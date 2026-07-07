Italy's Northern Gateway To Cinque Terre Has An Expansive Beach, Promenade, And Vibrant Downtowns
Featuring crystalline blue waters, fresh seafood, and postcard-worthy beach towns, the Italian Riviera has long been one of the most idyllic vacation destinations in the Mediterranean. Located in Cinque Terre National Park — which is part of the broader UNESCO-listed Cinque Terre region — the northern gateway of Monterosso al Mare is a vibrant beach town that's worth more than just a brief stopover on the Cinque Terre ferry.
Downtown Monterosso al Mare is bustling with tantalizing seafood joints that cascade deep into the hillside, more shopping than any other town in Cinque Terre, and a range of jaw-dropping accommodations with ocean views, spas, and panoramic swimming pools. One major draw of Monterosso is the beach — it's the largest in the entire national park and features both public access and private beach clubs.
Monterosso al Mare hosts a range of accommodations. The most highly rated on Tripadvisor is Hotel Pasquale, which is a small, family-run hotel with sea views. With 4.9 stars and a Travelers' Choice Best of the Best award in 2026, it's recognized as one of the top 1% of properties worldwide. Other compelling options include Hotel Villa Steno — which is perched in a garden above town — and Hotel Stella della Marina, a boutique 3-star hotel. Beyond hotels, though, Monterosso offers plenty of gorgeous vacation rentals with water views.
The beach, promenade, and downtown of Monterosso al Mare
Monterosso al Mare boasts sandy beaches dotted with vibrant beach clubs and public access spots. The sea itself is beautiful, but the jagged mountains, hillside vineyards, and winding paths lined with colorful homes are what makes the landscape so enchanting. The longest beach in all Cinque Terre, it's separated into two sections connected to the old and newer parts of town.
Spiaggia Tragagia is the southern-most beach connected to the old town, it's smaller and great for snorkeling. The newer side — Spiaggia di Fegina – has sandy shores and is considered one of the best beaches in Cinque Terre, with its iconic ocean rock, Scoglio di Monterosso, at one end and its Neptune statue "il Gigante" at the other. Fegina is divided in two by a parking lot that juts out towards the shore, and it has some of the most highly rated beach clubs in Monterosso: Stella Marina and Beach Bar Alga. Note that water shoes are recommended as rock and pebble beaches are common in the region.
Monterosso al Mare is considered one of the most walkable beach towns in Italy. It has an expansive promenade connecting the old and new town: Passeggiata Lungomare, along which you'll find plenty of local shops and lively restaurants, as well as popular gelaterias and sweeping views of the coastal terrain. Among the five villages of Cinque Terre, Monterosso al Mare has the most shopping and dining options between its distinct downtown areas — old and new. While old town is a medieval marvel of narrow cobblestone streets dotted with boutiques and authentic eateries, new town is flatter with a modern resort-style vibe and larger restaurants and shops — but both burst with quintessential Italian energy. Some of the best places to pick up souvenirs in old town include Fabbrica d'arte Monterosso for local pottery and crafts, and Baico Pesto Lab for authentic Genoa pesto and other Italian culinary delights.
Hiking in Monterosso and the best time to visit
Cinque Terre National Park is a world-class hiking destination, and a few of its top trails start in Monterosso al Mare. The most famous of these trails is the Sentiero Azzuro, a walking route that hugs Cinque Terre's renowned coast. Not only is this trail regarded as one of Italy's best, but it also conveniently connects all five villages within Cinque Terre. The entire "Blue Trail" stretches for nearly 9 miles and takes about 6.5 hours to complete. But it's worth breaking up the challenging hike to stop in all the villages in Cinque Terre along the way. When you start from the north, the final destination on this trail is Riomaggiore, the southern jewel of Cinque Terre.
Given it's the most-visited village on the Cinque Terre strip, crowds here can be abundant. However, the best times to visit Monterosso al Mare (and Cinque Terre as a whole) are in the summer shoulder seasons, which run from mid-April to early June, and throughout October. During these times, tourist volumes are lower than usual, but the weather is still sunny and warm. The worst time to visit is in August — a time when much of Italy itself is on vacation. So, not only is it the hottest month of the year, but many local businesses across Italy are liable to shut down for some (or all) of the month.
The closest airports to Monterosso al Mare are in Pisa and Genoa, but you can also fly into the larger international airport in Rome, which has direct flights from major U.S. cities. Getting from the airport to Monterosso al Mare is easy thanks to Italy's extensive rail network. Train durations from Pisa and Genoa to the connecting point of La Spezia Centrale both take roughly an hour, while the train from Rome takes three to four hours. From there, simply take the 25-minute train ride to Monterosso al Mare, which in peak season runs every 20 minutes. Although you could schedule an airport transfer, driving in Cinque Terre isn't recommended due to expensive and sparse parking options and protected pedestrian-only zones.