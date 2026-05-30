Utah's Underrated Trail In Zion National Park Offers Breathtaking Scenery Without The Crowds
Zion National Park has more than 90 miles of trails. Some hikes are extremely well-known, like the 5.4-mile Angels Landing trail, a gorgeous but difficult trek that's considered one of the most dangerous tourist attractions in America. Other routes, like the underrated Sand Bench Trail, see fewer hikers, allowing visitors to take in the park's breathtaking scenery without the crowds.
As the name suggests, a massive sand "bench" — an earthen shelf created by ancient landslides — is the trail's central feature. There are a few ways to access the sandy trail, which is primarily used for horseback riding. The most common is a moderate 3.9-mile route that begins near the Court of the Patriarchs, a stop on Zion's complimentary shuttle service, which is a free and easy way to explore the park that doesn't require a car.
The path runs along the Virgin River, crossing the waterway before gently ascending the northern slope of the sand bench. While trekking uphill, hikers enjoy views of the Court of the Patriarchs, a famous trio of sandstone peaks named after religious figures (Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob). At the top, you'll choose between the loop's right fork, where you'll take in spectacular mountain views, and the left fork, which overlooks the canyon below. The loop takes about two and a half hours to complete.
How to hike Zion's Sand Bench Trail
The second way to access the Sand Bench Trail is from the historic Zion Lodge, the only hotel inside Zion National Park, which is tucked into a breathtaking red rock canyon. (Incidentally, the three-star hotel is a convenient place to base yourself while discovering the park's hiking trails.) The start of the hike, the Emerald Pools Trailhead, is just across the street from the lodge.
From the trailhead, you'll follow the designated path before branching left onto the Middle Emerald Pools Trail for about 0.1 miles. Then, the Sand Bench Trail splits off to the left along the Virgin River, before continuing along the same scenic journey to the top of the sand bench. The 5.7-mile hike, which winds through lush greenery and mountain scenery before leading past the Court of the Patriarchs, takes around three hours to complete. Conveniently, the lodge has public restrooms and water fountains.
Quiet hiking without the crowds
Whichever route you choose, you'll enjoy breathtaking mountain and canyon views — and relative solitude — on the Sand Bench Trail. That's because the trail stays relatively under the radar, especially in comparison to more famous highlights in the park, including Angels Landing and the Narrows, Utah's iconic river canyon trail that's considered among the most famous hikes in the world.
"Very quiet," said one recent hiker of the Sand Bench Trail on AllTrails. "I think we only saw 5 other people." Another commented, "an absolutely gorgeous hike with views that you can't believe," adding, "this was one of our favorite walks in Zion." Since the trail has little shade, many visitors suggested starting out early in the morning for the best experience.
Zion National Park is open 24 hours a day throughout the year. Standard entrance pass fees apply, plus an additional fee for international tourists. In addition to accommodations at Zion Lodge, the park offers year-round camping at Watchman Campground (reservations required). If you love the quiet hike on Sand Bench Trail, learn more about the best time to visit Zion National Park for the same iconic hikes with smaller crowds.