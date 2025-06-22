Hidden In New York's Finger Lakes Is A State Park With The Tallest Free-Falling Waterfall In The Eastern US
Taughannock Falls State Park is a beautiful upstate New York retreat with a beautiful blue lake that you can take a dip in, rolling green mountains that give way to a deep rocky gorge to explore, and a rushing waterfall that's worth the $10/vehicle admission price all on its own. This park is just an hour and twenty minutes from the affordable central New York city of Syracuse and four hours on NY-17 (or an hour and twenty minutes on a plane to Ithaca Tompkins International Airport) from the hustle and bustle of Manhattan. Here, you'll find beautiful views and relaxing nature experiences without having to rough it in the wilderness. Instead, you can lounge lakeside, stroll through the woods, and spend the night in a cozy cabin.
If a hike to the gorgeous waterfall that this park is named for [pictured] is too much, consider a lake swim, instead. Upstate New York can get hot in the summer, but the cool blue waters of Cayuga Lake are waiting. The Finger Lakes are undoubtedly one of New York's prettiest regions and Cayuga is the longest of them. Many of the park's campsites and cabins look out over the water, meaning that you can wake up, feel the lakeside breeze, and watch the sun rise over the water. There is a designated swimming beach where you can take a dip in the heat of the afternoon. The water can sometimes be chilly, but after a long day of hiking the trails, it can be just the refreshing break you need.
See the waterfall that gives Taughannock Falls State Park its name
While the Cayuga lake shore is beautiful, the highlight of this park is the impressive gorge through the park and the incredible waterfall that gives this park its name: Taughannock Falls. This titanic waterfall is actually higher than New York's famous Niagara Falls, but is only a single stream of water. Here, free flowing water surges out of the forest and drops a staggering 215 feet to crash into the pool below, sending up a spray of mist. The completely sheer wall of the gorge makes an impressive backdrop, while you listen to the roar of the falls.
In the spring, this waterfall can be particularly powerful thanks to heavy rainfall. In the heat of summer, this waterfall can sometimes dry up significantly. If there has been a storm recently, however, these falls can be extremely powerful, sending torrents of water pouring into the gorge at top speed. The verdant green foliage makes for a fantastic hiking experience on your way to the falls, too. Upstate New York is one of the best places to see fall foliage in the United States, so if you make your way here in the autumn you'll be treated to a vibrant display of orange and gold around the falls. The winter may actually be the most incredible time to visit the falls however. If you can make your way there through the snow and ice, you'll be one of the few hikers in the park to experience the views — which are spectacular. Depending on the weather, you may find a raging torrent of melting snow or completely frozen falls [pictured].
Hike the trails at Taughannock Falls State Park
The most popular route in Taughannock Falls State Park is likely the quick and easy trail to the base of the waterfall itself known as the Taughannock Falls via Gorge Trail. It takes most hikers about 45 minutes to get to the falls, but there are some pretty sights to see along the way, too, including a small cascading waterfall known as Little Falls. The view at the end of the trail is gorgeous and you won't have to do anything too difficult to reach it, so it's no surprise that it can get busy here. The best time to show up to any tourist hot spot to avoid crowds is usually first thing in the morning, so make sure to plan ahead if you're visiting on a weekend or a busy time of year.
For those looking for a longer, slightly more challenging route, consider the Taughannock North Rim Trail and South Rim Trail Loop [pictured], which takes you around the upper part of the gorge. You can stop at the outlook for a great view of the falls, too. Just make sure to check the trail status before you go, as parts of it are often closed due to weather conditions and maintenance. If it is closed, try the Black Diamond Trail from Taughannock to Ithaca instead. This almost three-hour hike takes you through the woods along an easy, wide gravel path. This hiking trail is accessible for some wheelchair users, bicycles, and hikers of all skill levels, as long as you can handle a steady incline. Like the rim trails, it gives you a view of the falls.