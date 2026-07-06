Between Jacksonville And Tampa Is Florida's Lesser-Known State Park With Secluded Trails And Unique Wildlife

In Florida's 175 state parks, visitors can explore the Sunshine State's abundant natural beauty, from sandy coastal stretches to forested inland landscapes. Located between Jacksonville and Tampa, Price's Scrub State Park in Micanopy is a nearly 1,000-acre state park that features 15 different habitats, from scrub to marshland. While this park is much smaller than nearby Paynes Prairie Preserve State Park (and also manages Price's), this lesser-known landscape is a Florida hidden gem that's best for those looking to escape the crowds.

Visitors can traverse the park's diverse terrain by hiking, biking, or horseback riding across nearly 10 miles of secluded trails that wind through the park. The park shelters a range of unique and at-risk wildlife, from avian species like the little blue heron to Floridian creatures, such as gopher tortoises. The park, which was established in 2002, is a part of the Northwest Marion Greenway project, which will eventually connect Price's park to Paynes Prairie Preserve State Park and Goethe State Forest.

Price's Scrub State Park is free and open daily from 8 a.m. to sunset. The park is about a 1.5-hour drive from Jacksonville and almost a 2-hour drive from Tampa. If you're flying in, the nearest major airport is Gainesville Regional Airport (GNV), which receives nonstop flights from major U.S. cities, such as Miami and Atlanta. While the park is open year-round, you may want to avoid visiting during the summer months when temperatures swell up to 90 degrees Fahrenheit, and the park's wide-open trails are directly exposed to sun.