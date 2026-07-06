Between Jacksonville And Tampa Is Florida's Lesser-Known State Park With Secluded Trails And Unique Wildlife
In Florida's 175 state parks, visitors can explore the Sunshine State's abundant natural beauty, from sandy coastal stretches to forested inland landscapes. Located between Jacksonville and Tampa, Price's Scrub State Park in Micanopy is a nearly 1,000-acre state park that features 15 different habitats, from scrub to marshland. While this park is much smaller than nearby Paynes Prairie Preserve State Park (and also manages Price's), this lesser-known landscape is a Florida hidden gem that's best for those looking to escape the crowds.
Visitors can traverse the park's diverse terrain by hiking, biking, or horseback riding across nearly 10 miles of secluded trails that wind through the park. The park shelters a range of unique and at-risk wildlife, from avian species like the little blue heron to Floridian creatures, such as gopher tortoises. The park, which was established in 2002, is a part of the Northwest Marion Greenway project, which will eventually connect Price's park to Paynes Prairie Preserve State Park and Goethe State Forest.
Price's Scrub State Park is free and open daily from 8 a.m. to sunset. The park is about a 1.5-hour drive from Jacksonville and almost a 2-hour drive from Tampa. If you're flying in, the nearest major airport is Gainesville Regional Airport (GNV), which receives nonstop flights from major U.S. cities, such as Miami and Atlanta. While the park is open year-round, you may want to avoid visiting during the summer months when temperatures swell up to 90 degrees Fahrenheit, and the park's wide-open trails are directly exposed to sun.
Exploring Price's Scrub State Park
Price's Scrub State Park lies along the western side of I-75, one of Florida's main highways. Access the park by turning off the interstate and onto NW Highway 320. Near the parking lot, you'll find park facilities, such as bathrooms and picnic tables. However, there is no drinking water available, so bring plenty along. The parking lot's single trailhead leads to the park's interconnected network of trails. The park is home to multiple natural communities with wetlands, pine flatwoods, and scrub found more in the southern part of the park and hardwood forests covering the northern expanses.
The main path leads north through wide grassland that's flanked by towering pine trees. Later, you'll come upon the typical Florida scrub landscape, marked by its white sugar sand. Further north, the hardwood forests, such as moss-lined oaks, take over and create a thick canopy above the trails. Along the park's remote trails, you'll likely spot unique wildlife. The park shelters a number of imperiled species, which are considered at risk of extinction, but not legally classified as endangered, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
At Price's Scrub State Park, you may witness swallow-tailed kites flying overhead, while other imperiled species in the park include Florida's black bear. "Nice state park with trails! I only walked the bottom section, but it was beautiful," raved a reviewer on Google where the park has a 4.2-star rating. "Lots of different trees and wildlife that feel like old Florida."
Where to stay in Micanopy and other parks to explore
Price's Scrub State Park is located in Florida's oldest inland town that's an under-the-radar beauty full of antiques and adventure. Founded in 1821, Micanopy is anchored by the Micanopy Historic District, which is on the National Register of Historic Places and brims with well-preserved 19th and early 20th-century buildings. If you're staying for a few days, check into the Herlong Mansion, which has a 4.7-star rating on Tripadvisor. This historic property was originally built in 1845 as a humble farmhouse and later transformed into a gracious Greek Revival mansion. Today, guests can experience the town's old-world charm while staying in the mansion's 13 guest rooms, suites, and cottages. If you're stopping in Micanopy for lunch, don't miss Pearl Country Store & Barbecue. This casual restaurant serves the "best BBQ in the area," according to a reviewer on Google, where it has a 4.6-star rating.
After you've explored Price's Scrub State Park, visit Paynes Prairie Preserve State Park, an overlooked park ideal for hikers and wildlife lovers, which is just a 10-minute drive away. This park was Florida's first state preserve and is much larger than Price's, measuring almost 23,000 acres. In certain parts of this vast landscape, you may think you've been transported to a national park out West as bison and wild horses can be spotted in the park's prairie. Miles of hiking and biking trails crisscross the park, and the central 300-acre Lake Wauburg is ideal for paddling and fishing. Unlike Price's Scrub State Park, which is strictly day-use, camping is permitted here. To explore another historic town near these parks, drive less than 10 minutes to McIntosh, a hidden Victorian haven for antique lovers and old-school charm.