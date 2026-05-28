These 7 State Parks Are Hands-Down The Florida Panhandle's Best
When it comes to Florida vacations, most people think of places like Disney World, the Florida Keys, and sublime beaches. However, the Sunshine State has an abundance of gorgeous state parks that showcase the best scenery Florida has to offer. Yes, most of these parks highlight the white sands of the Florida coastline, but some of them also include stunning caverns, lush landscapes, clear lakes, and much more.
In fact, Florida has so many fabulous state parks that it's impossible to round them up for the entire state. Instead, we're going to focus solely on those within the panhandle. For our purposes, the panhandle refers to the area from Pensacola, which has the number one-ranked beach in America, to around Tallahassee.
Additionally, to ensure we're only looking at the hands-down best state parks in this region, we're basing our picks on online reviews from Google and Tripadvisor, and ranking them based on star ratings and the number of reviews. While many of them are great for beach activities, not all of them are along the coast, so you get to explore more of inland Florida if you're aiming to visit them all.
St. Andrews State Park, Panama City
Although all the parks on this list have 4.8 stars on Google, St. Andrews State Park blows the competition away with almost 12,000 reviews. By encompassing a pristine peninsula and part of Shell Island, St. Andrews offers five unique ecosystems in one area, according to Florida State Parks.
There's the Gulf on one side and the Grand Lagoon and Saint Andrews Bay on the other, as well as freshwater marshes, sand dunes, and pinewoods, plus Florida's natural 'kiddie pool' with its shallow depth and soft sand beaches. There's also camping, snorkeling, fishing, trails, and kayak/SUP/pontoon rentals.
Henderson Beach State Park, Destin
Destin is known as one of the panhandle's better beach towns, and Henderson Beach State Park is home to one of America's best beaches. It's ranked the No 1 thing to do in Destin on Tripadvisor, with reviewers highlighting the gorgeous, clean beach and its crystal-clear water.
The park is so popular that you must reserve a day pass in advance starting May 15, 2026. Or, reserve a campsite to stay overnight. The park boasts 30-foot sand dunes, a nature trail, birding, and fishing along "the last remaining coastal scrub area in Destin."
Florida Caverns State Park, Marianna
If you're tired of pristine beaches and warm Gulf Coast waters, head to Florida Caverns State Park. With over 5,600 reviews on Google, visitors say the guided cave tours are well worth it. The ethereal caverns are illuminated with LED lights, and you can see the chisel marks where workers expanded them in the 1930s to make them more accommodating.
Before planning your spelunking adventure, review the maintenance closure dates and be sure to arrive early, tickets are sold on a first-come, first-served basis. While here, explore the park's nature trails, go fishing, or camp overnight.
Edward Ball Wakulla Springs State Park, Wakulla Springs
Swim in warm waters that aren't on the Gulf at one of the world's largest freshwater springs in Edward Ball Wakulla Springs State Park. With 4.7 stars and almost 1,000 reviews on Tripadvisor, guests rave about the wildlife and the friendly boat tour operators. The tour gets you up close to the park's inhabitants, including alligators and manatees.
If the scenery looks familiar, it was used for the 1941 film "Tarzan's Secret Treasure" and "The Creature From the Black Lagoon" in 1954. Stay at the historic Wakulla Springs Lodge and hike lush trails.
Grayton Beach State Park, Santa Rosa Beach
And now we're back to the beautiful beaches and warm waters of the Gulf Coast. However, while Grayton Beach State Park is renowned for its coastal scenery, it's also home to Western Lake, which is great for fishing and paddling. The park has over 3,600 Google reviews, with visitors marveling at the beach and the pristine scenery of the trails and the lake.
Nature trails, birding, kayak/SUP rentals, and well-equipped cabins add to the park's popularity. But be forewarned: During peak season the park may close temporarily for the day when at capacity, so plan to arrive early.
Topsail Hill Preserve State Park, Santa Rosa Beach
Next, head up the coastline to Topsail Hill Preserve State Park. This place is home to impressive dunes that rise like a ship's sail, hence the park's name. It has 4.8 stars on Google and luxe glamping accommodations. Beyond sand dunes and the ocean, there are multiple lakes perfect for boating, paddling, fishing, and swimming.
This is also one of the best places to see sea turtles when they're released into the wild from the nearby Gulfarium Care Center. Shelling and beachcombing are also popular activities, thanks to the smaller crowds here.
Dr. Julian G. Bruce St. George Island State Park, St. George Island
Our final hands-down best state park is on a thin barrier island just off the coast. Dr. Julian G. Bruce St. George Island State Park has over 600 5-star reviews on Tripadvisor, with guests marveling at the secluded beaches and lack of crowds and buildings, making the area seem almost like a private escape.
While the park is great for beach activities like swimming, sunbathing, and dolphin spotting, one of the main highlights is stargazing. Thanks to its relatively remote location, you get fabulous views of the Milky Way when you camp overnight.