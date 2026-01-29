Ohio's 5 Best Hiking Trails In And Around Columbus For A Scenic Outdoor Escape

Few natural features are as sought after by hikers as an epic waterfall. Central Ohio, however, is rarely associated with such features, to say nothing of a heavily developed urban area like Columbus. This is why the trail to Millikin Falls is such a treasure. In a mere 1.6 miles, hikers can visit a waterfall gem while exploring one of Columbus' prettiest metro parks.

Even without a water feature, Quarry Trails Metro Park would be a remarkable destination for its ingenious design alone. Per its name, the destination lies atop an abandoned stone quarry outside Columbus. Rather than leaving the discarded quarry to fester as an eyesore, local officials instead repurposed it into a delightful preserve of salvaged forests, scenic trails, and Ohio's first via ferrata climbing routes on the site's solid limestone walls.

The park's past quarrying projects also led to the creation of Millikin Falls via the diversion of water through an area called Roberts Millikin Ditch. Though the cascade's 25-foot height is relatively modest compared to some of the world's most famous and ethereal waterfalls, its dramatic framing within a limestone cliff surrounded by forest beauty makes it as Instagram-worthy as any. It also makes Millikin Falls one of the top hiking destinations around Columbus. The most common (and, arguably, best) route to Millikin Falls combines Quarry Trails Metro Park's Connector, Boardwalk, and Flat Rock trails for a scenic jaunt of less than 2 miles. This journey loops around the artificial lake in the remains of Marble Cliff Quarry. Eventually, hikers reach a convenient observation deck at Millikin Falls, where they have the option of getting even closer via steps carved directly into the park's natural limestone.