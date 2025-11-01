New Jersey's Lush Mountain Forests Thrive On This Scenic Road Known For Recreation And NYC Skyline Views

Despite bearing the nickname "the Garden State," New Jersey doesn't get much respect as a premier destination for outdoor beauty. Sandwiched between two major metropolitan areas — New York City and Philadelphia — New Jersey has unfortunately acquired the reputation as an ugly slice of industrial sites and urban sprawl. This reputation, however well-entrenched, is far from the reality. Across the state, you'll find plenty of enchanting scenes of natural splendor that rival those of neighboring East Coast states. Thanks to its central spot in the East Coast megalopolis, New Jersey benefits from an extensive network of roads that transform into extraordinary scenic routes for drivers to enjoy. Alongside the amazing cuisine, lodging, and thrilling adventures on New Jersey's Western Highlands Scenic Byway, the under-the-radar Ramapo Valley Road is a short but unforgettable scenic tour that proves New Jersey hasn't outgrown its Garden State title.

The Ramapo Valley Road centers on the township of Mahwah, about 45 to 50 minutes from Newark Airport and Midtown Manhattan. Being so close to New York City, the route offers exceptional views of the Manhattan skyline on clear days. However, rather than city vistas, the road's main draw is arguably its marvelous natural scenery. As its name suggests, Ramapo Valley Road runs alongside the underappreciated Ramapo Mountains of northern New Jersey and New York, offering motorists some of New Jersey's most picturesque views of gorgeous natural settings. As it passes numerous parks and nature preserves, Ramapo Valley Road is also a terrific gateway to some of North Jersey's best outdoor recreation.