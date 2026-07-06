Forget The East And West Coasts: This Top-Rated State For Healthy Living In 2026 Has Clean Air And Outdoor Fun
California and the Pacific Northwest are well known for their natural beauty, as are the forests and beaches of the Atlantic seaboard. Yet none of the states in those areas currently hold the distinction of being the nation's healthiest, according to a 2026 analysis conducted by SmartAsset. Based on their findings, the healthiest state in the U.S. is actually Utah. The state is exceptionally popular among those in search of outdoor adventures, and with many residents making healthy choices like avoiding smoking and living active lifestyles, it's an overall top-rated state for healthy living in 2026.
Utahns may have a distinct fondness for Jell-O, but they're also fortunate to be surrounded by towering mountains, an abundance of canyons, and massive lakes and rivers, including the Great Salt Lake and the Colorado River. Given it also has over 30,000 acres of skiable terrain to its name, Utah is a year-round outdoor destination, and over 10 million annual visitors venture there to see its national parks alone. It's pretty easy to burn off sweets like Jell-O in an environment like that.
In Salt Lake City, people are leading the charge in the realm of healthy living. Cycling, for instance, is on the rise in the city. Utah itself is even planning to improve its existing bicycle infrastructure by implementing a large new bike network that would have 95% of Utahns living within a mile of a bike trail. The state also hosts cycling events like the 999 Ride, the Golden Spoke Ride, and the Salt to Saint Relay. This grassroots impetus away from sedentary lifestyles is a major contributor to Utah's current status as the healthiest state.
Utah actively promotes clean air initiatives and healthy living
Most jobs currently involve sitting at a desk to stare at a computer all day, and more and more people are making concerted efforts to avoid sedentary lifestyles. Utah's natural scenery helps draw people outdoors so they can see what's around the bend. One notable example in the southwestern part of the state is Zion National Park. It's a grand display of nature renowned for its sandstone cliffs and canyons and diverse array of flora and fauna, so much so that the National Park Service describes it as "some of the most scenic canyon country in the United States." It's easy to want to hike the near-100 miles of trails the park has on offer.
Yet another incentive for Utah residents to go out more is enjoying markedly cleaner air. Utah has been focusing on improving the state's air quality, with Salt Lake City's own Clean Air SLC implementing several programs and incentives for residents to clean up both indoor and outdoor air. These efforts are supporting a steady upward trend in Utah's air quality up from its previously low ratings. Non-profit organizations like the Utah Clean Air Partnership are also working to educate the public on how to improve the quality of the air they collectively breathe.
Residents looking to improve their personal health habits also have a multitude of resources available to them. One non-profit, Get Healthy Utah, lists a range of such resources on their website to help residents live active, healthy lifestyles, as does the Utah Department of Health & Human Services. The University of Utah is also improving community health with educational programs specifically designed for students to implement lifestyle changes and create healthy habits. In essence, the Beehive State is working hard to get its people healthier and happier.
Utah has many hotspots for outdoor fun
In Utah, the sport most closely associated with outdoor recreation is skiing — so much so that one previously issued state license plate was ski-themed. Utah boasts 15 ski resorts, most of which are situated along the Wasatch Range near Alta and Brighton, both of which are about 40 minutes east of Salt Lake City. The area surrounding the nearby Park City, a Utah gem that makes for a top summer spot, is also rife with trails fit for mountain biking. In this region, you've also got Olympic Park, which was constructed to host the 2002 Winter Olympics. This near-400-acre park is used for bobsledding and zip lining during the summer, and during the winter, many visitors use it for ski jumping and tubing.
Moab is another outdoor paradise in Utah that happens to be a haven for solo travelers, and it draws in millions of dollars from domestic tourism each year. Whitewater rafting along the Colorado River is especially popular in Moab — companies like Mild To Wild and Western River Expeditions offer multi-day rafting and paddling excursions for visitors and locals alike to enjoy. Its proximity to Arches National Park attracts many rock climbers, backpackers, and hikers, not to mention photographers.
Utah has locales for just about every sport imaginable. Spelunkers can enjoy cave exploration at Timpanogos Cave and Bloomington Cave, hang gliders and paragliders can go to Francis Peak or Mt. Edna, and there are even options for motocross racing, off-roading, and heli-skiing. If all you're after is a pleasant walk or jog, though, Salt Lake City is full of footpaths that are meant for exactly that.