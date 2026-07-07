Panama City's Gulf Coast Suburb Is A Panhandle Gem With Scenic Parks, Trails, And Easy Beach Access
Tourism is such an important economic driver in Panama City that this popular Florida destination takes part in a week-long national celebration honoring it. While many visitors are well-versed in the city's main historic districts and the allure of Panama City Beach, they often miss experiencing one of the city's best suburbs.
Lynn Haven was recently named the best place to live in Bay County by Niche, outperforming Grand Lagoon, Laguna Beach, and both Panama City and Panama City Beach. While it's technically a suburb of Panama City's wider metro area, Lynn Haven is a city in its own right with picturesque coastal scenery, various outdoor activities, and a distinct local culture and atmosphere. Visitors often overlook it as a travel destination, but Lynn Haven has strong appeal for quieter outdoor recreation if you don't mind being around a 20-minute drive from Panama City's main tourist beaches.
This relatively underrated gem on the Florida panhandle also has its own allures closer to hand. Much of the city's northern neighborhoods overlook North Bay, providing picturesque waterfront parks. The most prominent of these is the Lynn Haven Bayou Park & Preserve. It's a relatively new park on the scene, opening its 98 acres of wetlands, uplands, walking trails, and outdoor activities to the public in 2021. The park borders part of North Bay and McKitchen's Bayou, preserving significant habitat for the endangered Panama City crayfish. Visitors can picnic, play 18-hole disc golf, launch kayaks and fishing boats, and view wildlife and coastal scenery from platforms and docks. This is also one of Lynn Haven's best spots for walking trails.
Beautiful nature on Lynn Haven's trails
Lynn Haven's natural spoils make it an ideal destination for getting outside and exploring on foot. The aforementioned Lynn Haven Bayou Park & Preserve caters to walkers with six easy and accessible paved paths. The main Bayou Loop is a 1-mile walk that takes you past beautiful wetland, upland, and the protected McKitchen's Bayou. You can connect the other loops onto this one to walk just over 2 miles and access a bay-to-bayou overlook that's perfect for nature photos.
Another walking route is the Lynn Haven Rail Trail, a multi-use pathway that's popular among walkers, cyclists, rollerbladers, dogwalkers, pram pushers, and nature lovers. It's 3 miles one way, leading you through built-up and sparsely populated parts of the city from Highway 390 to Highway 231. Some people on TrailLink complain about the number of street crossings, while others say it's an easy ride or walk with convenient bike repair stations. You may also encounter some unexpected birdwatching opportunities along the way.
For short waterside strolls, head to A.L Kinsaul Park, a bayside greenspace that has set the scene for numerous community events. From Independence Day fireworks and Easter egg hunts, to flag football camps for the young'uns, food trucks, and live music, there are many good reasons for locals and visitors to gather here. The park is also worth visiting outside of these events. A playground and covered picnic pavilion cater to families, while paddlers can launch kayaks and canoes onto North Bay from a sandy shoreline. Many locals come here for sunset, when you can take in panoramic views of the sun sinking beneath the bay's opposite shoreline.
Finding the beach in Lynn Haven
While Lynn Haven is a 20-minute drive from Gulf Coast beaches, it also has its own beach that's much easier to access. It also tends to be less crowded than panhandle hotspots like Miramar Beach, one of the most dangerous beaches in America. Leslie Porter Park offers this downtown beach with a sandy shoreline. The calm water of North Bay, plus the outdoor showers, a dedicated swimming area, picnic pavilions, swing chairs, and playground appeal to families. You can easily make a day of it here, cooking on the grills, kayaking on the water, and strolling along the elevated boardwalk with sweeping water vistas.
If you want more of an ocean-style beach with waves, drive 25 minutes to St. Andrews State Park, one of the panhandle's best state parks. This natural oasis has 1.5 miles of swimmable beaches with white sand. You can also surf, snorkel around rock jetties, and hike around Gator Lake. Alternatively, drive 30 minutes to Panama City Beach, which has 13 miles of sandy coastline but usually comes with the tourist crowds. If you want a more relaxed environment away from the gulf, drive 30 minutes north to Williford Spring to swim in some of Florida's prettiest waters.
This is one of Lynn Haven's biggest strengths — the choice of numerous beaches with different personalities. Another is its proximity to Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport (20-minutes' away). If you're ever craving the livelier bars, restaurants, and attractions of Panama City, you need only drive 15 minutes. Unfortunately, accommodation here isn't as easy to find. There are some holiday homes, but you'll need to stay closer to Panama City for a resort or hotel.