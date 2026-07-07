Between Grand Rapids And Detroit Is Michigan's Lake Oasis With A Swim Beach And Family-Friendly Activities
When in Detroit, Michigan, visitors might head to Duly's Place Coney Island to savor their legendary coney dog and chili cheese fries. Some will travel to Grand Rapids for its artsy vibe and to check out the breweries and distilleries in "Beer City USA." In between those two cities, there's a town just outside of Lansing, offering a different vibe, yet it's worth seeing. Haslett, a lakeside suburb with 18,500 residents has been praised as one of the "best places to live in Michigan" (via Niche). While residents appreciate the friendly people and the good schools, visitors will find a lakeside gem with waterfront parks, boat launches, and hiking trails, ideal for outdoorsy families. Anyone looking to escape from the larger metropolitan areas should consider a trip to this Lansing suburb.
One of Haslett's main draws is Lake Lansing, a 450-acre waterway surrounded by two parks featuring a swim beach, woodland trails for year-round hiking, and wildlife viewing. The town itself is minutes from the state capitol, a zoo, and the museums in Lansing. Plus, if you're a Spartan fan, Michigan State University is less than 5 miles from Haslett. There are plenty of kid-friendly activities here to fill a weekend, and the town is easily accessible, too.
When traveling from Grand Rapids to Detroit on Interstate 96, Haslett is a quick 10-minute detour off the highway. For anyone flying, Capital Region International Airport (LAN) in Lansing is the most convenient (and closest) airport. Still, Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport (DTW) is the better choice because it serves more airlines and rental companies. You will need a car to get around as you travel through the area, since public transportation between the cities is limited.
Swim and play at the Lake Lansing Parks in Haslett
Just like Holt, Michigan, Haslett is a quaint Lansing suburb with scenic parks. Even the residents know how special these playgrounds are, with one commenting, "Lake Lansing South has a big beautiful lake, an amazing playground for kids and it has so much green grass that you can use for picnics, laying in, or playing games like football" (via Niche). Depending on when you visit, you can experience the parks in different ways.
Pack your bathing suit to luxuriate on the beach at Lake Lansing Park South. In the summer, you'll find families playing on the sandy beach or enjoying water recreation on the lake. Not only can you swim, but you can also cast a line, watch birds from the dock, play volleyball, and grill in the picnic areas. The sandy beach isn't big, and it can get crowded, but you can spread out on the grassy section if you need more space for chairs, canopies, or a cooler. A past guest raved, "Kudos to Lansing for making such a wonderful place for families to create memories!" Aside from the lake, the park features restrooms, a concession stand, playgrounds for the kids, and free concerts on Friday evenings.
If you want to launch a boat or kayak, you can do that on the opposite side of the lake. And when you're ready to take a break from the water, hop in your car and head to the north park entrance on East Lake Drive. There's a sign, so you shouldn't miss your turn. Lake Lansing Park North offers a different experience in nature. Here you can hike the wooded trails, play disc golf, and have a picnic. Come in winter for skiing and snowshoeing. Keep in mind, there is a small fee (under $10) to access the Lansing Parks.
Check out the family-friendly activities near Haslett
Whether you love history, animals, or sports, Haslett and the surrounding areas will not disappoint you. A free tour of the Michigan State Capitol is a good idea, as you'll see the building's architecture, the impressive rotunda, and the murals. You'll even learn a bit of history along the way. A visitor left a glowing review that declared, "This is a stunning state capitol. The Rotunda is absolutely amazing ... I'd recommend taking a tour."
From the Capitol, you can walk to the Michigan History Center. There the kids can have fun with the interactive exhibits, including exploring a coal mine, a classroom, and pedaling an old-school big wheel bike. If you have enough time left in your day, drive to the Potter Park Zoo. At only 20 acres, the zoo is not expansive, meaning you can see a lot in a few hours and have intimate experiences with the animals. As one visitor noted in a review, "The camel ride was a hit with my grandkids along with the otter enclosure." Another fan of the facility couldn't get enough of the adorable red pandas.
While in town, keep an eye out for the Victorian-style architecture in Lansing as you explore the area. Sport fans, make time to see the Michigan State University campus in the artsy college town of East Lansing. Have a picnic, take a stroll along the Red Cedar River that flows through the campus, pick up merch from the Spartan Spirit Shop, or simply admire the beautiful architecture on the campus. As you can tell, families can easily extend their time with all that there is to do and see in and around Haslett.