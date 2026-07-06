Forget Yellowstone, Visit This Nature Preserve Between Kansas City And Des Moines With Bison And Scenic Trails

Yellowstone National Park is a bucket list destination for many, and for good reason. The vast national park is well-known for its impressive geysers, especially Old Faithful, and abundant wildlife, including bison. However, one aspect of Yellowstone that's hard to understand until you've stood among the towering fountains of hot water shooting up from the ground is the distinct, and not terribly pleasant, odor. Combine the smell with the massive crowds (Yellowstone hosted 570,272 visitors in May 2026 alone, per the National Park Service), and you may want to forget Yellowstone altogether.

Instead, plan a trip to the lesser-known Dunn Ranch Prairie between Kansas City and Des Moines, where you can observe bison and experience the true Midwestern prairie without the crowds. Drive about two hours north of Kansas City, Missouri, or make the quick 1.5-hour drive south from Des Moines, Iowa, to arrive at the Missouri nature preserve. Encompassing more than 3,200 acres and part of the 70,000-acre Grand River Grasslands region, Dunn Ranch Prairie represents one of the last remaining tallgrass prairies in deep soil. Owned by The Nature Conservancy since 1999, this nature preserve is constantly working to restore the area to its natural state.

During a visit, take a scenic hike through the wilderness to immerse yourself in nature. Walking among the tallgrass in this prairie preserve gives you a chance to imagine how the landscape looked before settlers took it over for farming and grazing livestock. In addition to bison herds roaming, keep your eye out for birds, butterflies, and other pollinators as you make your way around. This peaceful escape may not have geysers like Yellowstone, but being an "Untouched natural beauty," as one Google Maps reviewer puts it, sets this place apart from touristy hotspots like Yellowstone.