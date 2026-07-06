Between Bakersfield And LA Is A West Coast Gem To Retire To With Lake Views, Hiking, And Camping
For nature-loving older adults, proximity to the great outdoors can be an important factor when choosing where to retire. On the West Coast, California stands out among retirement destinations for its natural beauty and year-round recreation, and there's a slew of scenic settings scattered across the state. Little unincorporated Lake Hughes, set in the Sierra Pelona Mountains of northern Los Angeles County, is about as outdoorsy as it gets.
As you might have gathered from the name, Lake Hughes offers ample access to the water. The town is centered around its namesake lake, with several other ponds and reservoirs within easy reach. This Southern California hamlet is bounded by thick woodlands, so there are plenty of hiking trails in the area, too, some of them iconic. According to Niche, the place has less than 1,000 residents — many of them retirees — so it's definitely not crowded. But whether you're thinking of making a move or just visiting, the rural small-town atmosphere will make it easy to feel at home.
Lake Hughes may be in the boondocks, but it's still pretty close to several big cities and is only about 50 miles away from Hollywood Burbank Airport. Bakersfield is roughly an hour's drive to the north, while Los Angeles is about an hour and a half in the opposite direction, give or take with traffic. If you do want to stay a night or two, there aren't any big-name hotel chains in town. But there are quite a few vacation rentals, some of which are set on the lakefront, as well as several campgrounds.
Escape to the wilds of Lake Hughes, California
Lake Hughes is surrounded by California's breathtaking Angeles National Forest, a diverse landscape of almost 700,000 acres that's filled with chaparral thickets, fir and pine trees, and mountain peaks. The region also teems with rustic campgrounds, some of which are right in Lake Hughes' backyard.
The Sawmill and Bear campgrounds are among the closest, on the outskirts of town. The recreation sites are fairly primitive and don't have drinkable water available, though Sawmill does have vault toilets on-site. Both underwent improvements in 2025, getting new fire rings and storage lockers, which will come in handy for properly bear-proofing your campsite. You'll need either an Adventure Pass or an America the Beautiful Pass to access the campgrounds, since they're within a national forest.
If you're traveling in a campervan, the Off the Grid RV Ranch is just 5 miles away. The RV park has also undergone renovations in recent years, reopening in 2023 after being closed for more than a decade. The place has a bit of a resort feel, with one camper describing it in a Google review as "a slice of paradise." It offers spacious pull-through sites that can accommodate larger rigs and are equipped with water, electric, and septic hookups. Other amenities include a clubhouse, two swimming pools, and a scenic pond.
Enjoy the waters around Lake Hughes, California
There are plenty of dusty, tree-lined paths to stretch your legs on around Lake Hughes. The town's 21-acre namesake lake is largely surrounded by homes and vegetation. But you can stroll along the banks of Elizabeth Lake, a 123-acre natural sag pond on the southern edge of town. Take in the beautiful lake views and enjoy a meal along the waters. There are a few tables and grills at the picnic site on the north side of the pond. Non-motorized boating is also allowed. Just keep in mind that the lake's water levels can fluctuate drastically, sometimes running dry altogether.
If you want a longer trek, you can access a stunning section of the Pacific Crest Trail, one of the United States' National Scenic Trails. The sweeping pathway stretches for 2,650 miles in total, winding its way from Mexico through California, Oregon, and Washington up to Canada. You'll find a trailhead for it along Lake Hughes Road, right on the outskirts of town. Set out toward Forest Route 7N01 for a moderately challenging 7-miler through the wilds. See wildflower blooms in the spring. You can also do a bit of wildlife watching, as deer, bobcats, and all kinds of birds have been spotted in the area. Be sure to watch out for rattlesnakes, too.
You also can tackle the Castaic Falls Trail, the trailhead of which lies just a few miles further down on Lake Hughes Road. This route spans almost 2 miles through several creeks to a waterfall. As one hikers shared on AllTrails, just "be prepared to get soaked." More outdoor fun can be found nearby at California's dazzling reservoir, Castaic Lake, about 25 miles southwest of town by way of Lake Hughes Road.