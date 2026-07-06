This Common Travel Habit Gives Gen Z The Ick (And We Can't Blame Them)

As more members of Gen Z reach adulthood, we hear quite a bit of news regarding how this generation is changing multiple aspects of society. Aside from new workplace demands and social norms, Gen Z is creating trends in the travel industry as well. And in the process, some habits that may be popular with other generations are receiving criticism from Gen Z travelers.

Hospitality company Generator (per Hertelier) asked Gen Zers to reveal their "biggest travel icks," and one common behavior which might come as a surprise is using Duolingo. This popular app, with its bright-eyed owl mascot, provides users with short, interactive lessons to help them learn a foreign language. It sounds innocent enough, yet 8% of respondents in the Generator survey put using Duolingo on their list of "icks."

Learning a few phrases in the local language is widely thought to be a considerate gesture that could put you in locals' good graces, but the Duolingo app has some glaring issues. In the subreddit r/Duolingo, one commenter explained, "The things people are criticizing are pretty consistent: aggressive push to the paid version through annoying ads, features that are paid-only, but still clutter your interface." Others say the lessons themselves are less than ideal.