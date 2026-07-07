South Dakota's Wildly Underrated Camping Haven Is A State Park Hideaway With River Views And Golf

Nestled along the James River in eastern South Dakota, Fisher Grove State Park is an underrated getaway spot with everything one would need for a leisurely weekend, and then some. The park spans a horseshoe bend of the river, providing scenic views, and also encompasses a historic river crossing known as Belcher's Ford, which was located along the Watertown to Pierre stagecoach line. Prior to that, Native Americans used a series of stepping stones at this site as a pedestrian version of the river crossing.

Fisher Grove State Park lacks any Tripadvisor reviews (though it's listed) and has a much lower number of Google Maps reviews (49) than other outdoor recreation spots in South Dakota, like Palisades State Park (which has 1,914 Google Maps reviews) and Custer State Park (which boasts a whopping 11,320 reviews at the time of writing). These findings suggest that Fisher Grove State Park is flying well under the radar for a state park, in spite of the many things you can do there.

Visitors can relax and picnic in the green setting of the park, which has open and tree-covered areas, as well as a partially shaded children's playground. Since the 22 campsites are within the horseshoe bend of the river, lovely water views are possible in all directions. All 22 campsites have 50 amp electrical hook-ups for RVs, fire rings, and picnic tables. Fresh water, along with flush and vault toilets, is also available at the campground.