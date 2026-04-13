Colorado's 10 Best Affordable Retirement Destinations

Home to both the highest paved road in the country and the highest city, "Colorful Colorado" is a paradise for winter vacations, mountain views, history, cultural events, and more. You'll find virtually endless opportunities for great eats, music, museums, and walkable neighborhoods in college towns and wilderness havens alike. Denver, the state's largest city and capital, has a lot of amenities, but it's also sprawling and pretty expensive. According to Payscale, the cost of living is 10% higher than the national average, with housing costs at twice that. And Denver's attractive suburbs and nearby cities like Boulder can feel even more out of reach if you're looking for towns where you can live on Social Security alone.

The Front Range region is ideal for a weekend getaway or as a gateway to other incredible destinations, but if you're looking to retire someplace a bit more budget-friendly, plenty of places around Colorado offer easy access to incredible drives, national monuments, western heritage, and more. Below, discover an array of towns and cities that stretch your dollar while providing plenty to see and do. They're sprinkled all around the Centennial State, from the southwest region's archaeology-rich canyons to high-altitude mountain communities with fascinating mining histories and outdoor recreation. Whether you seek postcard-worthy historic downtowns with inviting cafes and shops or nearby lakes for wetting a line or going for a paddle, there's a town for every style. Find relaxing parks, outdoor activities, great places to eat, and much more to discover in these 10 places perfect for an affordable retirement in Colorado.