Utah's Underrated Trail In Zion National Park Offers Breathtaking Scenery Without The Crowds

Zion National Park has more than 90 miles of trails. Some hikes are extremely well-known, like the 5.4-mile Angels Landing trail, a gorgeous but difficult trek that's considered one of the most dangerous tourist attractions in America. Other routes, like the underrated Sand Bench Trail, see fewer hikers, allowing visitors to take in the park's breathtaking scenery without the crowds.

As the name suggests, a massive sand "bench" — an earthen shelf created by ancient landslides — is the trail's central feature. There are a few ways to access the sandy trail, which is primarily used for horseback riding. The most common is a moderate 3.9-mile route that begins near the Court of the Patriarchs, a stop on Zion's complimentary shuttle service, which is a free and easy way to explore the park that doesn't require a car.

The path runs along the Virgin River, crossing the waterway before gently ascending the northern slope of the sand bench. While trekking uphill, hikers enjoy views of the Court of the Patriarchs, a famous trio of sandstone peaks named after religious figures (Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob). At the top, you'll choose between the loop's right fork, where you'll take in spectacular mountain views, and the left fork, which overlooks the canyon below. The loop takes about two and a half hours to complete.