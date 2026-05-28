These 7 State Parks Are Hands-Down The Florida Panhandle's Best

When it comes to Florida vacations, most people think of places like Disney World, the Florida Keys, and sublime beaches. However, the Sunshine State has an abundance of gorgeous state parks that showcase the best scenery Florida has to offer. Yes, most of these parks highlight the white sands of the Florida coastline, but some of them also include stunning caverns, lush landscapes, clear lakes, and much more.

In fact, Florida has so many fabulous state parks that it's impossible to round them up for the entire state. Instead, we're going to focus solely on those within the panhandle. For our purposes, the panhandle refers to the area from Pensacola, which has the number one-ranked beach in America, to around Tallahassee.

Additionally, to ensure we're only looking at the hands-down best state parks in this region, we're basing our picks on online reviews from Google and Tripadvisor, and ranking them based on star ratings and the number of reviews. While many of them are great for beach activities, not all of them are along the coast, so you get to explore more of inland Florida if you're aiming to visit them all.