'The Sports Capital Of Texas' Is A Fast-Growing Austin Suburb With A Vibrant Downtown And Scenic Trails

The name Round Rock might seem a bit odd for a city, but it refers to the literal round rock that people can visit in Bushy Creek. According to legend, it marked a low-water point in the creek so that wagons and horses would know it was safe to cross. Today, it makes for a unique photo opportunity. Fortunately, there's a lot more to this city.

Let's begin in Round Rock's downtown area, which is centered around Main Street and Mays Street. This is the place to be if you're interested in shopping and dining, as there are so many options for both within this district. You can find gifts and accessories at places like Blue Diamond Boutique or the Bell Collection. If you want to bring home your own rocks and crystals, check out UnEarthed. Or, if you're looking for creative inspiration, wander through the exhibits at the City Arts Center and then shop at places like Creatively Organic, where you'll find skincare, oils, jewelry, and more.

For the foodies, there are way too many options to list here, but you can find practically all kinds of cuisines to satisfy your taste buds. Visitors can try Peruvian dishes at Brasas Peruanas or traditional Korean favorites at Ghama. For more Texas-centric options, consider getting Tex-Mex at Recuerdos, which is inside Backporch Social. Although Austin is technically the top-ranked BBQ city in America, you can still get your fill at the Salt Lick. Although it's not downtown, it's definitely worth making the trek. Finally, Round Rock Donuts is a local institution, having been serving handmade donuts to the community since 1926.