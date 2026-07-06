Sandwiched Between Knoxville And Athens Is Georgia's County With Mountain Trails, Scenic Parks, And Lake Fun

Located in the northeast of Georgia with the Blue Ridge Mountains as a backdrop, rugged Rabun County is known for its spectacular scenery and diverse outdoor recreation opportunities. Hiking trails wind their way through picturesque state parks, traversing forested mountain slopes and following trout streams. Some routes take you along high ridgelines where the views stretch for miles into neighboring North Carolina. Others meander alongside deep gorges, with suspension bridges giving close access to gushing waterfalls. Rabun County has been officially recognized as the "Waterfall Capital of Georgia", and with over 120 cascades here in the mountains, it's easy to see why.

Down in the tranquil valleys, a series of lakes offer abundant water-based adventures, from exhilarating water skiing sessions to leisurely rides in traditional wooden boats. Campgrounds and cottages sit on the lake shores, while charming settlements act as jumping-off points for wilderness exploration. This part of Georgia is ideal for immersing yourself in nature, with a variety of trails, serene lakes, and state parks waiting to be discovered.

Rabun County is a 3-hour drive from Knoxville in the north, or a 1.5-hour drive from Athens in the south. You can visit on a day trip, but to really appreciate the beauty of the area, it's best to stay for a few nights. Sitting in the center of Rabun County, the serene Georgia mountain town of Clayton makes a logical base, giving easy access to the parks and lakes.