The 6 Most Scenic Parks In Sacramento For Outdoor Fun

Sacramento, California, is much more than the state's political center. It boasts over 240 parks – a collection of neighborhood, community, and recreation spaces — that give residents and visitors the opportunity for adventure or leisurely fun. Some parks tell a historical tale, while others provide walking trails or are home to attractions like a zoo, where visitors can spot wildlife.

We curated a list of six parks that best showcase different sides of the capital city. From the manicured rose garden at McKinley Park to the varying themed spaces at William Land Regional Park, each destination offers a completely different way to experience Sacramento. This roundup includes popular places for a family outing, a peaceful picnic, or an active day of cycling. It also reveals why Sacramento is known as the "City of Trees" – its parks are what keep the capital's roughly one million trees standing and its canopy so lush. Beyond the greenery, these same acres double as some of the city's best spots for catching a music festival or simply spending an afternoon outdoors.