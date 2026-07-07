Oklahoma's Renowned 'Fried Onion Burger Capital Of The World' Offers Classic Diners And Route 66 Charm
There are destinations across the country where the long-defunct Mother Road remains ever present. These include El Reno, Oklahoma, nicknamed the fried onion burger capital of the world. The Canadian County city with a population of less than 20,000 invites visitors to embrace this legendary highway. Nestled on Route 66, you'll find classic diners, a timeworn motel with a striking Mid Century Modern sign, and an old school gas station called The Filling Station, all in El Reno. While the pumps remain at The Filling Station, they no longer offer fuel. Instead, this 1930s-era structure now serves as a visitor center.
Boasting bright neon lights, the garage displays shiny classic cars, with reviewers on Google writing that the vehicles are frequently changed. However, it's not uncommon to see vintage vehicles parked outside at the pumps either. The Filling Station offers refreshments and souvenirs for weary travelers. Plus, they can admire the Route 66 mural that calls El Reno the "Crossroads of America." The Filling Station is open daily, but be sure to check Facebook for updates and other information.
That said, El Reno's moniker also hails back to Route 66 and has brought the city much recognition. Fried onion burgers are an El Reno creation and consist of a thin meat patty that's pressed with onions. According to the BBC, fried onion burgers originated at the Hamburger Inn in the 1930s (while it no longer exists, it was then located on Route 66). If you find yourself road tripping through Oklahoma, stop by The Filling Station for nostalgia, and if you're hungry, indulge in a fried onion burger. Just a heads up: El Reno is known to be hit with intense storms during tornado season, so be sure to keep an eye on the weather.
Taste El Reno's famous burger at these local institutions
Downtown El Reno, located only about 30 minutes away from Oklahoma City, an artsy cowboy culture destination, is home to Sid's Diner. This acclaimed 1950s-style eatery on Route 66 was included in Southern Living's list of "15 Southern Roadside Restaurants Worth Pulling Over For," thanks to its fried onion burger. Here, this specialty is served with mustard and pickles. "The OG onion burger really does something different to you," reads a review from Google. This individual added, "It is simple, straight forward, and well done." Established in 1989, Sid's Diner has a retro black-and-red aesthetic, neon lights, and chrome seats that harken back to Route 66's heyday. Note that Sid's Diner, which is closed on Sundays, also serves breakfast and other fast-food favorites.
Robert's Grill, founded in 1926, is another legendary El Reno spot on Route 66 that offers the city's renowned burger. You can order it with lettuce, tomato, and pickles (and of course, don't forget to add fries or tater tots on the side). "If you are one who enjoys non descript, low key diners, you will enjoy eating here as much as we did," states a Google review. According to other users on the platform, this little roadside shack only has counter seating, so prepare to wait for a space.
Keep in mind that Sid's Diner and Robert's Grill are only a few feet apart, though you'll probably want a car to explore the town completely. What's more, there is a marker, known as the El Reno Mother Road Monument, across the street from both restaurants. Swing by for a photo to commemorate your time in El Reno. The site also features a Sooner State-shaped sign where visitors can leave a lock behind.
Noteworthy events and attractions in El Reno, Oklahoma
It goes without saying that El Reno cherishes its Mother Road history. The city also has an annual Fried Onion Burger Day each May in downtown on Route 66. This celebration has live music, games, and the world's largest fried onion burger. The large patty and bun are cooked outdoors on a sizable grill and then consumed by attendees. In 2025, KOSU reported that the big burger was split into a whopping 468 portions. Additionally, the El Reno Cruisers, a local club, hosts A Small Town Weekend every June. This event pays homage to Route 66 and American car culture with races, cruises, and more.
However, El Reno, founded in 1889, was a successful city long before Route 66, due largely to the Rock Island Railroad. Now defunct, visitors can learn of its impact and legacy at the Canadian County Museum, located within walking distance of Sid's Diner and Robert's Grill. This attraction, which charges a small admission fee for adults, allows you to explore the former Rock Island Depot. Local relics are on view, and the site features other historical structures like the 19th century El Reno Hotel. You can also take a leisurely ride and guided tour of downtown on the Heritage Express Trolley for an extra fee.
From burgers to roadside adventures, there's plenty of reasons why Route 66 road trippers should make a pitstop in El Reno. But while El Reno and nearby Weatherford, a charming "Space city" with history, restaurants, and museums, are examples of thriving Oklahoma destinations on Route 66, other places in the state haven't been as lucky. This includes Texola, an almost abandoned outpost with curious historical sites.