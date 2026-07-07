The 6 Most Scenic Parks In Sacramento For Outdoor Fun
Sacramento, California, is much more than the state's political center. It boasts over 240 parks – a collection of neighborhood, community, and recreation spaces — that give residents and visitors the opportunity for adventure or leisurely fun. Some parks tell a historical tale, while others provide walking trails or are home to attractions like a zoo, where visitors can spot wildlife.
We curated a list of six parks that best showcase different sides of the capital city. From the manicured rose garden at McKinley Park to the varying themed spaces at William Land Regional Park, each destination offers a completely different way to experience Sacramento. This roundup includes popular places for a family outing, a peaceful picnic, or an active day of cycling. It also reveals why Sacramento is known as the "City of Trees" – its parks are what keep the capital's roughly one million trees standing and its canopy so lush. Beyond the greenery, these same acres double as some of the city's best spots for catching a music festival or simply spending an afternoon outdoors.
California State Capitol Park
Just 15 minutes from Sacramento International Airport (SMF) by car, California State Capitol Park is an ideal first stop on your itinerary. Walking paths, green spaces, and 40 acres of gardens surround the Capitol, making the landscape as much of an open-air museum as the property's main attraction. After exploring the blooming spring flowers, peaceful trails, and sweeping views of the grand Victorian-style building, tour the museum itself and learn more about California's political history and government.
Ancil Hoffman Park
Located along the American River in Carmichael, just 25 minutes east of downtown Sacramento, Ancil Hoffman Park offers a peaceful escape from the city. It's tucked along the American River and spans 396 acres. The oak woodlands onsite provide a peaceful habitat for wildlife, like deer, and it's also home to Effie Yeaw Nature Center.
Several trails connect to the larger American River Parkway, giving walkers, runners, and cyclists plenty of room to explore. Visitors can also enjoy riverside picnic areas or play a round at the adjacent golf course, making this park an easy choice for a relaxing day outdoors.
McKinley Park
East Sacramento's McKinley Park has long been a favorite gathering place thanks to its colorful rose gardens and relaxed atmosphere. The 1.5-acre green space features 1,000 rose bushes, tree roses, and blooming annuals.
Families can gather around the playground and duck pond, or relax under shaded trees. Throughout the year, community events and seasonal florals give the park a lively atmosphere that keeps locals coming back to see the vibrant rows of petals.
William Land Regional Park
Often referred to as "Land Park," William Land Regional Park is about 10 minutes south of the California State Capitol Museum. It's best known for being home to the Sacramento Zoo, which houses a variety of animals, including flamingos, lions, and mongoose lemurs.
The area is also home to Fairytale Town, a storybook-themed park where children can explore interactive play areas inspired by classic nursery rhymes and fairy tales. Nearby, Funderland offers family-friendly rides, while the park's golf course provides a quieter way to spend the day.
Discovery Park
Where the American and Sacramento rivers meet, you can find Discovery Park, which spans 275 acres. Cyclists bike the 32-mile Jedediah Smith Bike Trail — a world-renowned pathway that connects the downtown area to Folsom Lake. Others enjoy fishing or boating along the American River. A unique addition to the park is archery. Visitors can book a session and shoot a bow and arrow at the park's archery range.
It's also known for hosting major festivals and community events throughout the year, like Aftershock Festival and California Brewers Festival. Even on quieter days, the riverside setting and sweeping views make Discovery Park an excellent place to unwind and experience Sacramento's natural landscape.
Southside Park
Southside Park blends historic significance with everyday recreation just a short walk south of downtown Sacramento. Visitors can stroll along walkways lining the park's lake, which are accented by futuristic art installations, as seen above. The park also features an accessible, solar system-themed playground, tennis and basketball courts, an amphitheater, and a seasonal swimming pool.
It was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2017 for its historical significance to Sacramento's urban planning. Additionally, it marked the end of the United Farm Workers' historic march from Delano in the spring of 1966, earning its place in California's labor movement.
Interested in more than just the parks? Find out why Sacramento is called the "Caviar Capital of America."