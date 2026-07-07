Italy's Northern Gateway To Cinque Terre Has An Expansive Beach, Promenade, And Vibrant Downtowns

Cinque Terre National Park is a world-class hiking destination, and a few of its top trails start in Monterosso al Mare. The most famous of these trails is the Sentiero Azzuro, a walking route that hugs Cinque Terre's renowned coast. Not only is this trail regarded as one of Italy's best, but it also conveniently connects all five villages within Cinque Terre. The entire "Blue Trail" stretches for nearly 9 miles and takes about 6.5 hours to complete. But it's worth breaking up the challenging hike to stop in all the villages in Cinque Terre along the way. When you start from the north, the final destination on this trail is Riomaggiore, the southern jewel of Cinque Terre.

Given it's the most-visited village on the Cinque Terre strip, crowds here can be abundant. However, the best times to visit Monterosso al Mare (and Cinque Terre as a whole) are in the summer shoulder seasons, which run from mid-April to early June, and throughout October. During these times, tourist volumes are lower than usual, but the weather is still sunny and warm. The worst time to visit is in August — a time when much of Italy itself is on vacation. So, not only is it the hottest month of the year, but many local businesses across Italy are liable to shut down for some (or all) of the month.

The closest airports to Monterosso al Mare are in Pisa and Genoa, but you can also fly into the larger international airport in Rome, which has direct flights from major U.S. cities. Getting from the airport to Monterosso al Mare is easy thanks to Italy's extensive rail network. Train durations from Pisa and Genoa to the connecting point of La Spezia Centrale both take roughly an hour, while the train from Rome takes three to four hours. From there, simply take the 25-minute train ride to Monterosso al Mare, which in peak season runs every 20 minutes. Although you could schedule an airport transfer, driving in Cinque Terre isn't recommended due to expensive and sparse parking options and protected pedestrian-only zones.