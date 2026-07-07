North Carolina's High Elevation Hike Is A Blue Ridge Mountain Adventure With Unbelievable Views

You could drive up to the summit of Mount Mitchell – the highest peak east of the Mississippi River — if you want to get there fast. But, if you have the time and the physical stamina and the desire to take on a challenge, you can also get there by trekking up the Black Mountain Crest Trail, a high-elevation hike in Pisgah National Forest with unbelievable views over the surrounding Blue Ridge Mountains.

The 12-mile trail is legendary, in part, for its difficulty. With a total elevation change of 3,485 feet, it's steep and challenging to navigate on some sections, and it takes ten hours or more to complete the one-way hike. No wonder some people call it "the death march," and others claim it's the "toughest trail on the East Coast."

There's a small parking area beside the Forest Service gate at the trailhead, which is located off Bolens Creek Road. From there, the trail leads across the creek, then climbs up a rocky incline to the top of Celo Knob (elevation 6,327 feet). It's the first of several towering peaks you'll cross on the strenuous adventure: the trail continues up (and down) a succession of mountains that are at least 6,000 feet high, including Potato Hill, Deer Mountain, Cattail Peak, and Balsam Cone.