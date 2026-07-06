Forget Waikiki, Visit This Gorgeous Town With Restaurants, Ranches, And The Island's Best Farmers Markets

In the 1790s, seven cows were gifted to King Kamehameha, which led to Mexican vaqueros being brought to the island to teach wranglers how to handle cattle. In 1847, Parker Ranch and paniolos, or Hawaiian cowboys, were born. You can enjoy a self-guided walking tour of Parker Ranch and its verdant grounds and gardens, plus historic homes.

Waimea is encompassed by volcanoes that formed the island, with stunning views of Mauna Kea, the world's tallest mountain — even taller than Everest — along with the world's biggest active volcano, Mauna Loa. Kohala, the oldest volcano (and extinct) on the island created the picturesque nearby Kohala Coast millennia ago and also acts as a backdrop for Waimea with a mountain road that winds through misty highlands, emerald pastures, and coastal views.

Just 20 minutes up Kohala Mountain Road is Kahua Ranch, established in 1928, where the weekly Paniolo BBQ Dinner takes place and feeds guests a buffet-style of prime rib dinner or BBQ chicken after a welcome historical introduction with live music and plenty of ranch activities. Hundreds of Google reviews give the experience a 4.9 for views, food, and family fun. Back in town, find one of my favorite restaurants, Merriman's, which is touted as being the birthplace of Hawaiian regional cuisine thanks to its award-winning chef and owner Peter Merriman. Two of my fave places to grab a bite are The Fish and the Hog, with options ranging from heaping salads to hearty smoked barbecue platters, along with Pau Pizza and its sister restaurant in the same spot, Taco Rosa, where you can grab a slice of organic sourdough pie or local sweet-potato tacos, among other delectable items.