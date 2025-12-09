30 Words And Phrases To Learn Before Any Vacation

If you don't speak the language in your next vacation destination, it's best to learn some basics. Most guides will generally suggest that you learn pleasantries and simple greetings, but if you want to make your stay smoother and easier, you should take that advice a little further.

One way to start is by acquiring some elementary vocabulary so you can understand directions and prices, order food politely, and ask for things without offending cultural sensibilities. Learning a language also goes hand-in-hand with learning a bit more about the culture as well, so you can avoid social faux pas or even make a few friends.

Here are a few phrases and words that will help you communicate, impress your hosts, or even potentially save your life. Learning a language can be difficult for some, so try carrying a pocket dictionary or writing down useful phrases in a journal or your phone's note-taking app as well. On the plus side, it's easier to learn a second or third language if you practice using it, so you might walk away with more knowledge than you think.