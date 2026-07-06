Forget Denver, Retire To Colorado's Quieter Nearby City With Museums, Golf, And Historic Charm Instead

You don't need to be right in Denver to have access to Colorado's cultural attractions and surrounding mountain views. A smaller-town option for retirees who enjoy getting out without navigating busy downtown streets is Fort Lupton. It's located just north of Denver, around a 40- to 50-minute drive away. That means you get the flexibility to enjoy Denver's urban amenities when desired while avoiding many of the inconveniences that come with living in a major metropolitan area, like heavier traffic, crowded attractions, and noise. By contrast, Fort Lupton is much less dense, with a sparser, historic downtown and a landscape with plains stretching out from buildings' backyards.

While Fort Lupton might not have the nonstop activity of Denver, it offers some relaxing things for retirees to do without leaving town. You could explore local history at the Fort Lupton City Museum, or see a museum full of aircraft and artifacts from past world wars. For recreation, the Fort Lupton Recreation Center offers fitness facilities, a walking track, and classes catered to seniors. If you'd rather stay outdoors, you could spend an afternoon at one of the city's parks — have a picnic at Koshio Park, or go birding by the riverside at Pearson Park. You'll also discover a public golf course for days spent on the greens.