Panama City's Gulf Coast Suburb Is A Panhandle Gem With Scenic Parks, Trails, And Easy Beach Access

Tourism is such an important economic driver in Panama City that this popular Florida destination takes part in a week-long national celebration honoring it. While many visitors are well-versed in the city's main historic districts and the allure of Panama City Beach, they often miss experiencing one of the city's best suburbs.

Lynn Haven was recently named the best place to live in Bay County by Niche, outperforming Grand Lagoon, Laguna Beach, and both Panama City and Panama City Beach. While it's technically a suburb of Panama City's wider metro area, Lynn Haven is a city in its own right with picturesque coastal scenery, various outdoor activities, and a distinct local culture and atmosphere. Visitors often overlook it as a travel destination, but Lynn Haven has strong appeal for quieter outdoor recreation if you don't mind being around a 20-minute drive from Panama City's main tourist beaches.

This relatively underrated gem on the Florida panhandle also has its own allures closer to hand. Much of the city's northern neighborhoods overlook North Bay, providing picturesque waterfront parks. The most prominent of these is the Lynn Haven Bayou Park & Preserve. It's a relatively new park on the scene, opening its 98 acres of wetlands, uplands, walking trails, and outdoor activities to the public in 2021. The park borders part of North Bay and McKitchen's Bayou, preserving significant habitat for the endangered Panama City crayfish. Visitors can picnic, play 18-hole disc golf, launch kayaks and fishing boats, and view wildlife and coastal scenery from platforms and docks. This is also one of Lynn Haven's best spots for walking trails.