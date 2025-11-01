New Jersey's Lush Mountain Forests Thrive On This Scenic Road Known For Recreation And NYC Skyline Views
Despite bearing the nickname "the Garden State," New Jersey doesn't get much respect as a premier destination for outdoor beauty. Sandwiched between two major metropolitan areas — New York City and Philadelphia — New Jersey has unfortunately acquired the reputation as an ugly slice of industrial sites and urban sprawl. This reputation, however well-entrenched, is far from the reality. Across the state, you'll find plenty of enchanting scenes of natural splendor that rival those of neighboring East Coast states. Thanks to its central spot in the East Coast megalopolis, New Jersey benefits from an extensive network of roads that transform into extraordinary scenic routes for drivers to enjoy. Alongside the amazing cuisine, lodging, and thrilling adventures on New Jersey's Western Highlands Scenic Byway, the under-the-radar Ramapo Valley Road is a short but unforgettable scenic tour that proves New Jersey hasn't outgrown its Garden State title.
The Ramapo Valley Road centers on the township of Mahwah, about 45 to 50 minutes from Newark Airport and Midtown Manhattan. Being so close to New York City, the route offers exceptional views of the Manhattan skyline on clear days. However, rather than city vistas, the road's main draw is arguably its marvelous natural scenery. As its name suggests, Ramapo Valley Road runs alongside the underappreciated Ramapo Mountains of northern New Jersey and New York, offering motorists some of New Jersey's most picturesque views of gorgeous natural settings. As it passes numerous parks and nature preserves, Ramapo Valley Road is also a terrific gateway to some of North Jersey's best outdoor recreation.
Discover unadulterated natural beauty in a surprising state
The U.S. Route 202 in New Jersey features a particularly scenic stretch known as Ramapo Valley Road, which, as mentioned, runs through the township of Mahwah. The road's exceptionally beautiful backdrop comes from the adjacent Ramapo Mountains, which offer a natural counterpart to the Manhattan skyscrapers to the east. Though part of the northern Appalachian chain, the Ramapo Mountains don't attract the same recognition as New York's Adirondack Mountains or New Hampshire's White Mountains. Yet this surprising mountain range, sitting in plain sight in North Jersey, includes several prominent peaks over 1,000 feet, including the range's high point, Bald Mountain, at 1,167 feet. North of the New Jersey-New York state line, the Ramapo range extends via the Hudson Valley through pristine New York destinations like the massive Harriman State Park. Nevertheless, in New Jersey, the mountains hit their zenith, and the Ramapo Valley Road offers a front-row seat.
Ramapo Valley Road also straddles the equally scenic Ramapo River as it carves a lush river valley that gives the road its name. Much of the landscape alongside the road is part of the Ramapo Valley County Reservation. At 4,000 acres, the reservation is the largest park in New Jersey's Bergen County, and a rich preserve of natural splendor just miles from Manhattan. The road's southern end connects to the vibrant Ramapo Mountain State Forest, with its forest-strewn mountains and eye-catching rocky ledges. The drive offers extraordinary roadside views of the Ramapo Range's loveliest peaks, including Bald Mountain. In autumn, the road transforms into one of New Jersey's best scenic drives for fall foliage, with magical displays of reds and oranges painted across the neighboring mountains.
Experience one of the East Coast's most underrated scenic drives
If you begin your drive from the Ramapo Lake Trailhead in Ramapo Mountain State Forest, the full route of U.S. Route 202 via Ramapo Valley Road covers just about 13 miles north to the New York border. Yet those 13 miles are packed with more natural scenery and mountain beauty than you might expect to find in New Jersey. While you can complete the full scenic drive in as little as 18 minutes, the road also provides convenient access to many of North Jersey's best spots for outdoor recreation. The Ramapo Valley County Reservation, for example, offers numerous easy and moderate hiking trails that pass through exceptional mountain scenery, as well as superb water resources, including the McMillan Reservoir, Scarlet Oak Pond, and the Ramapo River itself.
From the convenient parking area just off Ramapo Mountain Road, you can spend a blissful day hiking through enchanting forests or paddling on one of the park's lakes and rivers. If you have a New Jersey fishing license, you can cast your line for bass, trout, perch, and other gamefish. Ramapo Valley Road also passes some notable historic sites, including the Winter Farmhouse from 1844, the Darlington Schoolhouse from 1891, and the haunting ruins of what was once Van Slyke Castle. Once you've had your fill of natural beauty and historic sites, you can end your Ramapo Valley Road tour with a visit to the charming township of Mahwah and other small towns in Bergen County. If you stay on U.S. 202 past the border between New Jersey and New York, you can also visit the lovely New York village of Suffern and its many charms (including a historic movie palace).