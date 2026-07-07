'The Pickle Capital Of Texas' Is A Fast-Growing City With Scenic Parks And A Walkable Downtown

Texas has a lot of cities to boast about, from the rich history of San Antonio to the thriving live music scene of Austin, but you can't overlook "the Pickle Capital of Texas." You could also call it by its official name, Mansfield, but mention it by either name, and locals will likely know exactly where you are talking about. Mansfield lies just southwest of Dallas, which makes it easy to get to from DFW Airport with a short drive of about half an hour. The city is growing fast, and although it could have something to do with its convenient location within the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, it also has a fun pickle personality, an impressive number of scenic parks for just one city, and an historic downtown that is easily walkable and full of fun boutiques, coffee shops, and eateries. Mansfield has a 2.9% annual growth rate and ranked at 179 on World Population Review's 2026 list of the country's fastest growing cities.

The history behind the gherkin moniker dates back to the 1920s, when a local family, the Daltons, supplied items like baked goods and pickles to their grocery store in Fort Worth. Their products eventually grew into the Best Maid brand, a company that is still famous for its pickles. The pickles became synonymous with Mansfield, and the nickname became an official title in 2013, when the Texas Legislature passed a formal resolution designating it the Pickle Capital of Texas. Today, Mansfield fully celebrates its reputation with events like the St. Paddy's Day Pickle Parade & Palooza.