Forget Niagara Falls, Visit New York's Lesser-Known Oasis Near Syracuse With Scenic Waterfall Views And Trails

While the U.S. side of the legendary Niagara Falls teems with an estimated 8 million annual visitors, another New York State waterfall offers something a little quieter and more relaxed, just under three hours east. Enter Tinker Falls, a multi-tiered cataract that plunges from heights of 50 feet over a rugged gorge. The waterfall is located in Labrador Hollow Unique Area, a nigh-on 1,500-acre park laden with hiking routes, lookout points, and sweeps of wild forest.

You'll have to complete a short hike to get to the waterfall. It involves no more than 90 feet in elevation gain as it navigates the side of a gurgling creek between high cliffs. The reward will be a vision of Tinker Falls framed beautifully by the trees, with optional side trails that let you clamber above — and even behind — the curtain of water, if you dare.

Labrador Hollow is not all that far from Syracuse, an affordable food and art paradise in Central New York. You're looking at a drive of roughly 30 minutes from the city to the tumbling waterfall. The drive to the falls is about the same from nearby Syracuse Hancock International Airport (SYR), which offers direct flights between major hubs like Boston, Denver, Orlando, Las Vegas, and Chicago, to name just a few. If you prefer to drive, it's about four hours from New York City, and around an hour-and-a-half from Buffalo.