'The Sports Capital Of Texas' Is A Fast-Growing Austin Suburb With A Vibrant Downtown And Scenic Trails
Because it's such a big state, Texas has many places to visit. One of the most popular is Austin, thanks to its thriving food scene and world-class attractions. But if you want to avoid Austin's crowds and relatively high prices, you can opt for a nearby suburb that also has a vibrant downtown and attractions. Specifically, we're talking about Round Rock, Texas, one of the fastest-growing cities in the state.
No matter what kind of vacation you want, Round Rock has something to offer. If you're a foodie, you can sample a wide variety of cuisines and get a massive, 2-pound donut from Round Rock Donuts. If you're into sports, the city is actually known as the "sports capital of Texas," thanks to its minor league baseball team (Round Rock Express), sports and recreation centers, and its award-winning golf club. To cool off from the Texas heat, you could head to one of the best indoor waterparks in America. Better yet, because of Round Rock's central location to Austin and other nearby cities, it's easy to have a Texas-sized vacation and explore as much of the area as possible.
Getting to know the sports capital of Texas
The name Round Rock might seem a bit odd for a city, but it refers to the literal round rock that people can visit in Bushy Creek. According to legend, it marked a low-water point in the creek so that wagons and horses would know it was safe to cross. Today, it makes for a unique photo opportunity. Fortunately, there's a lot more to this city.
Let's begin in Round Rock's downtown area, which is centered around Main Street and Mays Street. This is the place to be if you're interested in shopping and dining, as there are so many options for both within this district. You can find gifts and accessories at places like Blue Diamond Boutique or the Bell Collection. If you want to bring home your own rocks and crystals, check out UnEarthed. Or, if you're looking for creative inspiration, wander through the exhibits at the City Arts Center and then shop at places like Creatively Organic, where you'll find skincare, oils, jewelry, and more.
For the foodies, there are way too many options to list here, but you can find practically all kinds of cuisines to satisfy your taste buds. Visitors can try Peruvian dishes at Brasas Peruanas or traditional Korean favorites at Ghama. For more Texas-centric options, consider getting Tex-Mex at Recuerdos, which is inside Backporch Social. Although Austin is technically the top-ranked BBQ city in America, you can still get your fill at the Salt Lick. Although it's not downtown, it's definitely worth making the trek. Finally, Round Rock Donuts is a local institution, having been serving handmade donuts to the community since 1926.
Planning a fun vacation to Round Rock, Texas
As you might imagine, the easiest way to reach Round Rock is to fly into the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (which has a secret gate where you can print a boarding pass to an imaginary place). The city is only a 30-minute drive north from the airport, making it super convenient. As far as hotels, you can literally take your pick, as there are dozens of options in the area, most of them centered around I-35. However, if you really want to maximize your fun in Round Rock, book a room at the Kalahari Resort and Waterpark. If you've ever visited one in a place like Wisconsin Dells, aka the waterpark capital of the world, you know it's an African-themed attraction with great slides. Even if you don't stay there, you can buy a day pass and get the experience.
Outdoor adventure goes well beyond Kalahari, though. Round Rock is full of great trails to help you connect with nature and explore every corner of the city. The longest is the Old Settler's Park Trail, which stretches for 3.3 miles and meanders through the 670-acre Old Settlers Park on the east side of town (which also has a water park). The next longest is the Brushy Creek Trail, which is just over 3 miles in town, although the full regional trail stretches for almost 7 miles if you really want a challenge.
Finally, you can take advantage of Round Rock's status as the "sports capital of Texas" and catch a Round Rock Express game at Dell Diamond, the signature minor league stadium in town. Or, if you prefer to play yourself, you can take advantage of the Round Rock Multipurpose Complex, the city's massive Sports Center, or it's three golf courses.