South Dakota's Wildly Underrated Camping Haven Is A State Park Hideaway With River Views And Golf
Nestled along the James River in eastern South Dakota, Fisher Grove State Park is an underrated getaway spot with everything one would need for a leisurely weekend, and then some. The park spans a horseshoe bend of the river, providing scenic views, and also encompasses a historic river crossing known as Belcher's Ford, which was located along the Watertown to Pierre stagecoach line. Prior to that, Native Americans used a series of stepping stones at this site as a pedestrian version of the river crossing.
Fisher Grove State Park lacks any Tripadvisor reviews (though it's listed) and has a much lower number of Google Maps reviews (49) than other outdoor recreation spots in South Dakota, like Palisades State Park (which has 1,914 Google Maps reviews) and Custer State Park (which boasts a whopping 11,320 reviews at the time of writing). These findings suggest that Fisher Grove State Park is flying well under the radar for a state park, in spite of the many things you can do there.
Visitors can relax and picnic in the green setting of the park, which has open and tree-covered areas, as well as a partially shaded children's playground. Since the 22 campsites are within the horseshoe bend of the river, lovely water views are possible in all directions. All 22 campsites have 50 amp electrical hook-ups for RVs, fire rings, and picnic tables. Fresh water, along with flush and vault toilets, is also available at the campground.
Other activities in and around Fisher Grove State Park
Visitors can make use of the campground's boat ramp to slide their kayak or canoe into the river, which is suitable for beginners as well as more advanced paddlers. The river is also a delight for anglers, who can fish for walleye and catfish during springtime and carp, bullhead, rock bass, and freshwater drum during summer. The river setting of the park also lends itself nicely to birding and wildlife watching, with opportunities to see birds of prey and songbirds, as well as red and gray foxes, beavers, muskrats, badgers, and white-tailed deer. A great way to spot wildlife is along the park's mile-long Dakota Trail, a walking trail that meanders near the river.
If a round of golf sounds like the perfect addition to your state park adventure, you can find a 10-hole golf course a few hundred feet south of the state park at the Fisher Grove Country Club. The presence of a golf course here isn't surprising when you consider that South Dakota is one of the five U.S. states with the most golf courses per capita. Though one reviewer noted its small greens, Google reviewers have generally praised the lovely prairie scenery and friendly service at the golf course, with one reviewer writing, "This is probably the nicest golf course in the entire east side of South Dakota."
A lot more outdoor fun — including many more sweet campgrounds — is waiting for you in South Dakota's wild places. Head to the Black Hills, a fall favorite for crowd-free trails and wildlife spotting, to discover the state's best campgrounds. One recommended area for camping is the Pactola Reservoir, a Black Hills spot with breathtaking views and tons of outdoor fun.