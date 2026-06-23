12 Remote And Dreamy Places To Retire On The West Coast

When we think of the West Coast, cities like Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Seattle pop to mind, but also perhaps visions of redwoods, coastal cliffs, and sandy beaches. It's hard to beat that combination when it comes to finding an idyllic place to retire. And despite California holding the distinction of being the most populous state in the nation, there are still plenty of tucked-away places for those of us who appreciate nature and quiet.

Below, explore 12 coastal towns and villages in Washington, Oregon, and California, listed from north to south. It's worth noting that the coast, especially in the north, can get very gray and wet in the winter, and smaller tourist towns often get quiet during this time as second homes sit empty. That marine layer also doesn't mess around! For a better chance of year-round sun and warmth, opt further south. And the more remote you are, the farther you'll have to drive for conveniences like large supermarkets and medical care, so keep distances in mind.

We've focused on a sense of remoteness relative to the area, such as in Central and Southern California. While the population is dense overall, there are some gems that have a remote feel and definitely tick the "dreamy" box! Granted, some of these areas can get expensive, but some of the best places to retire in the Pacific Northwest are also budget-friendly. In addition to the author's experiences living on and traveling extensively along the West Coast, we've also referred to regional and local tourism sites and visitor reviews on sites like Tripadvisor and Google for attractions that may appeal to retirees. Get ready to explore some of the West Coast's most beautiful hidden gems, perfect for a serene retirement.