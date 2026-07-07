Between Detroit And Toronto Is A Charming Ontario Park With A Family Garden, Extensive Trails, And Events

A major attraction within Springbank Park is Storybook Gardens, a family-friendly amusement park focused on iconic nursery rhymes. The park opened in 1958 with the goal of promoting literacy through interactive features and attractions, and provides a similar family-friendly experience to what you'll find at Ohio's enchanting Storybook Trails. Visitors enter the park through a castle-like gateway and are greeted by sculptures depicting beloved storybook characters, from Humpty Dumpty perched on a rock wall to a wishing well with a giant winking orange tiger above it.

Storybook Gardens is more than just a place to take pictures with classic nursery rhyme characters. There are rides and interactive attractions here as well, including Frog King's Leaping Lilypad, a huge pillow that guests can jump on, and Gnorbert's Garden, with activities such as Hands in the Sand, a large sand area for kids. During the summer months, guests can cool off at the Riverbank Splash Pad. Also within the park is a replica of the London Bridge, and the Vintage Storybook Chapel, a church built in 1961 that has hosted numerous weddings. Unlike the rest of Springbank Park, Storybook Gardens charges admission to enter. General admission is $10.70 (Canadian) for both kids and adults, while children under 24 months get in free.

There are plenty of trails around Springbank Park, but if visiting Storybook Gardens you should check out the Storybook Gardens Loop, a 4.4-mile (7-kilometer) walk that loops you around the park. You'll hike near the banks of the Thames River and loop back into the heart of the park. The Storybook Gardens Loop takes you to nearby Reservoir Park, the site of a battle in the War of 1812, and the castle that serves as the entrance to Storybook Gardens.