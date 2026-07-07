Between Grand Rapids And Detroit Is Michigan's Lake Oasis With A Swim Beach And Family-Friendly Activities

When in Detroit, Michigan, visitors might head to Duly's Place Coney Island to savor their legendary coney dog and chili cheese fries. Some will travel to Grand Rapids for its artsy vibe and to check out the breweries and distilleries in "Beer City USA." In between those two cities, there's a town just outside of Lansing, offering a different vibe, yet it's worth seeing. Haslett, a lakeside suburb with 18,500 residents has been praised as one of the "best places to live in Michigan" (via Niche). While residents appreciate the friendly people and the good schools, visitors will find a lakeside gem with waterfront parks, boat launches, and hiking trails, ideal for outdoorsy families. Anyone looking to escape from the larger metropolitan areas should consider a trip to this Lansing suburb.

One of Haslett's main draws is Lake Lansing, a 450-acre waterway surrounded by two parks featuring a swim beach, woodland trails for year-round hiking, and wildlife viewing. The town itself is minutes from the state capitol, a zoo, and the museums in Lansing. Plus, if you're a Spartan fan, Michigan State University is less than 5 miles from Haslett. There are plenty of kid-friendly activities here to fill a weekend, and the town is easily accessible, too.

When traveling from Grand Rapids to Detroit on Interstate 96, Haslett is a quick 10-minute detour off the highway. For anyone flying, Capital Region International Airport (LAN) in Lansing is the most convenient (and closest) airport. Still, Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport (DTW) is the better choice because it serves more airlines and rental companies. You will need a car to get around as you travel through the area, since public transportation between the cities is limited.