Between Bakersfield And LA Is A West Coast Gem To Retire To With Lake Views, Hiking, And Camping

For nature-loving older adults, proximity to the great outdoors can be an important factor when choosing where to retire. On the West Coast, California stands out among retirement destinations for its natural beauty and year-round recreation, and there's a slew of scenic settings scattered across the state. Little unincorporated Lake Hughes, set in the Sierra Pelona Mountains of northern Los Angeles County, is about as outdoorsy as it gets.

As you might have gathered from the name, Lake Hughes offers ample access to the water. The town is centered around its namesake lake, with several other ponds and reservoirs within easy reach. This Southern California hamlet is bounded by thick woodlands, so there are plenty of hiking trails in the area, too, some of them iconic. According to Niche, the place has less than 1,000 residents — many of them retirees — so it's definitely not crowded. But whether you're thinking of making a move or just visiting, the rural small-town atmosphere will make it easy to feel at home.

Lake Hughes may be in the boondocks, but it's still pretty close to several big cities and is only about 50 miles away from Hollywood Burbank Airport. Bakersfield is roughly an hour's drive to the north, while Los Angeles is about an hour and a half in the opposite direction, give or take with traffic. If you do want to stay a night or two, there aren't any big-name hotel chains in town. But there are quite a few vacation rentals, some of which are set on the lakefront, as well as several campgrounds.