This Family-Friendly Getaway Is An Underrated Day Trip Outside NYC With Refreshing Waters, Lake Fun, And Beaches

For those who wish to get away from the commotion of the beaches, Darlington County Park has a third lake that's not open for swimming. Rather, the main activity on the third lake is fishing. This lake has a 4-star rating on Fishbrain, at the time of writing, with largemouth bass, black crappie, and bluegill being the most common species, according to anglers on the site. Note that only catch-and-release fishing is permitted here, and a New Jersey State Fishing License is required for anglers aged 16 and older — licenses can be purchased online. If fishing is your activity of choice, you may find more plentiful waters at Caumsett State Historic Park, less than two hours from NYC.

Beyond fishing and swimming, Darlington County Park has several land-based activity options. A walking trail circles the perimeter of the park's three lakes, offering views of the water on a beginner-friendly, 1.4-mile path, according to AllTrails. The park is also home to sports facilities, including basketball, tennis, volleyball, and handball courts, as well as a playground. Once you've worked up an appetite, shaded picnic areas and grills are available, though only charcoal grilling is permitted. If you're not quite ready to head back to the city at the end of the day, linger in the lovely village of Suffern on the New York-New Jersey border, about 10 minutes from the park by car.