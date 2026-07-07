This Family-Friendly Getaway Is An Underrated Day Trip Outside NYC With Refreshing Waters, Lake Fun, And Beaches
Crowds and constant motion are a daily part of life in New York City, and for locals, it's essential to escape and slow down from time to time, especially in the summer. Just under an hour's drive from Manhattan, New Jersey's Darlington County Park serves as an ideal getaway from the city, with lake swimming, sandy beaches, and activities on the water. The park may not have the same cachet as day trip destinations like Jones Beach and the Hudson Valley, but it's an appealing option for families seeking a summer getaway near NYC.
While Northern New Jersey offers plenty of day trip attractions, Darlington County Park is one that often flies under the radar. However, it has certainly become more popular in recent years, amassing hundreds of positive reviews on Google Maps. Past visitors praise the park's Splash Zone obstacle course and calm swimming area. The park also has other facilities for a fun family outing, including a picnic area, barbecue grills, handball courts, and basketball courts.
Swim and splash in Darlington County Park's lakes
Darlington County Park has three lakes dotted across its 127 acres in Mahwah, New Jersey. It is located in the foothills of the Ramapo Mountains, with the scenic Ramapo Valley Road just minutes away. Two of the lakes are open for swimming from Memorial Day through Labor Day, providing a refreshing escape from the summer heat. Along the shore are white sand beaches and forests brimming with birds and other wildlife. The swimming areas are suitable for kids, with lifeguards on duty. Plan to arrive early or visit on a weekday to secure your spot — in years past, the park has reached capacity by mid-morning on warm summer weekends, reports North Jersey.
Also on the water is the park's popular Splash Zone, an inflatable obstacle course that allows the kids to burn off some energy. The Splash Zone has a separate area for younger children, allowing them to play without getting jostled by the bigger kids. The Splash Zone has all kinds of features, including a climbing wall, slide, monkey bars, and springboards. Note that the Splash Zone has a separate fee, which covers 50 minutes of play, in addition to Darlington County Park's entry fee.
More family-friendly activities in Darlington County Park
For those who wish to get away from the commotion of the beaches, Darlington County Park has a third lake that's not open for swimming. Rather, the main activity on the third lake is fishing. This lake has a 4-star rating on Fishbrain, at the time of writing, with largemouth bass, black crappie, and bluegill being the most common species, according to anglers on the site. Note that only catch-and-release fishing is permitted here, and a New Jersey State Fishing License is required for anglers aged 16 and older — licenses can be purchased online. If fishing is your activity of choice, you may find more plentiful waters at Caumsett State Historic Park, less than two hours from NYC.
Beyond fishing and swimming, Darlington County Park has several land-based activity options. A walking trail circles the perimeter of the park's three lakes, offering views of the water on a beginner-friendly, 1.4-mile path, according to AllTrails. The park is also home to sports facilities, including basketball, tennis, volleyball, and handball courts, as well as a playground. Once you've worked up an appetite, shaded picnic areas and grills are available, though only charcoal grilling is permitted. If you're not quite ready to head back to the city at the end of the day, linger in the lovely village of Suffern on the New York-New Jersey border, about 10 minutes from the park by car.