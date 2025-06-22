Hidden In New York's Finger Lakes Is A State Park With The Tallest Free-Falling Waterfall In The Eastern US

Taughannock Falls State Park is a beautiful upstate New York retreat with a beautiful blue lake that you can take a dip in, rolling green mountains that give way to a deep rocky gorge to explore, and a rushing waterfall that's worth the $10/vehicle admission price all on its own. This park is just an hour and twenty minutes from the affordable central New York city of Syracuse and four hours on NY-17 (or an hour and twenty minutes on a plane to Ithaca Tompkins International Airport) from the hustle and bustle of Manhattan. Here, you'll find beautiful views and relaxing nature experiences without having to rough it in the wilderness. Instead, you can lounge lakeside, stroll through the woods, and spend the night in a cozy cabin.

If a hike to the gorgeous waterfall that this park is named for [pictured] is too much, consider a lake swim, instead. Upstate New York can get hot in the summer, but the cool blue waters of Cayuga Lake are waiting. The Finger Lakes are undoubtedly one of New York's prettiest regions and Cayuga is the longest of them. Many of the park's campsites and cabins look out over the water, meaning that you can wake up, feel the lakeside breeze, and watch the sun rise over the water. There is a designated swimming beach where you can take a dip in the heat of the afternoon. The water can sometimes be chilly, but after a long day of hiking the trails, it can be just the refreshing break you need.