue Ridge Mountains is another scenic spot for water sports and fishing. Meanwhile, sitting between the two, Seed Lake is just 240 acres, making it an even more peaceful prospect, with boating, fishing, and swimming to be enjoyed.
This region is also known for its traditional wooden boats. Designated the "Wooden Boat Capital of Georgia" by the state Senate, Rabun County has a rich heritage of wooden boat building, with vessels made by hand using skills passed down through the generations. You can enjoy a ride on these classic boats at Lake Burton and Lake Rabun and watch the wooden boat events that celebrate this historic craft during the summer. If you're here on the Fourth of July, don't miss the Lake Rabun wooden boat parade, which is accompanied by a fireworks display.