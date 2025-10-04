Michigan's Artsy College Town Brims With Campus Life, Local Shops, Pristine Green Trails, And Vibrant Festivals

Outside of campus, East Lansing offers plenty of unique boutiques to keep you busy. There are two independent bookstores – Hooked, which is a bookstore, café, and community space, and the Curious Book Shop, selling used and rare books. There is also the record store Flat, Black, and Circular. The fashion forward will enjoy browsing sister jewelry stores Mad Eagle and Clever Clover, women's clothing store Pitaya, or sneaker shops like House of Soles. Those with a sweet tooth will want to visit Rocket Fizz, which has 514 different sodas and candies from Japan and Europe.

East Lansing is home to many walking, bicycling, and hiking trails, as well as neighborhood parks. One of the most popular is the Northern Tier Trail, a 5.8-mile paved pathway connecting eight community parks and recreation facilities. "For a walk in the city, it was through a relatively large area with natural vegetation," writes one AllTrails reviewer. "I saw deer, squirrels and several songbirds, including robins and cardinals."

If you want to attend a local festival, there are plenty of offerings throughout the year. For movie buffs, the East Lansing Film Festival, the state's longest-running non-experimental film festival, takes place in November, and the Lake Michigan Film Festival spotlights regional work in the late winter. In May, the East Lansing Art Festival takes place, featuring over 150 artists plus live music and dance. The Summer Solstice Jazz Festival kicks off in June, and the city hosts free movie screenings and live music performances during the summer. When visiting East Lansing, it's easy to make a short detour to Lansing to enjoy Victorian-style homes and shops.