Forget Yellowstone, Visit This Nature Preserve Between Kansas City And Des Moines With Bison And Scenic Trails
Yellowstone National Park is a bucket list destination for many, and for good reason. The vast national park is well-known for its impressive geysers, especially Old Faithful, and abundant wildlife, including bison. However, one aspect of Yellowstone that's hard to understand until you've stood among the towering fountains of hot water shooting up from the ground is the distinct, and not terribly pleasant, odor. Combine the smell with the massive crowds (Yellowstone hosted 570,272 visitors in May 2026 alone, per the National Park Service), and you may want to forget Yellowstone altogether.
Instead, plan a trip to the lesser-known Dunn Ranch Prairie between Kansas City and Des Moines, where you can observe bison and experience the true Midwestern prairie without the crowds. Drive about two hours north of Kansas City, Missouri, or make the quick 1.5-hour drive south from Des Moines, Iowa, to arrive at the Missouri nature preserve. Encompassing more than 3,200 acres and part of the 70,000-acre Grand River Grasslands region, Dunn Ranch Prairie represents one of the last remaining tallgrass prairies in deep soil. Owned by The Nature Conservancy since 1999, this nature preserve is constantly working to restore the area to its natural state.
During a visit, take a scenic hike through the wilderness to immerse yourself in nature. Walking among the tallgrass in this prairie preserve gives you a chance to imagine how the landscape looked before settlers took it over for farming and grazing livestock. In addition to bison herds roaming, keep your eye out for birds, butterflies, and other pollinators as you make your way around. This peaceful escape may not have geysers like Yellowstone, but being an "Untouched natural beauty," as one Google Maps reviewer puts it, sets this place apart from touristy hotspots like Yellowstone.
Discover bison herds and other wildlife at Dunn Ranch Prairie
As part of the efforts to restore Dunn Ranch Prairie, The Nature Conservancy reintroduced bison to the area in 2011. What started out as a herd of 30 bison has expanded into 200 of the majestic animals roaming the prairie today. Although the two bison pastures at Dunn Ranch Prairie are enclosed with barbed wire fencing for safety, there are plenty of places around the preserve to catch a glimpse of the wild bison that help maintain a balanced ecosystem within the preserve.
Spring is a good time to plan a trip to Dunn Ranch Prairie if you want to see adorable bison babies, but winter affords a unique opportunity to view the large animals when they're covered in powdery white snow. One TripAdvisor review shared, "The baby bison alone make the trip worthwhile, but when coupled with the beautiful surroundings it is a must-see."
These iconic American animals are an important species that allows many other animals to thrive. By grazing, bison keep plants at the ideal height to make a habitat for rare birds, and the imprints left by their rolling create a place for water to collect where smaller wildlife can drink and cool off. If you're looking for another fun alternative to Yellowstone where you can see wild bison, the underrated Big Basin Prairie Preserve in Kansas could be the spot.
Explore scenic trails through Dunn Ranch Prairie's grasses and sedges
Yellowstone is one of the country's 10 most-visited national parks, so while finding a scenic trail in the park isn't a challenge, traversing one without hordes of other tourists might be. This won't be the case if you head to Dunn Ranch Prairie. A Google Maps reviewer noted, "This is a great location to see the great American prairie habitat. No crowds, facilities are clean, very peaceful." Trails have been established throughout the preserve, so you can take a self-guided walk along the rolling hills, taking in the views of spring and summer wildflowers blooming and fall and winter grasses going to seed.
A short trail with a small parking lot, bathroom access, covered picnic table, and an observation area is the most developed walking path at Dunn Ranch Prairie. However, visitors can drive or walk along old roads in the prairie, stopping to read informational kiosks that are located throughout the park. However, be advised that ticks are prevalent, so it's best to wear protective gear.
As part of the Great Missouri Birding Trail, Dunn Ranch Prairie provides excellent birdwatching opportunities and is famous in the birding community for being home to one of the only greater prairie chicken leks in the state (per The Nature Conservancy). To observe the males performing their mating dance to win over a female, make a reservation; otherwise, the ritual is closed to visitors during mating season. A visit to Cassoday, Kansas, "The Prairie Chicken Capital of the World," could also give you a chance to see these birds up close.