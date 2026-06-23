12 Remote And Dreamy Places To Retire On The West Coast
When we think of the West Coast, cities like Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Seattle pop to mind, but also perhaps visions of redwoods, coastal cliffs, and sandy beaches. It's hard to beat that combination when it comes to finding an idyllic place to retire. And despite California holding the distinction of being the most populous state in the nation, there are still plenty of tucked-away places for those of us who appreciate nature and quiet.
Below, explore 12 coastal towns and villages in Washington, Oregon, and California, listed from north to south. It's worth noting that the coast, especially in the north, can get very gray and wet in the winter, and smaller tourist towns often get quiet during this time as second homes sit empty. That marine layer also doesn't mess around! For a better chance of year-round sun and warmth, opt further south. And the more remote you are, the farther you'll have to drive for conveniences like large supermarkets and medical care, so keep distances in mind.
We've focused on a sense of remoteness relative to the area, such as in Central and Southern California. While the population is dense overall, there are some gems that have a remote feel and definitely tick the "dreamy" box! Granted, some of these areas can get expensive, but some of the best places to retire in the Pacific Northwest are also budget-friendly. In addition to the author's experiences living on and traveling extensively along the West Coast, we've also referred to regional and local tourism sites and visitor reviews on sites like Tripadvisor and Google for attractions that may appeal to retirees. Get ready to explore some of the West Coast's most beautiful hidden gems, perfect for a serene retirement.
La Conner, Washington
Perched on the edge of the Salish Sea with its picturesque harbor, La Conner is a friendly, small town known for flower festivals and unique shops. It's less than 70 miles north of Seattle, and its thriving downtown runs parallel to the Squamish Channel along 1st Street. You'll find numerous boutiques and galleries such as Handmade La Conner, Two Moons Gallery & Gifts, Jennings Yarn & Needlecraft, and the La Conner Artists' Gallery co-op.
The artsy theme continues with the Museum of Northwest Art, which focuses on art made in the Pacific Northwest. The Pacific Northwest Quilt & Fiber Arts Museum is equally worth a visit for those who adore the beauty of textiles or have taken up the hobby post-retirement. And in the spring, the Squamish Valley comes alive with its annual Tulip Festival, which includes a parade in downtown La Conner in April.
This small city is a haven for boaters with its own marina and the nearby Shelter Bay Yacht Club. And no matter the time of year, Martha's Beach, overlooking its namesake bay and a handful of islands, is a dreamy place for a relaxing stroll. La Conner doesn't skimp on local dining options either, from La Conner Seafood & Prime Rib House with its riverside tables to the Pie Dive Bar, which puts some serious emphasis on sweet and savory pies alike.
Forks, Washington
Forks, Washington, sits along U.S. Highway 101 and is a misty city with a walkable downtown. You'll find funky shops and museums, including one that literature enthusiasts may recognize in celebration of the young adult fiction series "Twilight," which is set in this town. It's known as the rainiest town in the contiguous U.S., so hopefully you don't mind the weather. The trade-off is gorgeous forests and atmospheric vistas. Visit the quaint Forks Timber Museum to learn about the area's logging heritage, or head to the north of town to John's Beachcombing Museum, a remarkable curiosity assembled by a retired plumber named John Anderson who has been collecting objects washed up on the area's beaches for decades.
Forks is just a 20-minute drive from the coast, and Rialto Beach, just north of La Push, is a go-to for stunning strolls along the Pacific with views of striking sea stacks. This is also a fantastic basecamp for exploring the Olympic Peninsula, as it's only 25 miles from the Hoh Entrance Station of Olympic National Park, so when the kids or grandkids come to visit, there's plenty to explore. Fishing in this region is top-notch, with thousands of miles of streams for salmon, trout, char, and more. Stop at Forks Outfitters before heading out to stock up on supplies and snacks.
Seaview, Washington
Located just north of the Columbia River and Astoria, Oregon, Seaview is a coastal haven at the base of the Long Beach Peninsula. It's actually one of a string of small towns that line Highway 101, including the communities of Long Beach, Holman, and Oceanview, with the slightly larger Ilwaco at the southern edge overlooking Baker Bay. You'll find welcoming residential neighborhoods that feel cozily tucked amid trees, with a couple of inviting eateries. Try 42nd Street Cafe for breakfast or brunch, plus dinner served on Fridays and Saturdays. You'll also enjoy the charming Depot Restaurant, which reimagines a 130+-year-old railway station as a fine dining spot with an emphasis on beautifully presented dishes made from locally sourced ingredients.
Seaview is a spectacular jumping-off point for exploring nature, including beaches and a couple of very popular state parks. Visit Cape Disappointment, just two miles south, to take in dramatic oceanside bluffs, marshes, and boating access to the Columbia River. Leadbetter Point State Park, which is about a half hour's drive north, is ideal for beachcombing, birdwatching, and fishing from the shore. Washington State Parks offers an annual Discover Pass for $45, which provides great value if you plan to visit a park more than four or five times. (There's also a discounted pass for Washington residents aged 62 or better who have an annual income of $40,000 or less.) And don't pass up Willapa National Wildlife Refuge for easy walks along picturesque boardwalks through tidelands and temperate rainforest.
Manzanita, Oregon
A charming, small town tucked right up against the Pacific Ocean, Manzanita is watched over by Neahkahnie Mountain to the north and nestles against Nehalem Bay to the south, where it's well worth wetting a line for salmon, sturgeon, and steelhead. Walks are wonderful along a glorious beach at Nehalem Bay State Park with its 4-mile sand spit and a sylvan bike path that's nearly two miles long for leisurely rides to spot birds and wildlife. And if you get your kicks on the fairway, book a tee time at the scenic Manzanita Links.
Manzanita is the northernmost in a chain of towns along Highway 101 and around the bay, including Bayside Gardens, Nehalem, and Wheeler. It's also only a 2-hour drive from Portland, if you fancy a day trip to the city. Manzanita is primarily residential with a handful of cafes and conveniences located predominantly along Laneda Avenue. Grab craft beers and casual fare at Steeplejack Brewing and organic produce and local artisanal foodstuffs at the charming Wild Market. Unwind after crabbing or clam-digging and head to The Winery at Manzanita, serving vintages made from Oregon-grown grapes in a welcoming tasting room. Try a sparkling pinot noir or a sauvignon blanc — or take a bottle to go.
Oceanside, Oregon
Oceanside is a sleepy, hill-hugging coastal town with breathtaking arch rock views, where houses are perched on a steep incline, so plenty have views over the Pacific and the sea stack formations of Three Arch Rocks National Wildlife Refuge. While the refuge is closed to the public due to the vulnerability of nesting sea birds and sea lion pups, you can view them from numerous vantage points in town. Oceanside's beach is also a state recreation site, with a wide, sandy stretch that's popular with agate-hunters and beachcombers, especially when the tide is low. That's when it becomes most popular to head to Tunnel Beach, too, which is accessible through a passage in the bluff. When rocks are exposed, they reveal myriad starfish, sea urchins, and more in tide pools, making a great place to explore with the grandkids.
You'll find a couple of inviting cafes in the center of Oceanside. Current Cafe & Lounge is a great spot for breakfast or lunch, and Blue Agate Cafe sits in a funky little coastal building with the beach practically right outside the door. There's definitely a remote feel here, as you have to travel to Tillamook for most amenities like groceries, healthcare, and other supplies, but the drive over the cape or along Tillamook Bay is pleasant and takes less than 20 minutes. Just north of town, Cape Meares is also an eminently scenic community for beach walks and its photogenic lighthouse at Cape Meares State Scenic Viewpoint.
Neskowin, Oregon
Neskowin is a tucked-away community along the coast about 1.5 hours west of Salem. It's known for its unique "ghost forest" along the beach, where 2,000-year-old remains of Sitka spruce trees stand sentry over the shoreline after they were revealed during a storm in the late 1990s. The beach is one of the most beautiful and mysterious along the Oregon coast, and much of the area is designated a state recreation site. Stop into the independently owned Neskowin Provisions for deli sandwiches, grab-and-go treats like salmon dip, coffee, and food staples. Or grab a table right across the road at Hawk Creek Café, which serves classic meals like a "rainy day lunch" of grilled cheese and tomato soup, plus wood-fired pizzas, pasta, and ice cream served on a covered patio.
Like Oceanside and Manzanita, Neskowin is a quiet, welcoming oasis with mostly houses and just a few local businesses, making it an ideal place to relax and get to know the local community. Most conveniences and stores are located about a 20-minute drive south in Lincoln City, so that means you'll find plenty of solitude and quiet. Grab the clubs and head to Neskowin Beach Golf Course, which has been operating since 1932. Or if you're feeling artsy, head to Hawk Street Gallery, the studio and exhibition space of local artist Michael Schlicting.
Yachats, Oregon
In Yachats (pronounced "yah-hahts"), you'll find Pacific coastline beauty and a number of places to pop your head into in its funky downtown. Grab a morning coffee from The Village Bean, then head to Big Dog BBQ for baby back ribs. One of the most iconic restaurants locally is at The Drift Inn, where you'll find live music in the evenings, an eclectic all-day menu, and even a bakery and deli located in the adjacent Yachats Mercantile. Ona Restaurant & Lounge, right across the street, is also a favorite with locals and visitors alike. The oysters won't disappoint.
Yachats is about a 2-hour drive inland to Eugene, one of the Pacific Northwest's best college towns to visit. It brims with beautiful scenery and inviting neighborhoods. As you stroll around town, check out the adorable Little Log Church Museum, which first opened in 1930, and wander through a number of local art spaces, including Wave Gallery and Earthworks Gallery. The scenic Yachats Ocean Road, which is a single-lane, one-way route along the ocean that's a designated state natural site, is ideal for a casual cruise or easy bike ride, with some benches and picnic tables along the way. And for a timeless retirement pastime, Crestview Golf Club is just about 8 miles north of town, near Waldport.
Ferndale, California
An idyllic Northern California town known for its Victorian architecture, Ferndale is 20 miles south of Eureka, and just outside the village is a tucked-away park with a pristine beach. The center of town is like a time capsule. Its historic, well-preserved architecture has drawn the film industry here many times over the years, including for movies like "The Majestic" and "Outbreak," plus a 1979 TV adaptation of Stephen King's "Salem's Lot." Just a 10-minute drive west, Centerville Beach County Park is a beautifully secluded, 9-mile stretch of sand that's ideal for beachcombing and birdwatching.
Visit the charming Ferndale Museum to learn about the town's history and peer into recreated Victorian interiors, which the grandkids are sure to enjoy. Then, take a stroll along Main Street to admire plenty of quaint, late-19th-century storefronts that house shops and eateries. Check out the Hotel Ivanhoe Restaurant for comforting favorites or Tuyas for Mexican classics. If you're looking for something on the creative side, pop into Mind's Eye Manufactory & Coffee Lounge, where artisans work on time-honored crafts and teach classes. Stroll through the creatively landscaped Hadley Gardens, sip a tasty vintage at Sitka Wine Lounge, and head to a performance at the Ferndale Repertory Theater.
Point Arena, California
A Northern California gem, Point Arena boasts one of the tallest lighthouses on the California coast and is a whale watcher's dream destination. The area encompasses a small, quaint village and dramatic bluffs along a protected coastline in Mendocino County. The light station is about 4.5 miles north of the center of town, where you can stroll through the museum to learn about its incredible lenses, walk along trails outside, and even stay in one of a number of beautifully appointed cottages and studios. Just north of here stretches Manchester State Park with its beach more than three miles long, plus fishing in a couple of streams.
In town, head to the pier for more exciting fishing opportunities; anglers can try their luck for striped sea perch, lingcod, salmon, and more. Overlooking the 330-foot-long public platform is also the aptly named Pier Place, which is open for lunch and dinner. Tuck into some clam chowder, grilled rockfish, or an oyster po'boy while taking in the elevated view from the outdoor patio. Of course, retirement means more time for activities and continued learning, so keep an eye on the schedule of workshops and events at Community Chest, the Point Arena area's community center in a charming former church. Head a bit east to the center of town to take in locally made arts and crafts at Coast Highway Artists Collective, then round out the day with a drink and delicious small plates at The Record.
Gualala, California
Gualala is just about 20 minutes down the road from Point Arena, but it has a character all its own. This secret village on the coast is just north of the fabled Sea Ranch, a planned community that began in the 1960s, where modernist architecture and sweeping nature converge at the ocean's edge. Despite the feel of a sleepy, upscale neighborhood amid meadows and trees, there are more than 50 miles of easy paths and boardwalks, plus beaches, that are open to the public and accessible directly from Highway 101.
Gualala is a perfect jumping-off point for leisurely strolls and beach access, as Gualala Redwood Park is a wooded oasis just east of town. Gualala Point Regional Park is also just to the south and features "class 1" trails accessible for all users, plus opportunities for fishing, birdwatching, picnicking, and more. Just south of there, you'll find the beautiful Sea Ranch Golf course, with an 18-hole, Scottish links-style layout. When you've worked up an appetite, don't miss a grilled prawn sandwich or local rockfish and chips at Gualala Seafood Shack. And for the foodies who also love finding creative gifts or snacks on the go, the local farmer's market is a treat on Saturday mornings between late May and early November.
Cambria, California
On California's stunning central coast, Cambria is an inviting place to enjoy post-retirement and a lovely launching pad for exploring California Highway 1, which is arguably the most beautiful stretch of the Pacific Coast Highway. Big Sur is about two hours to the north, and there are gorgeous bluffs, coastal villages, scenic stays, and beaches all along the way. The legendary Hearst Castle is only 10 miles up the road. So, although Cambria is a bit of a getaway, it's a friendly community worth the time in its own right. Moonstone Beach is one of the most photogenic spots on this part of the coast, where you can meander along the boardwalk. And numerous easy trails criss-cross Fiscalini Ranch Preserve, where you can bring your binoculars to spot birds, migrating whales, and sea otters.
Of course, no town worth its salt on the Pacific Ocean skips the seafood, and you'll find it in abundance at The Sea Chest Oyster Bar, which has been around for more than half a century, and oysters are shucked right at the bar. Head into the center of town for numerous other dining options. Here, you'll also find a walkable shopping district with adorable storefronts for local spots like Bob & Jan's Bottle Shop, The French Corner Bakery, and the Vault Gallery, which features local artists and photographers.
Topanga, California
Coastal Southern California is anything but remote, as around 60% of the state's population resides here, but there are still some beautiful pockets, especially north of Los Angeles, and tucked into the coastal range canyons. Topanga, for one, is a sun-drenched getaway alive with art and unique charm that's within easy reach of Santa Monica and Malibu. Prices will certainly reflect the desirable location, but there is plenty to recommend it! The area is known for its natural vistas in the Santa Monica Mountains, with access to Topanga State Park and Red Rock Canyon Park. Hikes can be a little strenuous, but if you're up for it, the views are spectacular.
For something a little more relaxing, head to Topanga Beach, which extends more than a mile and is ideal for soaking up some rays and watching surfers catch waves. There are a number of other public beaches along this stretch, including Will Rogers State Beach, where a Frank Lloyd Wright-designed restaurant and trail redevelopment project are underway. And there's no shortage of culture to soak up, as Getty Villa is also located along this stretch, where you'll find a unique museum experience in a recreated Roman villa full of ancient art and artifacts.