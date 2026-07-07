Oklahoma's Renowned 'Fried Onion Burger Capital Of The World' Offers Classic Diners And Route 66 Charm

There are destinations across the country where the long-defunct Mother Road remains ever present. These include El Reno, Oklahoma, nicknamed the fried onion burger capital of the world. The Canadian County city with a population of less than 20,000 invites visitors to embrace this legendary highway. Nestled on Route 66, you'll find classic diners, a timeworn motel with a striking Mid Century Modern sign, and an old school gas station called The Filling Station, all in El Reno. While the pumps remain at The Filling Station, they no longer offer fuel. Instead, this 1930s-era structure now serves as a visitor center.

Boasting bright neon lights, the garage displays shiny classic cars, with reviewers on Google writing that the vehicles are frequently changed. However, it's not uncommon to see vintage vehicles parked outside at the pumps either. The Filling Station offers refreshments and souvenirs for weary travelers. Plus, they can admire the Route 66 mural that calls El Reno the "Crossroads of America." The Filling Station is open daily, but be sure to check Facebook for updates and other information.

That said, El Reno's moniker also hails back to Route 66 and has brought the city much recognition. Fried onion burgers are an El Reno creation and consist of a thin meat patty that's pressed with onions. According to the BBC, fried onion burgers originated at the Hamburger Inn in the 1930s (while it no longer exists, it was then located on Route 66). If you find yourself road tripping through Oklahoma, stop by The Filling Station for nostalgia, and if you're hungry, indulge in a fried onion burger. Just a heads up: El Reno is known to be hit with intense storms during tornado season, so be sure to keep an eye on the weather.