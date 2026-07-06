The World's Tallest Volcano Is A Jaw-Dropping Destination With A High-Elevation Lake And A Scenic Mountain Trail

While comparatively easier to climb than some of the world's other tallest mountains (some of which are even more dangerous to climb than Everest itself), Ojos del Salado is still a formidable feat requiring preparation. Depending on the route and itinerary, the total trek spans more than 30 miles with over 8,000 feet in elevation gain. Summit hopefuls should plan to ascend the volcano with an experienced guide, dedicating anywhere from one to two weeks. This amount of time allows the body to acclimatize gradually to higher elevations and accounts for planned rest stops along the way. You can access the volcano's mountain trails from both Chile and Argentina, but more than 90% of expeditions depart from the Chilean side, which is considered both easier and shorter.

Most travelers on the Chilean route fly into Copiapó Airport, also known as Desierto de Atacama Airport, before continuing by road toward the volcano. From Copiapó, Chile Travel recommends traveling by 4x4 toward the base of Ojos del Salado, a drive that takes about five hours.

Well-rated international mountaineering operators like Adventure Consultants and Madison Mountaineering offer gradually paced 12- to 15-day Ojos del Salado expeditions costing roughly between $8,000 and $10,000. Those with limited time may consider Alpenglow Expeditions, which is similarly priced but fits the climb into nine days by employing pre-trip acclimatization conditioning involving hypoxic training. Alternatively, local operator Andes Specialists offers 14-day expeditions at a fraction of the price of the international operators (around $4,000) and a modular trek program called AndesFlex that allows you to choose and pay for specific peaks along the way.

The Chile tourism board also has a recommended two-day itinerary for exploring the base of Ojos del Salado from the mining town of Copiapó, including scenic highlights like Laguna Verde, Refugio Tejos, and the Puna de Atacama along the way.