Sandwiched Between Fort Myers And Fort Lauderdale Is Florida's Once-Thriving Ranch That's Now A Nature Preserve

Many travelers visit southern Florida for its lively cities, like Miami, and its white-sand beaches. But when you head inland, you'll find what feels like another world entirely, filled with prairies, wetlands, and forests. That unique landscape is what you can expect to find at Dinner Island Ranch Wildlife Management Area, located in the heart of southern Florida, a little under a two-hour drive from Fort Lauderdale and 1.5 hours from Fort Myers. The land in this region was drained in the mid-1800s, and it was used as a ranch for decades. Today, it's a protected space with a mix of ecosystems where you can find an abundance of wildlife as well as outdoor recreation.

Before the water was rerouted some 150 years ago, this area was in the larger Everglades watershed. To help prevent flooding and provide water for agriculture, waterways were dammed, and canals were built throughout the mid to late 1800s. This helped open up the region for agricultural use, and it became a hotspot for sugarcane, citrus, and ranching. The Hilliard family, prominent ranchers in the area, raised cattle on what would become Dinner Island Ranch. There are still some cattle that graze on parts of the 21,000+ acre space, but it's all a part of an actively managed effort to help make it a haven for wildlife.

Among other species, the area is prime habitat for the endangered Florida panther, which is the state animal. Rehabilitated panthers have been released at the management area, and protected places like this one are important to be able to help give these big cats the space they need to roam. From wildlife watching to camping and outdoor recreation, there's plenty to discover across the Dinner Island Ranch Wildlife Management Area.