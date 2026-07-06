The most expensive U.S. airport to fly out of isn't a huge hub in a city where everything comes at a cost — like San Francisco International or Washington, D.C.'s Dulles International Airport — or even a tiny regional airport with only a few destinations served. Surprisingly, it's somewhere in between — a mid-sized international airport that's both a regional hub and a major port of call. This year's most expensive U.S. destination to fly out of is the far-northern hub of Anchorage, Alaska.

According to U.S. Bureau of Transportation Statistics data (via Yahoo! Travel), domestic fares departing from Ted Stevens International Airport in Anchorage, Alaska, were the most expensive in the U.S. as of March 2026. Airfare out of Anchorage averaged $521.54, making Ted Stevens International the only airport on the list to top $500 on average. While this data was compiled before fuel prices skyrocketed in spring 2026, and fares may have since changed, the striking cost of flights from Anchorage compared to other U.S. destinations is still notable.

One reason for the unusually expensive airfare at this airport might be Anchorage's relative isolation. Anchorage is a three-hour flight from Seattle, the nearest major airport in the continental U.S. Ted Steves International also doesn't have much competition, offering by far the most direct flights to and from out-of-state destinations of any Alaskan airport. As a result, residents often have no choice but to book fares through Anchorage when traveling outside the state, concentrating the demand of a wide market on a single airport. (Fewer out-of-state options depart from Fairbanks International Airport.) When you take this bottleneck in conjunction with the fuel costs incurred by Anchorage's geographic distance from Lower 48 destinations, the sticker shock you might feel booking flights out of Anchorage begins to make some sense.