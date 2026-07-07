Between Detroit And Toronto Is A Charming Ontario Park With A Family Garden, Extensive Trails, And Events
If you're traveling along the busy Highway 401 corridor in the Canadian province of Ontario, London might seem like just a pitstop on the way between Toronto and Detroit. But tucked away from the busy highway in this sprawling urban oasis is a Canadian park worthy of a detour. Springbank Park sits just to the west of downtown London, Canada, offering a peaceful escape from city life within its 300-acre (140-hectare) greenspace along the Thames River, making it the largest park in the city.
The sprawling park's history dates back to 1878, when the grounds were developed around the city's historic waterworks and pumphouse. A dam was built on the Thames River to support the new waterworks facility, which also created a popular recreational spot for city residents. While guests were previously only able to reach the park by steamboat, the old London Street Railway extended service to the park in 1896, and by the turn of the century, tennis courts and other amenities were added to the grounds. Today, Springbank Park continues to be a hotspot for locals, with miles of hiking trails and an enchanting garden themed after famous storybook characters.
You can visit a whimsical garden within Springbank Park
A major attraction within Springbank Park is Storybook Gardens, a family-friendly amusement park focused on iconic nursery rhymes. The park opened in 1958 with the goal of promoting literacy through interactive features and attractions, and provides a similar family-friendly experience to what you'll find at Ohio's enchanting Storybook Trails. Visitors enter the park through a castle-like gateway and are greeted by sculptures depicting beloved storybook characters, from Humpty Dumpty perched on a rock wall to a wishing well with a giant winking orange tiger above it.
Storybook Gardens is more than just a place to take pictures with classic nursery rhyme characters. There are rides and interactive attractions here as well, including Frog King's Leaping Lilypad, a huge pillow that guests can jump on, and Gnorbert's Garden, with activities such as Hands in the Sand, a large sand area for kids. During the summer months, guests can cool off at the Riverbank Splash Pad. Also within the park is a replica of the London Bridge, and the Vintage Storybook Chapel, a church built in 1961 that has hosted numerous weddings. Unlike the rest of Springbank Park, Storybook Gardens charges admission to enter. General admission is $10.70 (Canadian) for both kids and adults, while children under 24 months get in free.
There are plenty of trails around Springbank Park, but if visiting Storybook Gardens you should check out the Storybook Gardens Loop, a 4.4-mile (7-kilometer) walk that loops you around the park. You'll hike near the banks of the Thames River and loop back into the heart of the park. The Storybook Gardens Loop takes you to nearby Reservoir Park, the site of a battle in the War of 1812, and the castle that serves as the entrance to Storybook Gardens.
Miles of hiking trails within Springbank Park
Outside of the whimsical Storybook Gardens, Springbank Park offers an extensive 19 miles (30 kilometers) of hiking trails. The Thames River Trail is a 10-mile (16-kilometer) path along the Thames River that's ideal for birdwatching and enjoying the scenic views of the Thames. Species that you can see on the trail include the Northern Rough-winged Swallow, Rock Pigeon, and the Canada Goose. The trail is part of the longer Thames Valley Parkway, a 28-mile (45-kilometer) trail that links green spaces and neighborhoods along the Thames River.
During the warm summer months, Springbank Park hosts the Springbank Garden Concert Series, held every Sunday afternoon at the Guy Lombardo Pavilion. This free event features an eclectic array of artists from various genres, with performers such as After Midnight and The Stetson Brothers taking the stage at the historic venue. Within Storybook Gardens, Festival Friday offers live entertainment, food trucks, and more. While adults must pay the admission fee to enter, kids of all ages are admitted free. The Springbank Garden Concert Series and Festival Friday are just a glimpse of the many events the park hosts, ranging from celebrations of London's diverse culture to seasonal festivals.
If you'd like to explore more of Southern Ontario, head to the camping haven of Awenda Provincial Park, which is over three hours away from London and home to numerous hiking trails and beaches. Or, if you want to visit one of Ontario's largest lakes for island adventures, drive a little further north to Lake Nipissing, a 321-square mile lake with paddling and fishing opportunities.