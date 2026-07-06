A Half-Hour From Des Moines Is Iowa's Tallgrass Haven With Native Plants And Roaming Bison

If you've ever wondered what Iowa looked like before the plow, you can get a taste of it at the Neal Smith National Wildlife Refuge (NWR). Just around a 30-minute drive from Des Moines, travelers can leave behind the city and enter Iowa's rural, native landscape. The Neal Smith NWR appears as broad, rolling prairieland, one of the few prairie habitats left in the state. Waves of tallgrass and local wildflowers hint at the ecosystem that once dominated the Midwest before settlers cleared it for agriculture. You'll spot bison grazing it in the distance, while grassland birds like sandpipers and meadowlarks rise and dip above the grass.

Since its founding in 1990, the aim of the Neal Smith National Wildlife Refuge has been to restore one of North America's most endangered ecosystems, the tallgrass prairie. While tallgrass prairie once blanketed 85% of the state, only 0.1% of that cover remains today. Around 4,000 acres of it are in the Neal Smith NWR, which was replanted in the area by people both working and volunteering for the refuge. Only 90 acres of original prairie survived through eras of farming and settlement in the refuge. Meanwhile, other parts of the designated land host a blend of oak savanna (also endangered) and sedge meadow habitats.

Visitors spending a day outside Des Moines can see these habitats that showcase the natural beauty of the affordable Midwestern state, with the native plants and wildlife that thrive among them. You can do a driving tour through the refuge, or take on one of its hiking trails, with easy and moderate options available.