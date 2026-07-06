Forget The East And West Coasts: This Top-Rated State For Healthy Living In 2026 Has Clean Air And Outdoor Fun

California and the Pacific Northwest are well known for their natural beauty, as are the forests and beaches of the Atlantic seaboard. Yet none of the states in those areas currently hold the distinction of being the nation's healthiest, according to a 2026 analysis conducted by SmartAsset. Based on their findings, the healthiest state in the U.S. is actually Utah. The state is exceptionally popular among those in search of outdoor adventures, and with many residents making healthy choices like avoiding smoking and living active lifestyles, it's an overall top-rated state for healthy living in 2026.

Utahns may have a distinct fondness for Jell-O, but they're also fortunate to be surrounded by towering mountains, an abundance of canyons, and massive lakes and rivers, including the Great Salt Lake and the Colorado River. Given it also has over 30,000 acres of skiable terrain to its name, Utah is a year-round outdoor destination, and over 10 million annual visitors venture there to see its national parks alone. It's pretty easy to burn off sweets like Jell-O in an environment like that.

In Salt Lake City, people are leading the charge in the realm of healthy living. Cycling, for instance, is on the rise in the city. Utah itself is even planning to improve its existing bicycle infrastructure by implementing a large new bike network that would have 95% of Utahns living within a mile of a bike trail. The state also hosts cycling events like the 999 Ride, the Golden Spoke Ride, and the Salt to Saint Relay. This grassroots impetus away from sedentary lifestyles is a major contributor to Utah's current status as the healthiest state.